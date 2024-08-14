NVIDIA BlueField Virtio-net v24.07
Failed to Start virtio-net-controller.service

Problem

The problem can be verified using the following commands:

# virtnet list
ERR: Can't connect to virtnet controller: [Errno 111] Connection refused
     Check 'systemctl status virtio-net-controller'
     Or controller is not ready to accept commands

# systemctl status virtio-net-controller
● virtio-net-controller.service - Nvidia VirtIO Net Controller Daemon
   Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/virtio-net-controller.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled)
   Active: inactive (dead) since Fri 2023-10-27 17:46:59 CDT; 2min 26s ago
     Docs: file:/opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/README.md
  Process: 29652 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/virtio_net_manager (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS)
 Main PID: 29652 (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS)

Solution

The problem may happen due to the following reasons.

Virtio-net Not Enabled

  1. Check if mlxconfig has VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE enabled:

    # mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 -e q | grep -i VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE
*        VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE                 False(0)        True(1)         True(1)

    Both 2 and 3 columns should appear as true.

  2. If they are not, perform the following from the BlueField Arm side:

    # mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 s VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=1

  3. Perform a BlueField system-level reset as documented in the BlueField software documentation.

Not Enough SFs Reserved

This can happen when more VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF are reserved than PF_TOTAL_SF, as each virtio-net PF/VF requires a corresponding SF created:

# mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 -e q | grep -iE 'PF_TOTAL_SF|VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF'
*        VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF                 0               4               4
*        PF_TOTAL_SF                                 0               8               8

Info

By default, the BlueField creates an SF for each PF. Take this into consideration when reserving PF_TOTAL_SF.
