Bug Fixes In This Version
Reference
Description
3491523
Description: Fixed CVE-2022-47630.
Keyword: Security
Reported in version : 3.9.3.1
3275690
Description: To install DOCA on an Ubuntu 22.04 host, use the command apt-get install doca-runtime doca-sdk doca-tools openvswitch-switch -y.
Keyword: Installation; Ubuntu 22.04; OVS; openvswitch-switch
Reported in version: 3.9.3.1
3374181
Description: When HIDE_PORT2_PF=True NUM_OF_PF=1, cat /sys/class/net/p1/smart_nic/pf/config causes a kernel crash.
Keyword: Kernel; crash
Reported in version : 3.9.3
3354705
Description: Kernel crash when using filtering rule with nftable.
Keyword: Netfilter; iptables; nftable
Reported in version : 3.9.3
3239668
Description: The l2_reflector reference application fails to start due to missing libflexio.so library.
Keyword: FlexIO; DOCA applications; l2_reflector
Reported in version: 3.9.3
3252083
Description: Assert errors may be observed in the RShim log after reset/reboot. These errors are harmless and may be ignored.
Keywords: RShim; log; error
Reported in version: 3.9.3
3240060
Description: Hotplug of a modern virtio-net device is not supported when VIRTIO_EMULATION_HOTPLUG_TRANS is TRUE from mlxconfig.
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug; legacy
Reported in version: 3.9.3
3240182
Description: Virtio-net full emulation is not supported in CentOS 8.2 with inbox-kernel 4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64.
Keywords: Virtio-net; CentOS
Reported in version: 3.9.3
3410286
Description: The Arm side responsibility is to set the Arm boot progress GPIOs to 5 to indicate that Linux is up.
Keywords: Boot; GPIO
Reported in version: 3.9.3
3366506
Description: Fixed an issue where trying live migration between two servers back and forth a few times, virtio-net-controller crashes.
Keywords: Live migration; virtio-net
Reported in version: 3.9.3
3304307
Description: Fixed a minor memory leakage which occurs upon attaching and detaching ports to OVS when HW offloading is enabled.
Keywords: Memory leak; OVS
Reported in version: 3.9.3
3333595
Description: ACS is now enabled in single-port PF devices.
Keywords: Single-port DPU
Reported in version: 3.9.3
3100909
Description: Fixed an issue where SNAP crashes when detaching a virtio-blk which has fio running on a file system.
Keywords: SNAP; virtio-blk
Reported in version: 3.9.3
3233113
Description: Disabled some HW optimization to prevent a HW race that caused an SQ to get stuck.
Keywords: HW race; hang
Reported in version: 3.9.3
–
Description: Fixed an issue where ct_state(-rpl,+trk) is recognized as ct_state(+rpl+trk).
Keywords: Connection tracking
Reported in version: 3.9.3
3360379
Description: Fixed an issue where SNAP queries BDF regardless of controller creation.
Keywords:
Reported in version: 3.9.3
3325647
Description: For vDPA over VFE, fixed issue where closing vDPA application with SIGHUP triggers an error flow in the device possibly causing the virtio offload accelerator in the device to hang.
Keywords:
Reported in version: 3.9.3
3359807
Description: Fixed an issue where fio over virtio-blk performance drops with more virtio-nets traffic
Keywords:
Reported in version: 3.9.3
3445525
Description: Fixed issue where SNAP crashes due to a no check for "io_ctx->spdk_channel=NULL".
Keywords:
Reported in version: 3.9.3
3049879
Description: When reloading (ifreload) an empty /etc/network/interfaces file, the previously created interfaces are not deleted.
Keyword: HBN; unsupported NVUE commands
Reported in version: 3.9.0
2824859
Description: Hotplug/unplug of virtio-net devices during host shutdown/bootup may result in failure to do plug/unplug.
Keyword: Virtio-net, hotplug
Reported in version: 3.8.0