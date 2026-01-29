OVN VPC Service Deployment Guide

Commands in this guide are run in the same directory that contains this readme.

[NOTE!] This deployment guide assumes that two subnets are available in the network for use by the VPC service for tunneled and external traffic. It is possible to use a single subnet for both traffic types with minor modifications to the deployment manifests. Refer to OVN VPC Deployment for more information

The following variables are required. Sensible defaults are provided where possible, but many values will be specific to your target infrastructure.

Environment variables file

Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## IP Address for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed. ## This should never include a scheme or a port. ## e.g. 10.10 . 10.10 export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST= ## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not ## allocated by DHCP. export DPUCLUSTER_VIP= ## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane ## node. export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE= ## IP address to the NFS server used as storage for the BFB. export NFS_SERVER_IP= ## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export REGISTRY=https: ## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https: ## IP_RANGE_START and IP_RANGE_END ## These define the IP range for DPU discovery via Redfish/BMC interfaces ## Example: If your DPUs have BMC IPs in range 192.168 . 1.100 - 110 ## export IP_RANGE_START= 192.168 . 1.100 ## export IP_RANGE_END= 192.168 . 1.110 export IP_RANGE_START= export IP_RANGE_END= # The password used for DPU BMC root login, must be the same for all DPUs export BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD= ## IP Address through which ovn-central service (exposed as NodePort) ## is accessible. This can be a VIP or one of the control-plane node IP ## in the host k8s cluster. ## This should never include a scheme or a port. ## e.g. 10.10 . 10.10 export TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP=${TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST} ## IP address range for VTEPs used by VPC OVN Service on the high speed fabric. ## This is a CIDR in the form e.g. 20.20 . 0.0 / 16 export VTEP_CIDR= 20.20 . 0.0 / 16 ## The Gateway address of the VTEP subnet ## This is an IP in the form e.g. 20.20 . 0.1 export VTEP_GATEWAY= 20.20 . 0.1 ## IP address range for external network used by VPC OVN Service on the high speed fabric. ## This is a CIDR in the form e.g. 30.30 . 0.0 / 16 export EXTERNAL_CIDR= 30.30 . 0.0 / 16 ## The Gateway address of the external subnet ## This is an IP in the form e.g. 30.30 . 0.1 export EXTERNAL_GATEWAY= 30.30 . 0.1 ## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide. export TAG=v25. 10.1 ## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet. export BFB_URL= "https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb"

Modify the variables in manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env to fit your environment, then source the file:

Copy Copied! source manifests/ 00 -env-vars/envvars.env





Copy Copied! kubectl create ns dpf-operator-system cat manifests/ 01 -dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This deploys the following objects:

PersistentVolume and PersistentVolumeClaim for the provisioning controller

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolume metadata: name: bfb-pv spec: capacity: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem accessModes: - ReadWriteMany nfs: path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb server: $NFS_SERVER_IP persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolumeClaim metadata: name: bfb-pvc namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: accessModes: - ReadWriteMany resources: requests: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem storageClassName: ""





In Zero Trust mode, provisioning DPUs requires authentication with Redfish. In order to do that, you must set the same root password to access the BMC for all DPUs DPF is going to manage.

For more information on how to set the BMC root password refer to BlueField DPU Administrator Quick Start Guide

The password is provided to DPF by creating the following secret:

Copy Copied! kubectl create secret generic -n dpf-operator-system bmc-shared-password --from-literal=password=$BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD





Before deploying the DPF Operator, ensure that Helm is properly configured according to the Helm prerequisites.

Warning This is a critical prerequisite step that must be completed for the DPF Operator to function properly.





If the $REGISTRY is an HTTP Registry (default value) use this command:

Copy Copied! helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository ${REGISTRY} helm repo update helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=$TAG





For development purposes, if the $REGISTRY is an OCI Registry use this command:

Copy Copied! helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator $REGISTRY/dpf-operator --version=$TAG

These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Verify the DPF Operator installation with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the DPF Operator deployment is available. kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager ## Ensure all pods in the DPF Operator system are ready. kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system pods --all

This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.

