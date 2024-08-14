NVIDIA BlueField Virtio-net v24.07
Guest OS Hangs When Creating VF

Problem

The following command from the hypervisor hangs:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# echo 100 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/0000:89:00.4/sriov_numvfs

Solution

This can happen when more VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF/VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF are reserved than PF_TOTAL_SF (VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF + VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF > PF_TOTAL_SF) as each virtio-net PF/VF requires a corresponding SF created. Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 -e q | grep -iE 'PF_TOTAL_SF|VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF|VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF'
*        VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF                 0               126             126
*        VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF                 0               4               4
*        PF_TOTAL_SF                                 0               508             508

Info

By default, BlueField creates an SF for each PF. Take this into consideration when reserving PF_TOTAL_SF.

Note

BlueField supports a limited number of SFs. The SF reserved on the BlueField Arm side and host side are not shared. Make sure to remove the SFs reserved on the host side when reserving a large number on the BlueField Arm side.
