Virtio-net Feature Bits

Per virtio spec, virtio the device negotiates with the virtio driver on the supported features when the driver probes the device. The final negotiated features are a subset of the features supported by the device.

From the controller's perspective, all feature bits can be supported by a device are populated by virtnet list . Each individual virtio-net device is able to choose the feature bits supported by itself.

The following is a list of the feature bits currently supported by controller:

VIRTIO_NET_F_CSUM

VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_CSUM

VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_GUEST_OFFLOADS

VIRTIO_NET_F_MTU

VIRTIO_NET_F_MAC

VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO4

VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_TSO6

VIRTIO_NET_F_MRG_RXBUF

VIRTIO_NET_F_STATUS

VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VQ

VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_RX

VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN

VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_ANNOUNCE

VIRTIO_NET_F_MQ

VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_MAC_ADDR

VIRTIO_F_VERSION_1

VIRTIO_F_IOMMU_PLATFORM

VIRTIO_F_RING_PACKED

VIRTIO_F_ORDER_PLATFORM

VIRTIO_F_SR_IOV

VIRTIO_F_NOTIFICATION_DATA

VIRTIO_F_RING_RESET

VIRTIO_F_ADMIN_VQ

VIRTIO_NET_F_HOST_USO

VIRTIO_NET_F_HASH_REPORT

VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN

VIRTIO_NET_F_SPEED_DUPLEX