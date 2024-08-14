NVIDIA BlueField Virtio-net v24.07

About This Document
Glossary
|
Term
|
Description
|
AARFS
|
Accelerated receive flow steering
|
CLI
|
Command line interface
|
BFB
|
BlueField bootstream
|
DMA
|
Direct memory access
|
RDMA
|
Remote direct memory access
|
DPA
|
Data path accelerator
|
ETH
|
Ethernet
|
FW
|
Firmware
|
I/O
|
Input/output
|
IB
|
InfiniBand
|
OS
|
Operating system
|
PF
|
Physical function
|
RPC
|
Remote procedure call
|
SF
|
Scalable function
|
VF
|
Virtual function
Related Documents
|
Title
|
Description
|
NVIDIA DOCA™ SDK enables developers to rapidly create applications and services on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform, leveraging industry-standard APIs
|
This guide provides product release notes as well as information on the BSP and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform
|
This guide provides general information concerning the BMC on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs and is intended for those who want to familiarize themselves with the functionality provided by the BMC
|
This document describes the configuration parameters of NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 SNAP and virtio-blk SNAP in detail
|
This document provides details as to the interfaces of the BlueField DPU, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the device, and a step-by-step plan for bringing the DPU up