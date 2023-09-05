Updating DPU Software Packages Using Standard Linux Tools

As an alternative to BFB installation, it is possible to upgrade DPU software using standard Linux tools (i.e., APT in case of DEB-based distributions, YUM for RPM based distributions).

Public DOCA repositories are available under https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/.

For Ubuntu 20.04 this DOCA repository is configured in the doca.list file:

Copy Copied! # cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/doca.list # # Nvidia DOCA public repository configuration file. # For more information, refer to http://linux.mellanox.com # # To add a public key: # wget -qO - https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/lts/latest/ubuntu20.04/aarch64/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub | sudo apt-key add - # deb [trusted=yes] https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/lts/latest/ubuntu20.04/aarch64 ./

When a new NVIDIA software release is available, run the following commands to update your software packages to the new versions:

Copy Copied! $ wget -qO - https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/lts/latest/ubuntu20.04/aarch64/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub | sudo apt-key add - $ apt update $ apt upgrade

After the software packages are updated, it is required to upgrade Boot Software (UEFI/ATF) and NIC firmware.

To upgrade UEFI/ATF (included in mlxbf-bootimages DEB package) on boot partition, run:

Copy Copied! $ bfrec --bootctl --policy dual $ bfrec --capsule /lib/firmware/mellanox/boot/capsule/boot_update2.cap --policy dual $ reboot