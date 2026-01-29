Component Description

DPF provisioning has four principle user flows.

This is a prerequisite to provision a DPU with DPF. This flow is based on the Kamaji Cluster Manager - but other Cluster managers may be used.

The DPUCluster manager updates the DPUCluster with a kubeconfig for the Kamaji control plane.

The DPUCluster manager creates a load balancer for the Kamaji control plane.

The Kamaji controllers create the cluster control plane pods.

The DPUCluster manager creates an underlying Kamaji TenantControlPlane.

Node Feature Discovery labels Kubernetes nodes with DPU information.

The user creates a BFB object.

The BFB controller downloads the BFB from a URL.

The user creates a DPUFlavor object if not using a default.

The user creates a DPUSet object which references both the BFB and the DPUFlavor.

The DPUSet controller creates a DPU object based on host node labels.

The DPU controller deploys DMS pod to a target node.

The DPU controller instructs DMS to install and configure the BFB on a target DPU.

The DPU controller instructs DMS to reboot the DPU node.

The DPU controller instructs DMS to reboot the Host node based on reboot policy.

The DPU controller deploys the Host Network Configuration pod on a target node.

The Host Network Configuration daemon ensures VFs are created on the host for the BlueField.

The Host Network Configuration daemon creates a bridge for network communication to the target DPU.