Bug Fixes In This Version

Description: When HIDE_PORT2_PF=True NUM_OF_PF=1 , cat /sys/class/net/p1/smart_nic/pf/config causes a kernel crash.

Description: To install DOCA on an Ubuntu 22.04 host, use the command apt-get install doca-runtime doca-sdk doca-tools openvswitch-switch -y .

3354705 Description: Kernel crash when using filtering rule with nftable.

Keyword: Netfilter; iptables; nftable

Reported in version : 3.9.3

3239668 Description: The l2_reflector reference application fails to start due to missing libflexio.so library.

Keyword: FlexIO; DOCA applications; l2_reflector

Reported in version: 3.9.3

3252083 Description: Assert errors may be observed in the RShim log after reset/reboot. These errors are harmless and may be ignored.

Keywords: RShim; log; error

Reported in version: 3.9.3

3240060 Description: Hotplug of a modern virtio-net device is not supported when VIRTIO_EMULATION_HOTPLUG_TRANS is TRUE from mlxconfig.

Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug; legacy

Reported in version: 3.9.3

3240182 Description: Virtio-net full emulation is not supported in CentOS 8.2 with inbox-kernel 4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64.

Keywords: Virtio-net; CentOS

Reported in version: 3.9.3

3410286 Description: The Arm side responsibility is to set the Arm boot progress GPIOs to 5 to indicate that Linux is up.

Keywords: Boot; GPIO

Reported in version: 3.9.3

3366506 Description: Fixed an issue where trying live migration between two servers back and forth a few times, virtio-net-controller crashes.

Keywords: Live migration; virtio-net

Reported in version: 3.9.3

3304307 Description: Fixed a minor memory leakage which occurs upon attaching and detaching ports to OVS when HW offloading is enabled.

Keywords: Memory leak; OVS

Reported in version: 3.9.3

3333595 Description: ACS is now enabled in single-port PF devices.

Keywords: Single-port DPU

Reported in version: 3.9.3

3100909 Description: Fixed an issue where SNAP crashes when detaching a virtio-blk which has fio running on a file system.

Keywords: SNAP; virtio-blk

Reported in version: 3.9.3

3233113 Description: Disabled some HW optimization to prevent a HW race that caused an SQ to get stuck.

Keywords: HW race; hang

Reported in version: 3.9.3

– Description: Fixed an issue where ct_state(-rpl,+trk) is recognized as ct_state(+rpl+trk) .

Keywords: Connection tracking

Reported in version: 3.9.3

3360379 Description: Fixed an issue where SNAP queries BDF regardless of controller creation.

Keywords:

Reported in version: 3.9.3

3325647 Description: For vDPA over VFE, fixed issue where closing vDPA application with SIGHUP triggers an error flow in the device possibly causing the virtio offload accelerator in the device to hang.

Keywords:

Reported in version: 3.9.3

3359807 Description: Fixed an issue where fio over virtio-blk performance drops with more virtio-nets traffic

Keywords:

Reported in version: 3.9.3

3445525 Description: Fixed issue where SNAP crashes due to a no check for "io_ctx->spdk_channel=NULL".

Keywords:

Reported in version: 3.9.3

3049879 Description: When reloading (ifreload) an empty /etc/network/interfaces file, the previously created interfaces are not deleted.

Keyword: HBN; unsupported NVUE commands

Reported in version: 3.9.0

2824859 Description: Hotplug/unplug of virtio-net devices during host shutdown/bootup may result in failure to do plug/unplug.

Keyword: Virtio-net, hotplug