Document Revision History
Updated:
Page "Bug Fixes In This Version"
Updated:
Page "Updating DPU Software Packages Using Standard Linux Tools"
Page "UEFI Secure Boot"
Section "IPsec Hardware Offload: Full Offload" with Canonical note
Added:
Section "DHCP Client Configuration"
Section "Updating DPU Software Packages Using Standard Linux Tools"
Section "Creating Transitional Hotplug VirtIO-net PF Device"
Updated:
Section "Upgrading Boot Software" by specifying that the "Reset EFI Variables" action also wipes the BOOT option variables and secure boot keys
Section "Building Your Own BFB Installation Image"
Section "BlueField Linux Drivers"
Section "Configuring Uplink MTU"
Section "Disabling Host Networking PFs" by adding instructions for reactivating host networking for single-port DPUs
PXE_DHCP_CLASS_ID in section "bf.cfg Parameters"
Removed:
Step 7 in section "Configuring Host Server Side"
Separated Mode from "Modes of Operation"
Added:
Section "Updating NVConfig Params"
Section "Enrolling New NVIDIA Certificates"
Section "bf.cfg Parameters"
Support for OpenSSL version 3.0.2 in section "PKA Use Cases"
Section "How to change the default network configuration during BFB installation"
Updated:
Section "Firmware Upgrade"
Section "Customizations During BFB Installation"
Section "UEFI System Configuration"
Section "Enrolling Certificates Using Capsule"
Section "NIC Mode" with supported MLNX_OFED versions
Section "PKA Use Cases" with support for OpenSSL version 3.0.2
Added:
Section "GRUB Password Protection"
New note under step 2 in section "Default Ports and OVS Configuration"
Section "BlueField Linux Drivers"
Canonical db certificate to section "Existing DPU Certificates"
New note under section "Enrolling Certificates Using Capsule"
New power cycle note under section "Enabling Host Restriction"
New power cycle note under section "Disabling Host Restriction"
Section "NIC Mode"
Section "LAG on Multi-host"
New power cycle note under section "Disabling Host Networking PFs"
Section "PKA Prerequisites"
Section "OVS IPsec"
Section "Rate Limiting VF Group"
Note to section "User Frontend"
Section "Controller Live Update"
Updated:
Code block in section "Customizations During BFB Installation"
Section "Building Your Own BFB Installation Image"
Section "Configuring VXLAN Tunnel"
Step 2 in section "Prerequisites"
Section "Enabling IPsec Full Offload"
Code block under step 1 in section "LAG Configuration"
Added:
Section "Another backend already attached"
Updated:
Section "Ensure RShim Running on Host"
Added:
Section "Ensure RShim Running on Host"
Section "Verify BFB is Installed"
Section "Performance Data Collection Mechanisms"
Section "Tile HNFNET Performance Module"
Implicit mapping information to "Multi-Host"
Diagram to "VirtIO-net Emulated Devices"
Updated:
Organization of page ".Deploying DPU OS Using BFB from Host v3.9"
Section "Ubuntu Boot Time Optimizations"
p#m# to enp#s#f#s# in "Verifying Connection from Host to BlueField"
Section "Queue Affinity Mode"
Section "Hash Mode"
Section "Prerequisites"
Section "Removing LAG Configuration"
Section "Software Control and Commands"
Supported options for virtnet.conf and examples in "SystemD Service"
Section "User Frontend"
sf_num value in "Controller Recovery"
Steps 1 and 2 in section "Creating Hotplug VirtIO-net Device"
Section "Creating Virtio-net SR-IOV VF Devices"
Added:
Section "Customizations During BFB Installation"
Section "LAG Modes"
Updated:
Section "Ubuntu 20.04 with DOCA Runtime and DOCA Installation"
Section "Default Credentials"
Section "RShim Logging"
Section "List UEFI Boot Options"
Page ".Modes of Operation v3.9"
Section "Enabling OVS-DPDK Hardware Offload"
Section "Configuring DPDK and Running TestPMD"
Section "LAG Prerequisites"
Section "Controller Recovery"
Section "VirtIO-net PF Device Configuration"
Section "Creating Virtio-net SR-IOV VF Devices"
Section "How to use the UEFI boot menu"