Changes and New Features
Added new command to query packet stats
Added auto-AARFS (a ccelerated receive flow steering ) support to PFs
Increased BlueField-3 max number of queues from 64 to 256
Added a new dedicated mlxconfig entry for VF number of msix, VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX
Virtnet CLI changes in this release
CLI Command
Entry in v1.9
Entry in v24.07
Virtnet hotplug
--max_queues
--num_queues
Virtnet list
max_queues
num_queues
Virtnet list
bdf
pci_bdf
Virtnet list/query
net_mac
mac
Virtnet list/query
net_link_status
link_status
Virtnet list/query
net_max_queue_pairs
max_queue_pairs
Virtnet list/query
net_mtu
mtu