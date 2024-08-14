NVIDIA BlueField Virtio-net v24.07
Live update minimizes network interface downtime by performing online upgrade of the virtio-net controller without necessitating a full restart.

Requirements

To perform a live update, the user must install a newer version of the controller either using the rpm or deb package (depending on the OS distro used). Run:

[dpu]# dpkg --force-all -i virtio-net-controller-x.y.z-1.mlnx.aarch64.deb

[dpu]# rpm -Uvh virtio-net-controller-x.y.z-1.mlnx.aarch64.rpm --force

Check Versions

Before staring live update, the following command can be used to check the version of the original and destination controllers:

[dpu]# virtnet version

Example output:

  {
    "Original Controller": "v1.9.13"
  },
  {
    "Destination Controller": "v1.9.14"
  }

Start Updating

If no errors occur, issue the following command to start the live update process:

[dpu]# virtnet update -s

Note

If an error appears regarding the "update" command not being supported, this implies that the controller version you are trying to install is too old. Reinstalling the proper version will resolve this issue.

Check Status

During the update process, the following command may be used to check the update status:

[dpu]# virtnet update -t

Example output:

{
  "current status": "inactive",   # updating status, whether live update is finished or ongoing
  "last status": "success",       # last live update status
  "time_used (s)": 1.655439       # time cost for last live update
}

During the update, some existing virtnet commands (e.g., list, query, modify) remain supported.

When the update process completes successfully, the command virtnet update status reflects the status accordingly

Note

If a device is actively migrating, the existing virtnet commands appear as "migrating" for that specific device so that the user can retry later.

Note

When live update is in progress, hotplug/unplug and VF creation/deletion are not supported.
