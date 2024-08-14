On This Page
Counters
To query the packet counters, use stats command.
[dpu]# virtnet stats [-h] {[-p PF] [-v VF] | [-u VUID]} [-q QUEUE_ID]
The options --pf , --vf and --vuid are mutually exclusive, but one of them must be applied.
|
Option
|
Abbr
|
Argument Type
|
Required
|
Description
|
--help
|
-h
|
N/A
|
No
|
Show the help message and exit
|
--pf
|
-p
|
Number
|
No
|
Unique device ID for the PF. Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.
|
--vf
|
-v
|
Number
|
No
|
Unique device ID for the VF. Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.
|
--vuid
|
-u
|
String
|
No
|
Unique device SN for the device (PF/VF). Can be retrieved by using virtnet list.
|
--queue_id
|
-q
|
Number
|
No
|
Queue index of the device RQs or SQs
This command is recommended for obtaining all packet counter information. The existing packet counter information available through the virtnet list and virtnet query commands will be deprecated in the future.
The following command queries PF 0 and VQ 0 (i.e., RQ):
[dpu]# virtnet stats -p
0 -q
0
Output:
# virtnet stats -p
0 -q
0
{
'pf':
'0x0',
'queue_id':
'0x0'}
{
"device": {
"pf_id":
0,
"packet_counters":
"Enabled",
"queues-stats": [
{
"VQ Index":
0,
"rx_64_or_less_octet_packets":
0,
"rx_65_to_127_octet_packets":
259,
"rx_128_to_255_octet_packets":
0,
"rx_256_to_511_octet_packets":
0,
"rx_512_to_1023_octet_packets":
0,
"rx_1024_to_1522_octet_packets":
0,
"rx_1523_to_2047_octet_packets":
0,
"rx_2048_to_4095_octet_packets":
199,
"rx_4096_to_8191_octet_packets":
0,
"rx_8192_to_9022_octet_packets":
0,
"received_desc":
"4096",
"completed_desc":
"0",
"bad_desc_errors":
"0",
"error_cqes":
"0",
"exceed_max_chain":
"0",
"invalid_buffer":
"0",
"batch_number":
"64",
"dma_q_used_number":
"0",
"handler_schd_number":
"44",
"aux_handler_schd_number":
"43",
"max_post_desc_number":
"0",
"total_bytes":
"0",
"err_handler_schd_num":
"0",
"rq_cq_max_count":
"0",
"rq_cq_period":
"0",
"rq_cq_period_mode":
"1"
}
]
}
}
The output has two sections.
The first section, wrapped by device, are device details along with the packet counter statics enable state.
Entry
Type
Description
device
String
Entries under this section is per device information
pf_id
String
Physical function ID
packet_counters
String
packet counters feature: enabled/disabled
The second section, wrapped by queues-stats, are information for each receive VQ.
Entry
Type
Description
VQ Index
Number
The VQ index starts at 0 (the first RQ) and continues up to the last SQ
rx_64_or_less_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 0 to 64 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_65_to_127_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 65 to 127 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_128_to_255_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 128 to 255 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_256_to_511_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 256 to 511 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_512_to_1023_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 512 to 1023 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_1024_to_1522_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 1024 to 1522 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_1523_to_2047_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 1523 to 2047 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_2048_to_4095_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 2048 to 4095 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_4096_to_8191_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 4096 to 8191 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
rx_8192_to_9022_octet_packets
Number
The number of packets received with a size of 8192 to 9022 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled.
received_desc
Number
Total number of received descriptors by the device on this VQ
completed_desc
Number
Total number of completed descriptors by the device on this VQ
bad_desc_errors
Number
Total number of bad descriptors received on this VQ
error_cqes
Number
Total number of errors CQ entries on this VQ
exceed_max_chain
Number
Total number of chained descriptors received that exceed the max allowed chain by the device
invalid_buffer
Number
Total number of times device tried to read or write buffer that is not registered to the device
batch_number
Number
The number of RX descriptors for the last received packet. Relevant for BlueField-3.
