Link Aggregation
It is common to use link aggregation (LAG) or bond interfaces to increase reliability, availability, or bandwidth of networking devices. Virtio-net devices support this mode via DPU-side LAG configurations.
To configure the virtio-net-controller in LAG mode must follow a specific procedure due to the dependency on mlx5 RDMA device:
Stop the virtio-net-controller to avoid resource leakage (which would be caused by LAG destroying the existing mlx5 RDMA device and creating a new bond RDMA device).
[dpu]# systemctl stop virtio-net-controller.service
Configure the LAG interface for two uplink interfaces from the DPU side. Refer to the " Link Aggregation " page in NVIDIA BlueField BSP documentation for detailed steps.Note
The virtio-net-controller service starts by default. If DPU is rebooted during LAG configuration, it is necessary to stop the controller before creating a bond interfaces from the DPU side.
Update the controller configuration file to use bond interface.
[dpu]# cat /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf { "ib_dev_lag": "mlx5_bond_0", "ib_dev_for_static_pf": "mlx5_bond_0", "is_lag": 1, }Info
Refer to page "Configuration File" for details.
Start the controller for the new configuration to take effect.
[dpu]# systemctl start virtio-net-controller.service