Copy Copied! kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1 cat manifests/ 02 -dpf-system-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will create the following objects:

DPFOperatorConfig to install the DPF System components

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPFOperatorConfig metadata: name: dpfoperatorconfig namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuDetector: disable: true provisioningController: bfbPVCName: "bfb-pvc" dmsTimeout: 900 installInterface: installViaRedfish: # Set this to the IP of one of your control plane nodes + 8080 port bfbRegistryAddress: "$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST:8080" skipDPUNodeDiscovery: false kamajiClusterManager: disable: false

DPUCluster to serve as Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUCluster metadata: name: dpu-cplane-tenant1 namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1 spec: type: kamaji maxNodes: 10 clusterEndpoint: # deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector. keepalived: # interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob interface of the control plane node. interface : $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE # Virtual IP reserved for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP. vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP # virtualRouterID must be in range [ 1 , 255 ], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host virtualRouterID: 126 nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: ""

DPUDiscovery to discover DPUDevices or DPUNodes

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDiscovery metadata: name: dpu-discovery namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipRangeSpec: ipRange: startIP: $IP_RANGE_START endIP: $IP_RANGE_END





These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Verify the DPF System with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available. kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager ## Ensure all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are Available. kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system ## Ensure bfb registry daemonset is available kubectl rollout status daemonset --namespace dpf-operator-system bfb-registry ## Ensure the DPUCluster is ready for nodes to join. kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all

Create a BFB and DPUFlavor to be used for the DPU provisioning process

Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 03 -bfb-and-flavor/* | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will deploy the following objects:

OVN VPC DPUDeployment

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: BFB metadata: name: bf-bundle-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: url: $BFB_URL

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUFlavor metadata: name: vpc-flavor-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuMode: zero-trust bfcfgParameters: - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes configFiles: - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | ALLOW_SHARED_RQ= "no" IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD= "no" ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT= "yes" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES= "no" OVS_DOCA= "yes" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: "" grub: kernelParameters: - console=hvc0 - console=ttyAMA0 - earlycon=pl011, 0x13010000 - fixrttc - net.ifnames= 0 - biosdevname= 0 - iommu.passthrough= 1 - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls - hugepagesz=2048kB - hugepages= 3072 nvconfig: - device: '*' parameters: - PF_BAR2_ENABLE= 0 - PER_PF_NUM_SF= 1 - PF_TOTAL_SF= 20 - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE= 10 - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 0 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 1 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX= 228 - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL= 1 - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE= 0 - SRIOV_EN= 1 - NUM_OF_VFS= 46 - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION= 1 - LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH - LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH ovs: rawConfigScript: | _ovs-vsctl() { ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@" } _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones= 50000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle= 20000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator= 5000 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr1 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr2 _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical





The OVN VPC service consists of the following components:

ovn-central: Deployed in the target cluster (runs northd, sb_db, nb_db) ovn-controller: Deployed in the DPU cluster vpc-ovn-controller: VPC controller in the target cluster vpc-ovn-node: VPC node agent in the DPU cluster

Warning In case more than 1 DPU exists per node, the relevant selector should be applied in the DPUDeployment to select the appropriate DPU. See DPUDeployment - DPUs Configuration to understand more about the selectors.

Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 04 -vpc-ovn-dpudeployment/* | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will deploy the following objects:

OVN VPC DPUDeployment

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDeployment metadata: name: vpc-ovn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpus: bfb: bf-bundle-$TAG flavor: vpc-flavor-$TAG nodeEffect: noEffect: true dpuSets: - nameSuffix: "dpuset1" nodeSelector: matchLabels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" services: ovn-central: serviceTemplate: ovn-central serviceConfiguration: ovn-central ovn-controller: serviceTemplate: ovn-controller serviceConfiguration: ovn-controller vpc-ovn-controller: serviceTemplate: vpc-ovn-controller serviceConfiguration: vpc-ovn-controller vpc-ovn-node: serviceTemplate: vpc-ovn-node serviceConfiguration: vpc-ovn-node serviceChains: switches: - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : p0 - serviceInterface: matchLabels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : ovn-ext-patch

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: ovn-central namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: ovn-central upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: deployInCluster: true helmChart: values: exposedPorts: ports: ovnnb: true ovnsb: true management: ovnCentral: enabled: true affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master" operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane" operator: Exists tolerations: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: ovn-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: ovn-controller upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: ovnController: enabled: true

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: vpc-ovn-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-controller upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: deployInCluster: true helmChart: values: host: vpcOVNController: enabled: true affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master" operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane" operator: Exists

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: vpc-ovn-node namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-node upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: vpcOVNNode: enabled: true initContainers: vpcOVNDpuProvisioner: env: ovnSbEndpoint: "tcp:$TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP:30642" ipRequests: - name: "vtep" poolName: "vpc-ippool-vtep" allocateIPWithIndex: 1 - name: "gateway" poolName: "vpc-ippool-gateway" allocateIPWithIndex: 1

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: ovn-central namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: ovn-central helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: $TAG chart: ovn-chart

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: ovn-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: ovn-controller helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: $TAG chart: ovn-chart

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: vpc-ovn-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-controller helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: $TAG chart: dpf-vpc-ovn

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: vpc-ovn-node namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: vpc-ovn-node helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: $TAG chart: dpf-vpc-ovn

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: vpc-ippool-vtep namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: metadata: labels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: vpc-ippool-vtep ipv4Subnet: subnet: $VTEP_CIDR gateway: $VTEP_GATEWAY perNodeIPCount: 4 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: vpc-ippool-gateway namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: metadata: labels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: vpc-ippool-gateway ipv4Subnet: subnet: $EXTERNAL_CIDR gateway: $EXTERNAL_GATEWAY perNodeIPCount: 4

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: "svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1" kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p0 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : "p0" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p0 --- apiVersion: "svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1" kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: ovn-ext-patch namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : "ovn-ext-patch" spec: interfaceType: ovn ovn: externalBridge: br-ovn-ext

[NOTE!] In the above deployment we assume separate network subnets for VTEP(tunneled) and external networks. In case its desirable to use only a single network subnet for both traffic types (tunneled, external), simply modify vpc-ovn-node DPUServiceConfiguration to reference the same IP pool under ipRequests field. Example: yaml ipRequests: - name: "vtep" poolName: "vpc-ippool-vtep" allocateIPWithIndex: 1 - name: "gateway" poolName: "vpc-ippool-vtep" allocateIPWithIndex: 2

In order to make the DPUs ready, we will need to manually power cycle the host. This operation should be done in the most graceful manner by gracefully shutting down the Host and DPU, powering off the server and then powering it on to avoid corruption. This should happen when the DPU object gives us the signal. The described flow can be automated by the administrator depending on the infrastructure.

The following verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

1. Wait for DPU OSInstalled condition to become ready

Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for =condition=OSInstalled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all

2. Ensure Rebooted condition type has reason=WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot

Copy Copied! kubectl wait --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all -- for =jsonpath= '{.status.conditions[?(@.type=="Rebooted")].reason}' =WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot

3. Power cycle DPU worker hosts - manual operation by the user

4. Once all nodes have rebooted, remove provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required annotation from DPUNodes

Copy Copied! kubectl -n dpf-operator-system annotate dpunode --all provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-

5. Ensure DPUs are ready

Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpus --all





You may need to run these verification commands multiple times until the condition is met.

Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpudeployment vpc-ovn

or with dpfctl :

Copy Copied! $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 11m └─DPUDeployments └─DPUDeployment/vpc-ovn dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 24m ├─DPUServiceChains │ └─DPUServiceChain/vpc-ovn-tjktv dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 57m ├─DPUServices │ └─ 4 DPUServices... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 55m See ovn-central-fdjg9, ovn-controller-bj85w, vpc-ovn-controller-f8qgn, vpc-ovn-node-7bhd8 └─DPUSets └─DPUSet/vpc-ovn-dpuset1 dpf-operator-system ├─BFB/bf-bundle dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 58m File: bf-bundle- 3.2 . 1 -34_25.11_ubuntu- 24 .04_64k_prod.bfb, DOCA: 3.2 . 1 ├─DPU/worker1- 0000 -c8- 00 dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 2m13s └─DPU/worker2- 0000 -c8- 00 dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 2m30s

In this step, you will deploy the IsolationClass resource, which will be used by subsequent user-created DPUVPC and DPUVirtualNetwork resources.

Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 05 -vpc-resources/* | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will deploy the following objects:

Additional VPC Resources

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: IsolationClass metadata: name: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com spec: provisioner: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com parameters: ovn-nb-endpoint: "tcp:$TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP:30641" ovn-sb-endpoint: "tcp:$TARGETCLUSTER_OVN_CENTRAL_IP:30642"

At this point, your cluster should be set up and ready with all VPC components.

In this section we will demonstrate how to connect a host to VPC in two ways.

Using Host PFs (The DPU's host facing PCI physical functions) Using Host PFs and VFs (The DPU's host facing PCI physical and virtual functions)

In this step, we will deploy the following VPC objects:

One DPUVPC named myvpc

One DPUVirtualNetwork named pfnet in myvpc VPC

One DPUServiceInterface of type PF , referencing pfnet virtual network.

for DPU PF 0

spanning all worker nodes

Outcome: Hosts will be able to get DHCP from VPC on DPU PF 0 and communicate with each other and external networks.

Ensure you have SSH access to your worker hosts from the management or out-of-band (OOB) network.

Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 06 -optional-test-traffic/vpc-topology-pf-only.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will deploy the following objects:

VPC Test Topology

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVPC metadata: name: myvpc namespace: default spec: tenant: foo isolationClassName: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com interNetworkAccess: false nodeSelector: {} --- apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVirtualNetwork metadata: name: pfnet namespace: default spec: vpcName: myvpc type: Bridged externallyRouted: true masquerade: true bridgedNetwork: ipam: ipv4: dhcp: true subnet: 10.100 . 0.0 / 16 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: pf0 namespace: default spec: template: spec: template: spec: interfaceType: pf pf: pfID: 0 virtualNetwork: pfnet





Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready dpuvpc myvpc kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready dpuvirtualnetwork pfnet kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready dpuserviceinterface pf0





SSH into each node and run dhclient for the network device associated with PF index 0 to obtain a DHCP address.

An example output for a node named node1 and PF 0 network interface enp8s0f0 :

Copy Copied! root @node1 :~# ip link set enp8s0f0 up root @node1 :~# dhclient - 1 -v enp8s0f0 Internet Systems Consortium DHCP Client 4.4 . 3 -P1 Copyright 2004 - 2022 Internet Systems Consortium. All rights reserved. For info, please visit https: Listening on LPF/enp8s0f0/ 26 :3a: 60 : 48 : 81 :cf Sending on LPF/enp8s0f0/ 26 :3a: 60 : 48 : 81 :cf Sending on Socket/fallback DHCPREQUEST for 10.100 . 0.2 on enp8s0f0 to 255.255 . 255.255 port 67 (xid= 0x7cbe87ca ) DHCPACK of 10.100 . 0.2 from 10.100 . 0.1 (xid= 0xca87be7c ) bound to 10.100 . 0.2 -- renewal in 1367 seconds.

Repeat this process on another node.

Test connectivity by running traffic between nodes.

