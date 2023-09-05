Known Issues
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
3264224
|
Description: When trying to change boot order using efibootmgr, BlueField fails to attempt PXE boot from p0 even though efibootmgr returns a successful result.
|
Workaround: Drop into the UEFI menu and regenerate all the EFI entries.
|
Keywords: PXE; efibootmgr
|
Discovered in version: 3.9.3.1
|
3252083
|
Description: Assert errors may be observed in the RShim log after reset/reboot. These errors are harmless and may be ignored.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: RShim; log; error
|
Discovered in version: 3.9.3
|
3240060
|
Description: Hotplug of a modern virtio-net device is not supported when VIRTIO_EMULATION_HOTPLUG_TRANS is TRUE from mlxconfig.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug; legacy
|
Discovered in version: 3.9.3
|
3240182
|
Description: Virtio-net full emulation is not supported in CentOS 8.2 with inbox-kernel 4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; CentOS
|
Discovered in version: 3.9.3
|
3188415
|
Description: An Arm firmware update to the same version that is installed will fail and is not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Arm; firmware; update
|
Discovered in version: 3.9.2
|
N/A
|
Description: The BootOptionEnabled attribute changes back to true after DPU-force reset.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Redfish; BootOptionEnabled
|
Discovered in version: 3.9.2
|
3012182
|
Description: The command ethtool -I --show-fec is not supported by the DPU with kernel 5.4.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Kernel; show-fec
|
Discovered in version: 3.9.0
|
3048250
|
Description: When configuring the DPU to operate in NIC Mode, the following parameters must be set to default (i.e., 0): HIDE_PORT2_PF, NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE, and VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Operation mode
|
Discovered in version: 3.9.0
|
2855986
|
Description: After disabling SR-IOV VF on a virtio device, removing virtio-net/PCIe driver from guest OS may render the virtio controller unusable .
|
Workaround: Restart the virtio-net controller to recover it. To avoid this issue, m onitor the log from controller and make sure VF resources are destroyed before unloading virtio-net/PCIe drivers.
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; VF
|
Discovered in version: 3.9.0
|
2863456
|
Description: SA limit by packet count (hard and soft) are supported only on traffic originated from the ECPF. Trying to configure them on VF traffic removes the SA when hard limit is hit. However, traffic could still pass as plain text due to the tunnel offload used in such configuration.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: ASAP2; IPsec Full Offload
|
Discovered in version: 3.9.0
|
2982184
|
Description: When multiple BlueField resets are issued within 10 seconds of each other, EEPROM error messages are displayed on the console and, as a result, the BlueField may not boot from the eMMC and may halt at the UEFI menu.
|
Workaround: Power-cycle the BlueField to fix the EEPROM issue. Manual recovery of the boot options and/or SW installation may be needed.
|
Keywords: Reset; EEPROM
|
Discovered in version: 3.9.0
|
2853408
|
Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot plug operation during their boot stage.
|
Workaround: Run "mlxconfig -d <mst dev> set PF_LOG_BAR_SIZE=0".
|
Keywords: BIOS; hot-plug; Virtio-net
|
Discovered in version: 3.9.0
|
2934833
|
Description: Running I/O traffic and toggling both physical ports status in a stressful manner on the receiving-end machine may cause traffic loss.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: MLNX_OFED; RDMA; port toggle
|
Discovered in version: 3.8.5
|
2911425
|
Description: ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus server with BIOS version 1.3 hangs when large number of SFs (PF_TOTAL_SF=252) are configured.
|
Workaround: Update the BIOS version to 2.4 which should correctly detect the PCIe device with the bigger BAR size.
|
Keywords: Scalable functions; BIOS
|
Discovered in version: 3.8.5
|
2801780
|
Description: When running virtio-net-controller with host kernel older than 3.10.0-1160.el7, host virtio driver may get error (Unexpected TXQ (13) queue failure: -28) from dmesg in traffic stress test.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; error
|
Discovered in version: 3.8.0
|
2870213
|
Description: Servers do not recover after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to 32 followed by power cycle.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: VirtIO-net; power cycle
|
Discovered in version: 3.8.0
|
–
|
Description: Only QP queues are supported for GGA accelerators from this version onward.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Firmware; SQ; QP
|
Discovered in version: 3.8.0
|
2846108
|
Description: Setting VHCA_TRUST_LEVEL does not work when there are active SFs or VFs.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Firmware; SF; VF
|
Discovered in version: 3.8.0
|
2750499
|
Description: Some devlink commands are only supported by mlnx devlink (/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink). The default devlink from the OS may produce failure (e.g., devlink port show -j).
