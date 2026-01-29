DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1
Platform Support

Prerequisites

Component

Version

Notes

Kubernetes

1.32-1.34

All currently supported upstream Kubernetes releases are supported

Helm

v3.5+

For information and methods of Helm installation, please refer to the official Helm Website.

DPF Component Matrix

DPF uses the following components:

Component

Origin

Repository

Image Name

Tag

Notes

ArgoCD

Community (OSS)

quay.io/argoproj

argocd

v2.14.2

Cert Manager Controller

Community (OSS)

quay.io/jetstack

cert-manager-controller

v1.18.1

Flannel

Community (OSS)

docker.io/flannel

flannel

v0.26.5

Multus

Community (OSS)

ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg

multus-cni

v3.9.3

NVIDIA K8s IPAM

Community (OSS)

ghcr.io/mellanox

nvidia-k8s-ipam

v0.3.5

NVIDIA Maintenance Operator

Community (OSS)

ghcr.io/mellanox

maintenance-operator

v0.2.2

NVIDIA Network Operator

Community (OSS)

nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native

network-operator

v25.7.0

Node Feature Discovery

Community (OSS)

registry.k8s.io/nfd

node-feature-discovery

v0.17.1

SR-IOV Device Plugin

Community (OSS)

ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg

sriov-network-device-plugin

v3.9.0

Etcd Defrag

Community (OSS)

ghcr.io/ahrtr

etcd-defrag

v0.22.0

Optional

Kamaji

Community (OSS)

ghcr.io/clastix

kamaji

v1.34.0

Optional

Keepalived

Community (OSS)

docker.io/osixia

keepalived

2.0.20

Optional

Local Path Provisioner

Community (OSS)

docker.io/rancher

local-path-provisioner

v0.0.31

Optional

Kube State Metrics

Community (OSS)

registry.k8s.io/kube-state-metrics

kube-state-metrics

v2.13.0

Optional

Prometheus

Community (OSS)

quay.io/prometheus

prometheus

v2.54.1

Optional

Grafana

Community (OSS)

docker.io/grafana

grafana

11.1.0

Optional

Tested Network Adapters

The following NVIDIA BlueField 3 DPU models are recommended for DPF:

Tested Operating Systems and Kubernetes Versions

NVIDIA DPF has been validated in the following scenarios:

Operating System

Kubernetes

Notes

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

1.30

Tested Container Runtimes

NVIDIA DPF has been validated in the following scenarios:

Operating System

Containerd

CRI-O

Notes

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Yes

No
