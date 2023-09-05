Public Key Acceleration

Some of the use cases for the BlueField PKA involve integrating OpenSSL software applications with BlueField's PKA hardware. The BlueField PKA dynamic engine for OpenSSL allows applications integrated with OpenSSL (e.g., StrongSwan) to accomplish a variety of security-related goals and to accelerate the cryptographic processing with the BlueField PKA hardware. OpenSSL versions ≥1.0.0, ≤1.1.1, and 3.0.2 are supported. The engine supports the following operations:

RSA

DH

DSA

ECDSA

ECDH

Random number generation that is cryptographically secure.

Up to 4096-bit keys for RSA, DH, and DSA operations are supported. Elliptic Curve Cryptography support of (nist) prime curves for 160, 192, 224, 256, 384 and 521 bits.

For example, to sign a file using BlueField's PKA engine:

Copy Copied! $ openssl dgst -engine pka -sha256 -sign <privatekey> -out <signature> <filename>

To verify the signature, execute:

Copy Copied! $ openssl dgst -engine pka -sha256 -verify <publickey> -signature <signature> <filename>

For further details on BlueField PKA, please refer to "PKA Driver Design and Implementation Architecture Document" and/or "PKA Programming Guide". Directions and instructions on how to integrate the BlueField PKA software libraries are provided in the README files on the Mellanox PKA GitHub.