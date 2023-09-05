Software Installation and Upgrade

Note It is recommended to upgrade your BlueField product to the latest software and firmware versions available to benefit from new features and latest bug fixes.

The NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU is shipped with the BlueField software based on Ubuntu 20.04 pre-installed. The DPU's Arm execution environment has the capability of being functionally isolated from the host server and uses a dedicated network management interface (separate from the host server's management interface). The Arm cores can run the Open vSwitch Database (OVSDB) or other virtual switches to create a secure solution for bare metal provisioning.

The software package also includes support for DPDK as well as applications for accelerated encryption.

The BlueField DPU supports several methods for OS deployment and upgrade:

Full OS image deployment using a BlueField boot stream file (BFB) via RShim interface

Full OS deployment using PXE which can be used over different network interfaces available on the BlueField DPU (1GbE mgmt, tmfifo or NVIDIA® ConnectX®)

Individual packages can be installed or upgraded using standard Linux package management tools (e.g., apt, dpkg, etc.)