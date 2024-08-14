Performance Tuning

The virtio-net driver can configure the number of combined channels via ethtool. This determines how many virtqueues (VQs) can be used for the netdev. Normally, more VQs result in better overall throughput when if multi-threaded (e.g., iperf with multiple streams).

Copy Copied! [host]# ethtool -l eth0 Channel parameters for eth0: Pre-set maximums: RX: n/a TX: n/a Other: n/a Combined: 31 Current hardware settings: RX: n/a TX: n/a Other: n/a Combined: 15

Therefore, it is common to pick a larger number (less than pre-set maximums) of channels using the following command.

Tip Normally, configuring the combined number of channels to be the same as number of CPUs available on the guest OS will yield good performance.

Copy Copied! [host]# ethtool -L eth0 combined 31 [host]# ethtool -l eth0 Channel parameters for eth0: Pre-set maximums: RX: n/a TX: n/a Other: n/a Combined: 31 Current hardware settings: RX: n/a TX: n/a Other: n/a Combined: 31





To reach the best performance, it is required to make sure each tx/rx queue has an assigned MSIX. Check the information of a particular device and make sure num_queues is less than num_msix .

Copy Copied! [dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -b | grep -i num_ "num_msix": "64", "num_queues": "8",