BlueField-3 Jumbo MTU Not Working
Ping failed with packet size greater than 1500/4000 after configuring jumbo MTU.
Jumbo MTU is supported starting from the following kernel version:
|
Release
|
Upstream
|
VM kernel: 4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
VM Linux version supports big MTU after 4.11.
|
Ubuntu
|
DOCA_2.5.0_BSP_4.5.0_Ubuntu_22.04
|
Virtnet
|
v1.7 or v1.6.26
The following steps configure jumbo MTU:
Change the MTU of uplink representor (or bond) from the BlueField Arm OS:
# echo
9216> /sys/bus/pci/devices/
0000:
03:
00.0/net/p0/mtu
Restart virtio-net-controller from the BlueField Arm OS:
# systemctl restart virtio-net-controlle
Change the corresponding device MTU on BlueField Arm OS. For example, for the first VF on the first PF, run:
# virtnet modify -p
0-v
0device -t
9216
Reload the virtio driver from the guest OS:
# modprobe -rv virtio-net && modprobe -v virtio-net
Verify the VQs' MTU configuration is correct on BlueField Arm OS:
# virtnet query -p
0-v
0--dbg_stats | grep jumbo_mtu
"jumbo_mtu":
1
"jumbo_mtu":
1
Change the MTU of the virtio-net interface from the guest OS:
# echo
9216> /sys/bus/pci/devices/
0000:af:
00.2/virtio0/net/enp175s0f2/mtu