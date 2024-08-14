NVIDIA BlueField Virtio-net v24.07
It is common to use link aggregation (LAG) or bond interfaces to increase reliability, availability, or bandwidth of networking devices. Virtio-net devices support this mode via DPU-side LAG configurations.

To configure the virtio-net-controller in LAG mode must follow a specific procedure due to the dependency on mlx5 RDMA device:

  1. Stop the virtio-net-controller to avoid resource leakage (which would be caused by LAG destroying the existing mlx5 RDMA device and creating a new bond RDMA device).

    [dpu]# systemctl stop virtio-net-controller.service

  2. Configure the LAG interface for two uplink interfaces from the DPU side. Refer to the " Link Aggregation " page in NVIDIA BlueField BSP documentation for detailed steps.

    Note

    The virtio-net-controller service starts by default. If DPU is rebooted during LAG configuration, it is necessary to stop the controller before creating a bond interfaces from the DPU side.

  3. Update the controller configuration file to use bond interface.

    [dpu]# cat /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf
{
  "ib_dev_lag": "mlx5_bond_0",
  "ib_dev_for_static_pf": "mlx5_bond_0",
  "is_lag": 1,
}

    Info

    Refer to page "Configuration File" for details.

  4. Start the controller for the new configuration to take effect.

    [dpu]# systemctl start virtio-net-controller.service

