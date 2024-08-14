Packed VQ addresses the limitations of split VQ by merging the three rings in one location in virtual environment guest memory. This mode allows for fewer PCIe transactions and better CPU cache utilization per each descriptor access.

Info Packed VQ is supported from kernel 5.0 with the virtio-support-packed-ring commit from the guest OS.

Packed VQ mode can be enabled by defining packed_vq in the configuration file at the following path /opt/mellanox/mlnx_virtnet/virtnet.conf .

The following is an example of the packed_vq enabled in the configuration file:

Copy Copied! { "single_port": 1, "packed_vq": 1, "sf_pool_percent": 0, "sf_pool_force_destroy": 0, "vf": { "mac_base": "CC:48:15:FF:00:00", "vfs_per_pf": 126 } }

The controller must be restarted after the configuration file is modified for the changes to take effect. Make sure to unload virtio-net/virtio-pcie drivers on the host and run:

Copy Copied! [dpu]# systemctl restart virtio-net-controller.service

To check if the configuration has taken effect and controller supported packed VQ mode, run:

Copy Copied! [dpu]# virtnet list

Check for PACKED in supported_virt_queue_types :

Copy Copied! "supported_virt_queue_types": { "value": "0x3", " 0": "SPLIT", " 1": "PACKED" },

Virtio-net/virtio-pci drivers can be loaded at this point to create VQs in packed mode. Once the driver is loaded to verify that the device has packed VQ mode enabled, run the following command:

Copy Copied! [dpu]# virtnet query -p <PFID> -v <VFID>

Check for VIRTNET_F_RING_PACKED in the driver features:

Copy Copied! "driver_feature": { "value": "0x8930012700e7182f", " 0": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM", " 1": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM", " 2": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS", " 3": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU", " 5": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC", " 11": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4", " 12": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6", " 16": "VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS", " 17": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ", " 18": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX", " 21": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE", " 22": "VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ", " 23": "VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR", " 32": "VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1", " 33": "VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM", " 34": "VIRTIO_F_RING_PACKED", " 37": "VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV", " 40": "VIRTIO_F_RING_RESET", " 52": "VIRTIO_NET_F_VQ_NOTF_COAL", " 53": "VIRTIO_NET_F_NOTF_COAL", " 56": "VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_USO", " 59": "VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN", " 63": "VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX" },

If there are VFs mapped to multiple VMs then it is possible to have some devices create VQs in packed mode and some in split mode depending on the OS version and whether the driver has the feature supported.

The following features are not currently supported when packed VQ is enabled: