Virtio-net Feature Bits

Per virtio spec, virtio the device negotiates with the virtio driver on the supported features when the driver probes the device. The final negotiated features are a subset of the features supported by the device.

From the controller's perspective, all feature bits can be supported by a device are populated by virtnet list. Each individual virtio-net device is able to choose the feature bits supported by itself.

The following is a list of the feature bits currently supported by controller:

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_MRG_RXBUF

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR

  • VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1

  • VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM

  • VIRTIO_F_RING_PACKED

  • VIRTIO_F_ORDER_PLATFORM

  • VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV

  • VIRTIO_F_NOTIFICATION_DATA

  • VIRTIO_F_RING_RESET

  • VIRTIO_F_ADMIN_VQ

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_USO

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_HASH_REPORT

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN

  • VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX

Info

For more information on these bits, refer to the VIRTIO Version 1.2 Specifications.
