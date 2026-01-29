On This Page
DOCA Telemetry Service
This documentation explains configuration and deployment of DOCA Telemetry service (DTS) as DPU service in DPF.
Main DTS concepts are explained in the official DTS documentation.
While the official documentation provides a more comprehensive overview, DPUService users should consult it for its detailed list of telemetry counters and explanation of user options.
Official DTS documentation explains configuration options.
General note: In the official documentation, all options should be specified in the
dts_config.ini file using the
key=value format. In DPF the same options should be set via
DPUService.yaml as
key: value in yaml format.
To start the DTS service, you need to create a
DPUService resource.
This resource will define the service configuration and deployment details.
Configuration file:
DPUService
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUService
metadata:
name: doca-telemetry-service
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
version:
1.23.
4
chart: doca-telemetry
values:
configMapData:
providers:
"sysfs,ethtool"
# aggregator_providers:
"fluent_aggr,prometheus_aggr"
general:
update:
1000
sync-time-limit:
10000
event-buffer-size:
65536
counter-buffer-size:
65536
fluent:
forward:
enable:
0
port:
24224
host:
"127.0.0.1"
tag:
"doca_telemetry"
kafka:
enable:
0
brokers:
"127.0.0.1:9092"
topics:
"telemetry"
format:
"json"
influxdb:
enable:
0
host:
"127.0.0.1"
port:
8086
tag:
"dts_measurement"
elasticsearch:
enable:
0
host:
"127.0.0.1"
port:
9200
index:
"dts"
serviceDaemonSet:
updateStrategy:
type: RollingUpdate
rollingUpdate:
maxUnavailable:
2
labels:
dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: doca-telemetry-service
annotations:
dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: doca-telemetry-service
configPorts:
serviceType: None
ports:
- name: httpserverport
port:
9100
protocol: TCP
kubectl apply -f DPUService.yaml
Default configuration
The default configuration is set to collect
sysfs and
ethtool counters and expose them via Prometheus endpoint.
DPF configuration
User configuration is organized into the following groups:
providers
aggregator_providers
general
fluent
All user options should be set in DPUService under:
spec:
helmChart:
values:
configMapData:
The following subsections explain each user option groups
Providers:
Available data providers are listed here: DTS providers.
Note: some of the providers are supported only on host and not on DPU.
To enable data providers in DTS service:
1. Set data providers csv-line under
spec.helmChart.values.configMapData.providers. E.g.:
spec:
helmChart:
values:
configMapData:
providers:
"sysfs,ethtool"
2. Optionally, set aggregator providers csv-line under
spec.helmChart.values.configMapData.aggregator_providers.
General options
Except provider names, official documentation explains various options of
dts_config.ini file in format of
key=value pairs.
To set the these options in DPUService.yaml specify them in
key: value pairs under
spec.helmChart.configMapData.general.
For instance, DPU service exposes essential general options:
update: 1000to set the sample interval in milliseconds.
sync-time-limit: 10000buffer rotation time limit in seconds.
Configure Fluent exporter
Additionally Fluent Bit export files can be set via
spec.helmChart.configMapData.fluent.DESTINATION. Available fluent export destinations are:
forward
kafka
influxdb
elasticsearch
Default values are exposed for each case in DPUService.yaml. See more details regarding each destination in official documentation.
Start service with:
kubectl apply -f DPUService.yaml
Check the status of DPU service:
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe all --show-resources=dpuservice/doca-telemetry-service --show-conditions=all
NAME NAMESPACE READY REASON SINCE MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system True Success 15h
│ ├─ImagePullSecretsReconciled True Success 25d
│ ├─SystemComponentsReady True Success 15h
│ └─SystemComponentsReconciled True Success 25d
└─DPUServices
└─DPUService/doca-telemetry-service dpf-operator-system True Success 21d
├─ApplicationPrereqsReconciled True Success 25d
├─ApplicationsReady True Success 21d
├─ApplicationsReconciled True Success 25d
└─DPUServiceInterfaceReconciled True Success 25d