Function Not Implemented Error When Creating VF

Problem

Creating a virtio-net VF returns an error from the command line:

# echo 3 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/0000:41:00.2/sriov_numvfs
write error: Function not implemented

The host-side dmesg shows the following:

[  301.204661] virtio-pci 0000:41:00.2: Driver doesn't support SRIOV configuration via sysfs

Solution

Virtio SR-IOV is only supported starting from the following kernel version:

Release

Upstream

4.18 with commit cfecc2918d2b3

Ubuntu

Ubuntu-hwe-4.18.0-9.10_18.04.1

CentOS

3.10.0-957.el7 / 7.6.1810
