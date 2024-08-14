Ubuntu Guest OS Hangs with Kernel 5.15.0-88/89-generic

commit 51b813176f098ff61bd2833f627f5319ead098a5 Author: Jason Wang <jasowang @redhat .com> Date: Wed Aug 9 23 : 12 : 56 2023 - 0400 virtio-net: set queues after driver_ok Commit 25266128fe16 ("virtio-net: fix race between set queues and probe") tries to fix the race between set queues and probe by calling _virtnet_set_queues() before DRIVER_OK is set. This violates virtio spec. Fixing this by setting queues after virtio_device_ready(). Note that rtnl needs to be held for userspace requests to change the number of queues. So we are serialized in this way. Fixes: 25266128fe16 ( "virtio-net: fix race between set queues and probe" ) Reported-by: Dragos Tatulea <dtatulea @nvidia .com> Acked-by: Michael S. Tsirkin <mst @redhat .com> Signed-off-by: Jason Wang <jasowang @redhat .com> Signed-off-by: David S. Miller <davem @davemloft .net>