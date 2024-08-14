Note Validate the JSON format of the configuration file before restarting the controller, especially the syntax and symbols. Otherwise, the controller may fail to start.

Refer to the "Link Aggregation" page in NVIDIA BlueField BSP documentation for information on configuring BlueField in LAG mode.

Refer to the "Link Aggregation" page for information on configuring virtio-net in LAG mode.

The following configures all static PFs to use mlx5_0 (port 0) as the data path device in a non-LAG configuration, and the default MAC and features for the PF:

Copy Copied! { "ib_dev_p0": "mlx5_0", "ib_dev_p1": "mlx5_1", "ib_dev_for_static_pf": "mlx5_0", "is_lag": 0, "static_pf": { "mac_base": "08:11:22:33:44:55", "features": "0x230047082b" } }





The following configures VFs with default parameters. With this configuration, each PF assigns the MAC based on mac_base up to 126 VFs. Each VF creates 4 queue pairs, with each queue having a depth of 256.

Note If vfs_per_pf is less than the VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF in mlxconfig, and more VFs are created, duplicated MACs would be assigned to different VFs.

Copy Copied! { "vf": { "mac_base": "06:11:22:33:44:55", "features": "0x230047082b", "vfs_per_pf": 126, "max_queue_pairs": 4, "max_queue_size": 256 } }



