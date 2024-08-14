On This Page
Configuration File
The controller service has an optional JSON format configuration file which allows users to customize several parameters. The configuration file should be defined on the DPU at /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf. This file is read every time the controller starts.
Controller systemd service should be restarted when there is configuration file change. Dynamic change of virtnet.conf is not supported.
Parameter
Default Value
Type
Description
ib_dev_p0
mlx5_0
String
RDMA device (e.g., mlx5_0) used to create SF on port 0. This port is the EMU manager when is_lag is 0.
ib_dev_p1
mlx5_1
String
RDMA device (e.g., mlx5_1) used to create SF on port 1
ib_dev_for_static_pf
mlx5_0
String
The RDMA device (e.g., mlx5_0) which the static virtio PF is created on
ib_dev_lag
Null
String
RDMA LAG device (e.g., mlx5_bond_0) used to create SF on LAG. Default value is mlx5_bond_0. This port is EMU manager when is_lag is 1. ib_dev_lag and ib_dev_p0/ib_dev_p1 cannot be configured simultaneously.
static_pf
N/A
List
The following sub-parameters can be used to configure the static PF:
is_lag
0
Number
Specifies whether LAG is used
Note
If LAG is used, make sure to use the correct IB dev for static PF
single_port
0
Number
Specifies whether the DPU is a single port device. It is mutually exclusive with is_lag.
recovery
1
Number
Specifies whether recovery is enabled. If unspecified, recovery is enabled by default. To disable it, set recovery to 0. Refer to the "Recovery" page for the items which are recovered and more information.
sf_pool_percent
0
Number
Determines the initial SF pool size as the percentage of PF_TOTAL_SF of mlxconfig. Valid range: [0, 100]. For instance, if the value is 5, an SF pool with 5% of PF_TOTAL_SF is created. 0 indicates that no SF pool is reserved beforehand (default).
Note
PF_TOTAL_SF is shared by all applications. The user must ensure that the percent request is guaranteed, or else the controller would not be able to reserve the requested SFs resulting in failure.
sf_pool_force_destroy
0
Number
Specifies whether to destroy the SF pool. When set to 1, the controller destroys the SF pool when stopped/restarted (and the SF pool is recreated if sf_pool_percent is not 0 when starting). Otherwise, it does not. Default value is 0.
packed_vq
0
Number
Specifies whether packed VQ mode is enabled. If unspecified, packed VQ is disabled by default. To enable, set packed_vq to 1. For VQ types, refer to the "Virt Queue Types" page.
mrg_rxbuf
0
Number
When enabled, the mergeable buffers feature is negotiated with the host driver. This feature allows the guest driver to use multiple RX descriptor chains to receive a single receive packet, hence increase bandwidth.
dpa_core_start
0
Number
Specifies the start DPA core for virtnet application. Valid only for NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 and up. Value must be greater than 0 and less than 11. Together with dpa_core_end, dpa_core_start defines how many DPA cores are used for the virtio-net data plane.
Note
This is advanced options when there are multiple DPA applications running at the same time. Regular user should keep this option as default.
dpa_core_end
10
Number
Specifies the end DPA core for virtnet application. Valid only for BlueField-3 and up. Value must be greater than dpa_core_start and less than 11.
vf
N/A
List
The following sub-parameters can be used to configure the VF:
Validate the JSON format of the configuration file before restarting the controller, especially the syntax and symbols. Otherwise, the controller may fail to start.
Configuring LAG on Dual Port BlueField
Refer to the "Link Aggregation" page in NVIDIA BlueField BSP documentation for information on configuring BlueField in LAG mode.
Refer to the "Link Aggregation" page for information on configuring virtio-net in LAG mode.
Configuring Static PF on Dual Port BlueField
The following configures all static PFs to use mlx5_0 (port 0) as the data path device in a non-LAG configuration, and the default MAC and features for the PF:
{
"ib_dev_p0": "mlx5_0",
"ib_dev_p1": "mlx5_1",
"ib_dev_for_static_pf": "mlx5_0",
"is_lag": 0,
"static_pf": {
"mac_base": "08:11:22:33:44:55",
"features": "0x230047082b"
}
}
Configuring VF Specific Options
The following configures VFs with default parameters. With this configuration, each PF assigns the MAC based on mac_base up to 126 VFs. Each VF creates 4 queue pairs, with each queue having a depth of 256.
If vfs_per_pf is less than the VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF in mlxconfig, and more VFs are created, duplicated MACs would be assigned to different VFs.
{
"vf": {
"mac_base": "06:11:22:33:44:55",
"features": "0x230047082b",
"vfs_per_pf": 126,
"max_queue_pairs": 4,
"max_queue_size": 256
}
}