Virtnet CLI Commands

VQ Index Number The VQ index starts at 0 (the first RQ) and continues up to the last SQ

rx_64_or_less_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 0 to 64 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

rx_65_to_127_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 65 to 127 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

rx_128_to_255_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 128 to 255 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

rx_256_to_511_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 256 to 511 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

rx_512_to_1023_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 512 to 1023 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

rx_1024_to_1522_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 1024 to 1522 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

rx_1523_to_2047_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 1523 to 2047 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

rx_2048_to_4095_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 2048 to 4095 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

rx_4096_to_8191_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 4096 to 8191 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

rx_8192_to_9022_octet_packets Number The number of packets received with a size of 8192 to 9022 bytes. Relevant for BlueField-3 RQ.

received_desc Number Total number of received descriptors by the device on this VQ

completed_desc Number Total number of completed descriptors by the device on this VQ

bad_desc_errors Number Total number of bad descriptors received on this VQ

error_cqes Number Total number of error CQ entries on this VQ

exceed_max_chain Number Total number of chained descriptors received that exceed the max allowed chain by device

invalid_buffer Number Total number of times the device tried to read or write a buffer which is not registered to the device

batch_number Number The number of RX descriptors for the last received packet. Relevant for BlueField-3.

dma_q_used_number Number The DMA q index used for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.

handler_schd_number Number Scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.

aux_handler_schd_number Number Aux scheduler number for this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.

max_post_desc_number Number Maximum number of posted descriptors on this VQ. Relevant for DPA.

total_bytes Number Total number of bytes handled by this VQ. Relevant for BlueField-3.

rq_cq_max_count Number Event generation moderation counter of the queue. Relevant for RQ.

rq_cq_period Number Event generation moderation timer for the queue in 1 µ sec granularity. Relevant for RQ.