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Devlink
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.1
|
2730157
|
Description: Kernel upgrade is not currently supported on BlueField as there are out of tree kernel modules (e.g., ConnectX drivers that will stop working after kernel upgrade).
|
Workaround: Kernel can be upgraded if there is a matching DOCA repository that includes all the drivers compiled with the new kernel or as a part of the new BFB package.
|
Keywords: Kernel; upgrade
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2706710
|
Description: Call traces are seen on the host when recreating VFs before the controller side finishes the deletion procedure.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2685478
|
Description: 3rd party (netkvm.sys) Virtio-net drivers for Windows do not support SR-IOV.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; SR-IOV; WinOF-2
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2685191
|
Description: Once Virtio-net is enabled, the mlx5 Windows VF becomes unavailable.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; virtual function; WinOF-2
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2702395
|
Description: When a device is hot-plugged from the virtio-net controller, the host OS may hang when warm reboot is performed on the host and Arm at the same time.
|
Workaround: Reboot the host OS first and only then reboot DPU.
|
Keywords: Virtio-net controller; hot-plug; reboot
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2684501
|
Description: Once the contiguous memory pool, a limited resource, is exhausted, fallback allocation to other methods occurs. This process triggers cma_alloc failures in the dmesg log.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Log; cma_alloc; memory
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.0
|
2590016
|
Description: ibdev2netdev tool is not supported for PCIe PF operating in switchdev mode or on SFs.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: ibdev2netdev
|
Discovered in version: 3.6.0.11699
|
2590016
|
Description: A "double free" error is seen when using the "curl" utility. This error is from libcrypto.so library which is part of the OpenSSL package. This happens only when OpenSSL is configured to use a dynamic engine (e.g. Bluefield PKA engine).
|
Workaround: Set OPENSSL_CONF=/etc/ssl/openssl.cnf.orig before using the curl utility.
For example:
Warning
OPENSSL_CONF is aimed at using a custom config file for applications. In this case, it is used to point to a config file where dynamic engine (PKA engine) is not enabled.
|
Keywords: OpenSSL; curl
|
Discovered in version: 3.6.0.11699
|
2407897
|
Description: The host may crash when the number of PCIe devices overflows the PCIe device address. According to the PCIe spec, the device address space is 8 bits in total—device (5 bits) and function (3 bits)—which means that the total number of devices cannot be more than 256.
|
Workaround: Use the maximum allowed VFs on the 2nd PCIe PF of BlueField instead of the maximum of 127 VFs.
|
Keywords: Emulated devices; VirtIO-net; VirtIO-blk; VFs; RShim
|
Discovered in version: 3.6.0.11699
|
2445289
|
Description: If secure boot is enabled, MFT cannot be installed on the BlueField DPU independently from BlueField drivers (MLNX_OFED).
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: MFT; secure boot
|
Discovered in version: 3.5.1.11601
|
2377021
|
Description: Executing "sudo poweroff" on the Arm side causes the system to hang.
|
Workaround: Reboot your BlueField device or power cycle the server.
|
Keywords: Hang; reboot
|
Discovered in version: 3.5.0.11563
|
2350132
|
Description: Boot process hangs at BIOS (version 1.2.11) stage when power cycling a server (model Dell PowerEdge R7525) after configuring "PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT" > 27.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Server; hang; power cycle
|
Discovered in version: 3.5.0.11563
|
2581408
|
Description: On a BlueField device operating in Embedded CPU mode, PXE driver will fail to boot if the Arm side is not fully loaded and the OVS bridge is not configured.
|
Workaround: Run warm reboot on the host side and boot again via the device when Arm is up and the OVS bridge is configured.
|
Keywords: Embedded CPU; PXE; UEFI; Arm
|
Discovered in version: 2.5.0.11176
|
1859322
|
Description: On some setups, DPU does not power on following server cold boot when UART cable is attached to the same server.
|
Workaround: As long as the RShim driver is loaded on the server and the RShim interface is visible, the RShim driver will detect this and auto-reset the card into normal state.
|
Keywords: DPU; Arm; Cold Boot
|
Discovered in version: 2.4.0.11082
|
1899921
|
Description: Driver restart fails when SNAP service is running.
|
Workaround: Stop the SNAP services nvme_sf and nvme_snap@nvme0, then restart the driver. After the driver loads restart the services.
|
Keywords: SNAP
|
Discovered in version: 2.2.0.11000
|
1911618
|
Description: Defining namespaces with certain Micron disks (Micron_9300_MTFDHAL3T8TDP) using consecutive attach-ns commands can cause errors.
|
Workaround: Add delay between attach-ns commands.
|
Keywords: Micron; disk; namespace; attach-ns
|
Discovered in version: 2.2.0.11000