A transitional device is a virtio device which supports drivers conforming to virtio specification 1.x and legacy drivers operating under virtio specification 0.95 (i.e., legacy mode) so servers with old Linux kernels can still utilize virtio-based technology.

Info Currently, only transitional VF device is supported.

Note Host kernel version must be newer than v6.9.

Note When using this feature, vfe-vdpa-dpdk solutions cannot be used anymore, including vfe-vdpa-dpdk live migration.