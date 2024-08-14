NVIDIA BlueField Virtio-net v24.07
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField Virtio-net v24.07
Download PDF

On This Page

About This Document

This document describes NVIDIA® BlueField® virtio-net PCIe devices.

Audience

This manual is intended for system administrators and developers.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact our support through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Glossary

Term

Description

AARFS

Accelerated receive flow steering

CLI

Command line interface

BFB

BlueField bootstream

DMA

Direct memory access

RDMA

Remote direct memory access

DPA

Data path accelerator

ETH

Ethernet

FW

Firmware

I/O

Input/output

IB

InfiniBand

OS

Operating system

PF

Physical function

RPC

Remote procedure call

SF

Scalable function

VF

Virtual function

Related Documents

Title

Description

NVIDIA DOCA

NVIDIA DOCA™ SDK enables developers to rapidly create applications and services on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform, leveraging industry-standard APIs

NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP

This guide provides product release notes as well as information on the BSP and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform

NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software

This guide provides general information concerning the BMC on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs and is intended for those who want to familiarize themselves with the functionality provided by the BMC

NVIDIA BlueField-3 SNAP for NVMe and Virtio-blk

This document describes the configuration parameters of NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 SNAP and virtio-blk SNAP in detail

BlueField DPU Hardware User Manual

This document provides details as to the interfaces of the BlueField DPU, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the device, and a step-by-step plan for bringing the DPU up

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 14, 2024
content here