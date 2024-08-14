Failed to Start virtio-net-controller.service

The problem may happen due to the following reasons.

Check if mlxconfig has VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE enabled: Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d 03 : 00.0 -e q | grep -i VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE * VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE False( 0 ) True( 1 ) True( 1 ) Both 2 and 3 columns should appear as true . If they are not, perform the following from the BlueField Arm side: Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d 03 : 00.0 s VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE= 1 Perform a BlueField system-level reset as documented in the BlueField software documentation.

This can happen when more VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF are reserved than PF_TOTAL_SF , as each virtio-net PF/VF requires a corresponding SF created:

Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d 03 : 00.0 -e q | grep -iE 'PF_TOTAL_SF|VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF' * VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF 0 4 4 * PF_TOTAL_SF 0 8 8

By default, the BlueField creates an SF for each PF. Take this into consideration when reserving PF_TOTAL_SF .




