Recovery is critical for status restoration (both control plane and data plane) for cases such as controller restart, live update, or live migration.

Recovery depends on the JSON files stored in /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/recovery where there is a file corresponding to each device (either PF or VF). The filename is the unique VUID of the corresponding device.

The following entries are saved to the recovery file and restored when necessary:

Entry Type Description port_ib_dev String RDMA device name the virtio-net device is created on pf_id Number ID of PF vf_id Number ID of VF, valid for VF only function_type String PF or VF bdf_raw Number Virtio-net device bus:device:function in uint16 type device_type String Static or hotplug (only for PF) mac String MAC address of device pf_num Number PCIe function number sf_num Number SF number which was used for this virtio-net device mq Number Number of multi-queue created for this virtio-net device

An example of recovery file for a hotplug PF device: