Known Issues
The following are known limitations of this NVIDIA® BlueField® virtio-net software version.
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
3943905
|
Description: Host OS kernel <3.19 does not support 31 hotplug devices.
|
Workaround: Avoid hotplugging more than 20 devices if host OS kernel is <3.19, or upgrade the kernel to ≥3.19.
|
Keyword: Host OS; kernel; hotplug
|
Reported in version: 24.07
|
3974893
|
Description: VLAN traffic does not work in virtio interface because rq_attr.vlan_strip_disable is set to 0 by default, stripping the VLAN tag a packet arrives at the virtio RQ.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: VLAN
|
Reported in version: 24.07
|
4022160
|
Description: Feature bit VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN is not supported. Enabling it from the hotplug device may results in anomalous behavior.
|
Workaround: Disable VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN.
|
Keyword: Feature bit
|
Reported in version: 24.07
|
4001261
|
Description: The virtnet.conf file does not check invalid values such as negative numbers or 0.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Virtnet; config; invalid value
|
Reported in version: 24.07
|
3965598
|
Description: Admin-VQ-based transitional VF show a vf_get error when the controller is restarted. However, VF functionality is not affected.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Admin VQ; transitional device
|
Reported in version: 24.07
|
3961951
|
Description: Out-of-memory call trace occurs when creating many (>300) VFs on a BlueField running OpenEuler or CentOS 7.6.
|
Workaround: Update the kernel to support shared RQ.
|
Keyword: OOM; OpenEuler; CentOS 7.6; virtual function
|
Reported in version: 24.07
|
3862683
|
Description: Creating VFs and hotplug PFs in parallel can lead to controller crash.
|
Workaround: Create VFs followed by hotplug PF or vice versa.
|
Keyword: Virtio-net emulation
|
Reported in version: 1.9.0
|
3683801
|
Description: Starting from kernel 5.14, the virtio-net TX path has a logic which may trigger infinite loop when vq is broken (e.g., device is removed) under heavy traffic.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Virtio-net
|
Reported in version: 1.8.0
|
3714522
|
Description: When creating/destroying VFs back to back, make sure the virtio-net controller side does not see any alive VF before recreating them from the guest OS (i.e., virtnet query).
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Virtio-net; VFs
|
Reported in version: 1.8.0
|
3694402
|
Description: When restarting the virtio-net-controller from the DPU while the guest OS is booting, the guest OS may see kernel call trace while the controller is preparing the device. It recovers once the controller starts.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Virtio-net; hotplug; restart
|
Reported in version: 1.8.0
|
3633453
|
Description: Jumbo MTU is only supported on a guest OS with kernel 4.11 and above.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Virtio-net; jumbo MTU
|
Reported in version: 1.7.0
|
3021967
|
Description: When rebooting a DPU with a large number of VFs created on host, VF recovery may fail due to timeout.
|
Workaround: Restart the driver on the host after the DPU is up.
|
Keyword: Reboot; VFs
|
Reported in version: 1.7.0
|
3232444
|
Description: After live migration of virtio-net devices using the VFE driver, the max_queues_size output from the virtnet list may be wrong. This does not affect the actual value.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; live migration
|
Reported in version: 1.4.0
|
2801780
|
Description: When running virtio-net-controller with host kernel older than 3.10.0-1160.el7, host virtio driver may get error (Unexpected TXQ (13) queue failure: -28) from dmesg in traffic stress test.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; error
|
Reported in version: 1.2.0
|
2870213
|
Description: Servers do not recover after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to 32 followed by power cycle.
|
Workaround: Clear NVRAM and reset mlxconfig to default
|
Keywords: VirtIO-net; power cycle
|
Reported in version: 1.2.0
|
2685191
|
Description: Once Virtio-net is enabled, the mlx5 Windows VF becomes unavailable.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; virtual function; WinOF-2
|
Reported in version: 1.2.0
|
2702395
|
Description: When a device is hot-plugged from the virtio-net controller, the host OS may hang when warm reboot is performed on the host and Arm at the same time.
|
Workaround: Reboot the host OS first and only then reboot DPU.
|
Keywords: Virtio-net controller; hot-plug; reboot
|
Reported in version: 1.2.0