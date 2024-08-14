Function Not Implemented Error When Creating VF
Creating a virtio-net VF returns an error from the command line:
# echo
3 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/
0000:
41:
00.2/sriov_numvfs
write error: Function not implemented
The host-side dmesg shows the following:
[
301.204661] virtio-pci
0000:
41:
00.2: Driver doesn't support SRIOV configuration via sysfs
Virtio SR-IOV is only supported starting from the following kernel version:
|
Release
|
Upstream
|
4.18 with commit cfecc2918d2b3
|
Ubuntu
|
Ubuntu-hwe-4.18.0-9.10_18.04.1
|
CentOS
|
3.10.0-957.el7 / 7.6.1810