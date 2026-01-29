DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1  DOCA Telemetry Service

On This Page

DOCA Telemetry Service

This documentation explains configuration and deployment of DOCA Telemetry service (DTS) as DPU service in DPF.

Main DTS concepts are explained in the official DTS documentation.

While the official documentation provides a more comprehensive overview, DPUService users should consult it for its detailed list of telemetry counters and explanation of user options.

Service configuration

Official DTS documentation explains configuration options.

General note: In the official documentation, all options should be specified in the dts_config.ini file using the key=value format. In DPF the same options should be set via DPUService.yaml as key: value in yaml format.

To start the DTS service, you need to create a DPUService resource.

This resource will define the service configuration and deployment details.

Configuration file:

DPUService

Copy
Copied!
            

            
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUService
metadata:
  name: doca-telemetry-service
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
      version: 1.23.4
      chart: doca-telemetry
    values:
      configMapData:
        providers: "sysfs,ethtool"
        # aggregator_providers: "fluent_aggr,prometheus_aggr"
        general:
          update: 1000
          sync-time-limit: 10000
          event-buffer-size: 65536
          counter-buffer-size: 65536
        fluent:
          forward:
            enable: 0
            port: 24224
            host: "127.0.0.1"
            tag: "doca_telemetry"
          kafka:
            enable: 0
            brokers: "127.0.0.1:9092"
            topics: "telemetry"
            format: "json"
          influxdb:
            enable: 0
            host: "127.0.0.1"
            port: 8086
            tag: "dts_measurement"
          elasticsearch:
            enable: 0
            host: "127.0.0.1"
            port: 9200
            index: "dts"
  serviceDaemonSet:
    updateStrategy:
      type: RollingUpdate
      rollingUpdate:
        maxUnavailable: 2
    labels:
      dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: doca-telemetry-service
    annotations:
      dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: doca-telemetry-service
  configPorts:
    serviceType: None
    ports:
      - name: httpserverport
        port: 9100
        protocol: TCP

Copy
Copied!
            

            
kubectl apply -f DPUService.yaml

Default configuration

The default configuration is set to collect sysfs and ethtool counters and expose them via Prometheus endpoint.

DPF configuration

User configuration is organized into the following groups:

  • providers

  • aggregator_providers

  • general

  • fluent

All user options should be set in DPUService under:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
spec:
  helmChart:
    values:
      configMapData:

The following subsections explain each user option groups

Providers:

Available data providers are listed here: DTS providers.

Note: some of the providers are supported only on host and not on DPU.

To enable data providers in DTS service:

1. Set data providers csv-line under spec.helmChart.values.configMapData.providers. E.g.:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
spec:
  helmChart:
    values:
      configMapData:
        providers: "sysfs,ethtool"

2. Optionally, set aggregator providers csv-line under spec.helmChart.values.configMapData.aggregator_providers.

General options

Except provider names, official documentation explains various options of dts_config.ini file in format of key=value pairs.

To set the these options in DPUService.yaml specify them in key: value pairs under spec.helmChart.configMapData.general.

For instance, DPU service exposes essential general options:

  • Sampling interval options:

  • update: 1000 to set the sample interval in milliseconds.

  • sync-time-limit: 10000 buffer rotation time limit in seconds.

Configure Fluent exporter

Additionally Fluent Bit export files can be set via spec.helmChart.configMapData.fluent.DESTINATION. Available fluent export destinations are:

  • forward

  • kafka

  • influxdb

  • elasticsearch

Default values are exposed for each case in DPUService.yaml. See more details regarding each destination in official documentation.

Run Service

Start service with:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
kubectl apply -f DPUService.yaml

Check the status of DPU service:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe all --show-resources=dpuservice/doca-telemetry-service --show-conditions=all
NAME                                             NAMESPACE            READY  REASON   SINCE  MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig              dpf-operator-system  True   Success  15h
│           ├─ImagePullSecretsReconciled                              True   Success  25d
│           ├─SystemComponentsReady                                   True   Success  15h
│           └─SystemComponentsReconciled                              True   Success  25d
└─DPUServices
  └─DPUService/doca-telemetry-service            dpf-operator-system  True   Success  21d
                ├─ApplicationPrereqsReconciled                        True   Success  25d
                ├─ApplicationsReady                                   True   Success  21d
                ├─ApplicationsReconciled                              True   Success  25d
                └─DPUServiceInterfaceReconciled                       True   Success  25d

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 29, 2026
content here