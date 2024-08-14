On This Page
VF Dynamic MSIX
In virtio-net controller, each VF gets the same number of MSIX and virtqueues (VQs) so that each data VQ has a MSIX assigned. This means that changing the number of MSIX updates the number of VQs.
By default, each VF is assigned with the same number of MSIX, the default number is determined by the minimum of NUM_VF_MSIX and VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX.
Using dynamic VF MSIX, a VF can be assigned with more MSIX/queues than its default. MSIX hardware resources of all VF devices are managed by PF via a shared MSIX pool. The user can reduce the MSIX of one VF, thus releasing its MSIX resources to the shared pool. On the other hand, another VF can be assigned with more MSIX than its default to gain more performance.
The emulation VF device uses VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX to set the MSIX number.
VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX is available to set the MSIX number of the emulation VF device. For the emulation VF device, uses the new configuration VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX instead of the old configuration NUM_VF_MSIX.
If VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX!=0, VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_ MSIX is used for the PF only, and VF uses VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX.
For example, to configure the default MSIX number for a VF to 32:
[dpu]# mlxconfig -y -d 03:00.0 s VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_ MSIX=32 VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=32
If VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX==0, VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_ MSIX is used for the PF and VF.
The default number of MSIX for each VF is determined by minimum(NUM_VF_MSIX, VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX). For example, to configure the default MSIX number for a VF to 32:
[dpu]# mlxconfig -y -d 03:00.0 s VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=32 NUM_VF_MSIX=32
Power cycle the BlueField and host to have the mlxconfig taking effect.
MSIX Capability
The MSIX pool for VFs is managed by their PF. To check the share pool size, run the following command (using PF 0 as example):
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 8 | grep -i msix_num_pool_size
By default, the share pool size is empty (0), since all MSIX resources have already been allocated to VFs evenly. Upon reducing the MSIX of one or more VFs, the reduced MSIX is released back to the pool.
However, the number of MSIX can be assigned to a given VF is also bound by capability. To check those caps, run the following command:
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 10 | grep -i max_msix_num
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 10 | grep -i min_msix_num
To check the currently assigned number of MSIX, run the following command:
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 | grep num_msix
If num_msix is less than max_msix_num cap, more MSIX can be assigned to the VF.
Reallocating VF MSIX
To allocate more MSIX to one VF, there should be MSIX available from the pool. This is done by reducing the MSIX from another VF(s).
The following example shows the steps to reallocate MSIX from VF1 to VF0, assuming that each VF has 32 MSIX available as default:
Unbind both VF devices from host driver.
[host]# echo <vf0_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind [host]# echo <vf1_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind
Reduce the MSIX of VF1.
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -n 4
Check pool size of PF0.
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 8 | grep -i msix_num_pool_size
Confirm the reduced MSIX are added to the share pool.
Increase the MSIX of VF0.
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -n 48
Check the MSIX of VF0.
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 | grep -i num_msix
Bind both VF devices to host driver.
[host]# echo <vf0_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/bind [host]# echo <vf1_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/bindNote
The number of MSIX must be an even number greater than 4.
MSIX Limitations
MSIX and QP configuration is mutually exclusive (i.e., only one of them can be configured at a time). For example, the following modify command should result in failure:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -qp 2 -n 6
To use a VF, make sure to assign a valid MSIX number:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -n 10
The minimum number of MSIX resources required for the VF to load the host driver is 4 if VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ is negotiated, or 2 if it is not.
The MSIX resources of a VF can be reduced to 0, but doing so prevents the VF from functioning.
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -n 0
Queue pairs (QPs) are the number of data virtio queue (VQ) pairs. Each VQ pair has one transmit (TX) queue and one receive (RX) queue. These pairs are dedicated to handling data traffic and do not include control or admin VQs.
QP Capability
The QP pool for VFs is managed by their PF.
To check the shared pool size, run the following command (using PF 0 as example):
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 13 | grep -i qp_pool_size
By default, the shared pool size is empty (0), since all QP resources have already been allocated to VFs evenly. Upon reducing the QP of one or more VFs, the reduced QP is released back into the pool.
However, the number of QPs assignable to a VF depends on its supported capabilities. To verify these capabilities, run the following command:
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 12 | grep -i max_num_of_qp
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 12 | grep -i min_num_of_qp
To check the currently assigned number of QPs, run the following command:
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 | grep max_queue_pairs
If max_queue_pairs is less than max_num_of_qp cap, then more QPs can be assigned to the VF.
Reallocating VF QPs
To allocate more QPs to one VF, there should be QPs available from the pool as explained in the previous section.
The following example illustrates the process of reallocating a QP from VF1 to VF0, assuming that each VF initially has 32 QPs available by default:
Unbind both VF devices from the host driver:
[host]# echo <vf0_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind [host]# echo <vf1_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/unbind
Reduce the number of QPs VF1 has:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -qp 1
Check the pool size of PF0 and confirm that the reduced number of QPs are added to the shared pool:
[dpu]# virtnet list | grep -i '"pf_id": 0' -A 13 | grep -i qp_pool_size
Increase the number of QPs VF0 has:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 0 device -qp 23
Check the number of QPs VF0 has:
[dpu]# virtnet query -p 0 -v 0 | grep -i max_queue_pairs
Bind both VF devices to the host driver:
[host]# echo <vf0_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/bind [host]# echo <vf1_bdf> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/virtio-pci/bindNote
The number of QPs must be greater than 0.
QP Limitations
QP and MSIX configuration is mutually exclusive (i.e., only one of them can be configured at a time). For example, the following modify command should result in failure:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -qp 2 -n 6
To use a VF, assign it with a valid QP number:
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -n 4
The minimum number of QP resources which allows the VF to load the host driver is 1.
The QP resources of a VF can be reduced to 0. However, the VF would not be functional in this case.
[dpu]# virtnet modify -p 0 -v 1 device -qp 0