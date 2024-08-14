NVIDIA BlueField Virtio-net v24.07
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField Virtio-net v24.07  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features in v24.07

  • Added new command to query packet stats

  • Added auto-AARFS (a ccelerated receive flow steering ) support to PFs

  • Increased BlueField-3 max number of queues from 64 to 256

  • Added a new dedicated mlxconfig entry for VF number of msix, VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX

  • Virtnet CLI changes in this release

    CLI Command

    Entry in v1.9

    Entry in v24.07

    Virtnet hotplug

    --max_queues

    --num_queues

    Virtnet list

    max_queues

    num_queues

    Virtnet list

    bdf

    pci_bdf

    Virtnet list/query

    net_mac

    mac

    Virtnet list/query

    net_link_status

    link_status

    Virtnet list/query

    net_max_queue_pairs

    max_queue_pairs

    Virtnet list/query

    net_mtu

    mtu
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 14, 2024
content here