dma_q_used_number
Number
The DMA q index used for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.
handler_schd_number
Number
Scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.
aux_handler_schd_number
Number
Aux scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.
max_post_desc_number
Number
Maximum number of posted descriptors on this VQ. Relevant for DPA.
total_bytes
Number
Total number of bytes handled by this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.
rq_cq_max_count
Number
Event generation moderation counter of the queue. Relevant for RQ.
rq_cq_period
Number
Event generation moderation timer for the queue in 1 µ sec granularity. Relevant for RQ.
rq_cq_period_mode
Number
Current period mode for RQ
0x0 – default_mode – use device best defaults
0x1 – upon_event – queue_period timer restarts upon event generation
0x2 – upon_cqe – queue_period timer restarts upon completion generation
The second section wrapped by queues-stats IS information for each receive VQ.
VQ Statistics
To query Rx VQ statistics, use the corresponding VQ index. For example, If there are 3 queues configured then to query Rx, VQ uses queue 0, Tx VQ uses queue 1, and Ctrl VQ uses queue 2.
The following is the command to query PF 0, VF 0, and VQ 0 (i.e., Rx).
[dpu]# virtnet query -p
0 -v
0 -q
0
Output:
"enabled-queues-info": [
{
"index":
"0",
"size":
"256",
"msix_vector":
"0x1",
"enable":
"1",
"notify_offset":
"0",
"descriptor_address":
"0xffffe000",
"driver_address":
"0xfffff000",
"device_address":
"0xfffff240",
"received_desc":
"256",
"completed_desc":
"19",
"bad_desc_errors":
"0",
"error_cqes":
"0",
"exceed_max_chain":
"0",
"invalid_buffer":
"0",
"batch_number":
"64",
"dma_q_used_number":
"0",
"handler_schd_number":
"4",
"aux_handler_schd_number":
"3",
"max_post_desc_number":
"0",
"total_bytes":
"6460",
"rq_cq_max_count":
"0",
"rq_cq_period":
"0",
"rq_cq_period_mode":
"1"
}
The following are some of the important VQ counters:
|
Counter Name
|
Description
|
total_bytes
|
Number of bytes received
|
received_desc
|
Number of available descriptors received by device
|
completed_desc
|
Number of available descriptors completed by the device
|
error_cqes
|
Number of error CQEs received on the queue
|
bad_desc_errors
|
Number of bad descriptors received
|
exceed_max_chain
|
Number of chained descriptors received that exceed the max allowed chain by device
|
invalid_buffer
|
Number of times device tried to read or write buffer that is not registered to the device
When DPA is the data path provider, each RQ has its corresponding drop counter, which counts the number of packets dropped inside the DPA virtio RQs.
The drop could also happen from the uplink or SF.
The drop counter only increments (initial value being 0), and its value gets reset to 0 when disabled.
RQ drop counter can be enabled and disabled as follows (using VF 0 on PF 0):
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p
0 -v
0 device -dc enable
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p
0 -v
0 device -dc disable
Drop counter is attached to a RQ, thus RQ must be created first. This means that the virtio-net device should be probed by the driver on the host OS before running the commands above.
To query the drop counter value(s), run:
[dpu]# virtnet query -p
0 -v
0 | grep num_desc_drop_pkts
If there are more than one RQ for a device, the drop count is the sum of all RQ's value.
Relevant for BlueField-3 only.
The packet counter feature helps the user query the byte-wise packet counters for each Rx queue.
By default, byte-wise packet counters are disabled as that negatively impacts performance. When the user is interested in the debug, enable the packet counter feature using the below command
Packet counter can be enabled and disabled as follows (using VF 0 on PF 0):
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p
0 -v
0 device -pkt_cnt enable
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p
0 -v
0 device -pkt_cnt disable
When enabled, byte-wise packet counters are initialized to zero.
When disabled, the previous values are retained for debugging purposes. The command will still return these old, disabled counter values.
Packet counters are attached to an RQ. Thus, RQ must be created first. This means that the virtio-net device should be probed by the driver on the host OS before running the commands above.