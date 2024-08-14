VF Dynamic MSIX

In virtio-net controller, each VF gets the same number of MSIX and virtqueues (VQs) so that each data VQ has a MSIX assigned. This means that changing the number of MSIX updates the number of VQs.

By default, each VF is assigned with the same number of MSIX, the default number is determined by the minimum of NUM_VF_MSIX and VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX .

Using dynamic VF MSIX, a VF can be assigned with more MSIX/queues than its default. MSIX hardware resources of all VF devices are managed by PF via a shared MSIX pool. The user can reduce the MSIX of one VF, thus releasing its MSIX resources to the shared pool. On the other hand, another VF can be assigned with more MSIX than its default to gain more performance.