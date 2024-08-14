To query the packet counters, use stats command.

Copy Copied! [dpu]# virtnet stats [-h] {[-p PF] [-v VF] | [-u VUID]} [-q QUEUE_ID]

Info The options --pf , --vf and --vuid are mutually exclusive, but one of them must be applied.

Option Abbr Argument Type Required Description --help -h N/A No Show the help message and exit --pf -p Number No Unique device ID for the PF. Can be retrieved by using virtnet list . --vf -v Number No Unique device ID for the VF. Can be retrieved by using virtnet list . --vuid -u String No Unique device SN for the device (PF/VF). Can be retrieved by using virtnet list . --queue_id -q Number No Queue index of the device RQs or SQs

Note This command is recommended for obtaining all packet counter information. The existing packet counter information available through the virtnet list and virtnet query commands will be deprecated in the future.

The following command queries PF 0 and VQ 0 (i.e., RQ):

Copy Copied! [dpu]# virtnet stats -p 0 -q 0

Output:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! # virtnet stats -p 0 -q 0 { 'pf' : '0x0' , 'queue_id' : '0x0' } { "device" : { "pf_id" : 0 , "packet_counters" : "Enabled" , "queues-stats" : [ { "VQ Index" : 0 , "rx_64_or_less_octet_packets" : 0 , "rx_65_to_127_octet_packets" : 259 , "rx_128_to_255_octet_packets" : 0 , "rx_256_to_511_octet_packets" : 0 , "rx_512_to_1023_octet_packets" : 0 , "rx_1024_to_1522_octet_packets" : 0 , "rx_1523_to_2047_octet_packets" : 0 , "rx_2048_to_4095_octet_packets" : 199 , "rx_4096_to_8191_octet_packets" : 0 , "rx_8192_to_9022_octet_packets" : 0 , "received_desc" : "4096" , "completed_desc" : "0" , "bad_desc_errors" : "0" , "error_cqes" : "0" , "exceed_max_chain" : "0" , "invalid_buffer" : "0" , "batch_number" : "64" , "dma_q_used_number" : "0" , "handler_schd_number" : "44" , "aux_handler_schd_number" : "43" , "max_post_desc_number" : "0" , "total_bytes" : "0" , "err_handler_schd_num" : "0" , "rq_cq_max_count" : "0" , "rq_cq_period" : "0" , "rq_cq_period_mode" : "1" } ] } }

The output has two sections.

The first section, wrapped by device , are device details along with the packet counter statics enable state. Entry Type Description device String Entries under this section is per device information pf_id String Physical function ID packet_counters String packet counters feature: enabled/disabled

The second section, wrapped by queues-stats , are information for each receive VQ. Entry Type Description VQ Index Number The VQ index starts at 0 (the first RQ) and continues up to the last SQ rx_64_or_less_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 0 to 64 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled. rx_65_to_127_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 65 to 127 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled. rx_128_to_255_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 128 to 255 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled. rx_256_to_511_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 256 to 511 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled. rx_512_to_1023_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 512 to 1023 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled. rx_1024_to_1522_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 1024 to 1522 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled. rx_1523_to_2047_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 1523 to 2047 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled. rx_2048_to_4095_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 2048 to 4095 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled. rx_4096_to_8191_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 4096 to 8191 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled. rx_8192_to_9022_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 8192 to 9022 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ when packet counter is enabled. received_desc Number Total number of received descriptors by the device on this VQ completed_desc Number Total number of completed descriptors by the device on this VQ bad_desc_errors Number Total number of bad descriptors received on this VQ error_cqes Number Total number of errors CQ entries on this VQ exceed_max_chain Number Total number of chained descriptors received that exceed the max allowed chain by the device invalid_buffer Number Total number of times device tried to read or write buffer that is not registered to the device batch_number Number The number of RX descriptors for the last received packet. Relevant for BlueField-3. dma_q_used_number Number The DMA q index used for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3. handler_schd_number Number Scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3. aux_handler_schd_number Number Aux scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3. max_post_desc_number Number Maximum number of posted descriptors on this VQ. Relevant for DPA. total_bytes Number Total number of bytes handled by this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3. rq_cq_max_count Number Event generation moderation counter of the queue. Relevant for RQ. rq_cq_period Number Event generation moderation timer for the queue in 1 µ sec granularity. Relevant for RQ. rq_cq_period_mode Number Current period mode for RQ 0x0 – default_mode – use device best defaults 0x1 – upon_event – queue_period timer restarts upon event generation 0x2 – upon_cqe – queue_period timer restarts upon completion generation The second section wrapped by queues-stats IS information for each receive VQ.



To query Rx VQ statistics, use the corresponding VQ index. For example, If there are 3 queues configured then to query Rx, VQ uses queue 0, Tx VQ uses queue 1, and Ctrl VQ uses queue 2.

The following is the command to query PF 0, VF 0, and VQ 0 (i.e., Rx).

Copy Copied! [dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 -q 0

Output:

Copy Copied! "enabled-queues-info" : [ { "index" : "0" , "size" : "256" , "msix_vector" : "0x1" , "enable" : "1" , "notify_offset" : "0" , "descriptor_address" : "0xffffe000" , "driver_address" : "0xfffff000" , "device_address" : "0xfffff240" , "received_desc" : "256" , "completed_desc" : "19" , "bad_desc_errors" : "0" , "error_cqes" : "0" , "exceed_max_chain" : "0" , "invalid_buffer" : "0" , "batch_number" : "64" , "dma_q_used_number" : "0" , "handler_schd_number" : "4" , "aux_handler_schd_number" : "3" , "max_post_desc_number" : "0" , "total_bytes" : "6460" , "rq_cq_max_count" : "0" , "rq_cq_period" : "0" , "rq_cq_period_mode" : "1" }

The following are some of the important VQ counters: