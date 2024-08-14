BlueField-3 Jumbo MTU Not Working

Jumbo MTU is supported starting from the following kernel version:

The following steps configure jumbo MTU:

Change the MTU of uplink representor (or bond) from the BlueField Arm OS: Copy Copied! # echo 9216 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/ 0000 : 03 : 00.0 /net/p0/mtu

Restart virtio-net-controller from the BlueField Arm OS: Copy Copied! # systemctl restart virtio-net-controlle

Change the corresponding device MTU on BlueField Arm OS. For example, for the first VF on the first PF, run: Copy Copied! # virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -t 9216

Reload the virtio driver from the guest OS: Copy Copied! # modprobe -rv virtio-net && modprobe -v virtio-net

Verify the VQs' MTU configuration is correct on BlueField Arm OS: Copy Copied! # virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 --dbg_stats | grep jumbo_mtu "jumbo_mtu" : 1 "jumbo_mtu" : 1