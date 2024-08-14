Virtio-net Deployment

As default, DPU should be configured in DPU mode. A simple way to confirm DPU is running at DPU mode is to log into the BlueField Arm system and check if p0 and pf0hpf both exists by running command below.

Copy Copied! [dpu]# ip link show

Virtio-net full emulation only works in DPU mode. For more information about DPU mode configuration, please refer to page "Mode of Operation" in the NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP documentation.

Before enabling the virtio-net service, configure firmware via mlxconfig tool is required. There are examples on typical configurations, the table listed relevant mlxconfig entry descriptions.

Note For mlxconfig configuration changes to take effect, perform a BlueField system-level reset.

Mlxconfig Entries Description VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE Must be set to TRUE , for virtio-net to be enabled VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF Total number of PCIe functions (PFs) exposed by the device for virtio-net emulation. Those functions are persistent along with host/BlueField power cycle. VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF The max number of virtual functions (VFs) that can be supported for each virtio-net PF VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX Number of MSI-X vectors assigned for each PF of the virtio-net emulation device, minimal is 4 . VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX Number of MSI-X vectors assigned for each VF of the virtio-net emulation device, minimal is 4 . Relevant for BlueField-3 devices only. PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE When TRUE , the device exposes a PCIe switch. All PF configurations are applied on the switch downstream ports. In such case, each PF gets a different PCIe device on the emulated switch. This configuration allows exposing extra network PFs toward the host which can be enabled for virtio-net hot-plug devices. PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT The maximum number of emulated switch ports. Each port can hold a single PCIe device (emulated or not). This determines the supported maximum number of hot-plug virtio-net devices. The maximum number depends on hypervisor PCIe resource, and cannot exceed 31. Note Check system PCIe resource. Changing this entry to a big number may results in the host not booting up, which would necessitate disabling the BlueField device and clearing the host NVRAM. PER_PF_NUM_SF When TRUE , the SFs configuration is defined by TOTAL_SF and SF_BAR_SIZE for each PF individually. If they are not defined for a PF, device defaults are used. PF_TOTAL_SF The total number of scalable function (SF) partitions that can be supported for the current PF. Valid only when PER_PF_NUM_SF is set to TRUE . This number should be greater than the total number of virtio-net PFs (both static and hotplug) and VFs. Note This entry differs between the BlueField and host side mlxconfig . It is also a system wide value, which is shared by virtio-net and other users. The DPU normally creates 1 SF as default per port. Consider this default SF into account when reserving the PF_TOTAL_SF . PF_SF_BAR_SIZE Log (base 2) of the BAR size of a single SF, given in KB. Valid only when PF_TOTAL_SF is non-zero and PER_PF_NUM_SF is set to TRUE . PF_BAR2_ENABLE When TRUE , BAR2 is exposed on all external host PFs (but not on the embedded Arm PFs/ECPFs). The BAR2 size is defined by the log_pf_bar2_size . SRIOV_EN Enable single-root I/O virtualization (SR-IOV) for virtio-net and native PFs EXP_ROM_VIRTIO_NET_PXE_ENABLE Enable expansion ROM option for PXE for virtio-net functions Note All virtio EXP_ROM options should be configured from host side other than the BlueField platform's side, only static PF is supported. EXP_ROM_VIRTIO_NET_UEFI_ARM_ENABLE Enable expansion ROM option for UEFI for Arm based host for virtio-net functions EXP_ROM_VIRTIO_NET_UEFI_x86_ENABLE Enable expansion ROM option for UEFI for x86 based host for virtio-net functions

The maximum number of supported devices is listed below. It does not apply when there are hot-plug and VF created at the same time.

Static PF Hot-plug PF VF 31 31 1008

Static PF is defined as virtio-net PFs which are persistent even after DPU or host power cycle. It also supports creating SR-IOV VFs.

The following is an example for enabling the system with 4 static PFs ( VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF ) only:

Info 10 SFs ( PF_TOTAL_SF ) are reserved to take into account other application using the SFs.

Copy Copied! [dpu]# mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 s \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=4 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=0 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=64 \ PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=0 \ PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=0 \ PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 \ PF_TOTAL_SF=64 \ PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0 \ PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 \ SRIOV_EN=0





Hotplug PF is defined as virtio-net PFs which can be hotplugged or unplugged dynamically after the system comes up.

Note Hotplug PF does not support creating SR-IOV VFs.

The following is an example for enabling 16 hotplug PFs ( PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT ):

Copy Copied! [dpu]# mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 s \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=0 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=0 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=64 \ PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \ PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=16 \ PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 \ PF_TOTAL_SF=64 \ PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0 \ PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 \ SRIOV_EN=0





SR-IOV VF is defined as virtio-net VFs created on top of PFs. Each VF gets an individual virtio-net PCIe devices.

Note VFs cannot be dynamically created or destroyed, they can only change from X to 0, or from 0 to X.

Note VFs will be destroyed when reboot host or unbind PF from virtio-net kernel driver.

The following is an example for enabling 126 VFs per static PF—504 (4 PF x 126) VFs in total:

Copy Copied! [dpu]# mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 s \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=4 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=126 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=64 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=64 \ PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=0 \ PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=0 \ PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 \ PF_TOTAL_SF=512 \ PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0 \ PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 \ NUM_VF_MSIX=0 \ SRIOV_EN=1





Creating static/hotplug PFs and VFs at the same time is supported.

The total sum of PCIe functions to the external host must not exceed 256. For example:

If there are 2 PFs with no VFs ( NUM_OF_VFS=0 ) and there is 1 RShim, then the remaining static functions is 253 (256-3).

If 1 virtio-net PF is configured ( VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1) , then up to 252 virtio-net VFs can be configured ( VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=252 )

If 2 virtio-net PF ( VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 ), then up to 125 virtio-net VFs can be configured ( VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=125 )

The following is an example for enabling 15 hotplug PFs, 2 static PFs, and 200 VFs (2 PFs x 100):

Copy Copied! [dpu]# mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 s \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF=100 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=10 \ VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX=64 \ PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 \ PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=15 \ PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 \ PF_TOTAL_SF=256 \ PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0 \ PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 \ NUM_VF_MSIX=0 \ SRIOV_EN=1

Note In hotplug virtio-net PFs and virtio-net SR-IOV VFs setups, only up to 15 hotplug devices are supported.