In the example below, the other node's PF 0 network interface was assigned the IP 10.100.0.3:

Copy Copied! root @node1 :~# ping 10.100 . 0.3

In this step, we will deploy the following VPC objects:

One DPUVPC named myvpc

One DPUVirtualNetwork named pfnet in myvpc VPC

One DPUVirtualNetwork named vfnet in myvpc VPC

One DPUServiceInterface of type PF , referencing pfnet virtual network.

for DPU PF 0

spanning all worker nodes

Two DPUServiceInterface of type VF , referencing vfnet virtual network.

for VF indexes 0,1 of PF 0

spanning all worker nodes

Outcome: Hosts will be able to get DHCP from VPC on the configured DPU PFs and VFs and communicate in the following manner:

PFs can communicate with other PFs VFs can communicate with other VFs PFs cannot communicate with VFs PFs and VFs can access external network

Ensure you have SSH access to your worker hosts from the management or out-of-band (OOB) network.

Login to each host and create SR-IOV virtual functions(VFs)

Example for creating VFs on node1, do the same on the other node. the DPU is assumed to have PCI address of 0000:08:00.0

Copy Copied! root @node1 :~# echo 2 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/ 0000 : 08 : 00.0 /sriov_numvfs





Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 06 -optional-test-traffic/* | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will deploy the following objects:

VPC Test Topology

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVPC metadata: name: myvpc namespace: default spec: tenant: foo isolationClassName: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com interNetworkAccess: false nodeSelector: {} --- apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVirtualNetwork metadata: name: pfnet namespace: default spec: vpcName: myvpc type: Bridged externallyRouted: true masquerade: true bridgedNetwork: ipam: ipv4: dhcp: true subnet: 10.100 . 0.0 / 16 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: pf0 namespace: default spec: template: spec: template: spec: interfaceType: pf pf: pfID: 0 virtualNetwork: pfnet

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUVirtualNetwork metadata: name: vfnet namespace: default spec: vpcName: myvpc type: Bridged externallyRouted: true masquerade: true bridgedNetwork: ipam: ipv4: dhcp: true subnet: 10.200 . 0.0 / 16 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: vf0 namespace: default spec: template: spec: template: spec: interfaceType: vf vf: pfID: 0 vfID: 0 virtualNetwork: vfnet parentInterfaceRef: "" --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: vf1 namespace: default spec: template: spec: template: spec: interfaceType: vf vf: pfID: 0 vfID: 1 virtualNetwork: vfnet parentInterfaceRef: ""





Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready dpuvpc myvpc kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready dpuvirtualnetwork pfnet vfnet kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready dpuserviceinterface pf0 vf0 vf1





In this section we will demonstrate how to request DHCP for a VF interfaces and run basic traffic between VFs on different hosts.

To do the same for PF interfaces refer to Test traffic between hosts of the previous section.

SSH into each node and run dhclient for the network device associated with VF index 0 to obtain a DHCP address.

An example output for a node named node1 and VF 0 network interface enp8s0f0 :

Copy Copied! # send dhcp request root @node1 :~# ip link set enp8s0f0v0 up root @node1 :~# dhclient - 1 -v enp8s0f0v0 Internet Systems Consortium DHCP Client 4.4 . 3 -P1 Copyright 2004 - 2022 Internet Systems Consortium. All rights reserved. For info, please visit https: Listening on LPF/enp8s0f0v0/ 26 :3a: 60 : 48 : 81 :cf Sending on LPF/enp8s0f0v0/ 26 :3a: 60 : 48 : 81 :cf Sending on Socket/fallback DHCPREQUEST for 10.200 . 0.2 on enp8s0f0v0 to 255.255 . 255.255 port 67 (xid= 0x7cbe87ca ) DHCPACK of 10.200 . 0.2 from 10.200 . 0.1 (xid= 0xca87be7c ) bound to 10.200 . 0.2 -- renewal in 1367 seconds.

Repeat this process for the second VF on this node and on another node.

Test connectivity by running traffic between nodes.

In the example below, the other node's VF 0 network interface was assigned the IP 10.200.0.3: