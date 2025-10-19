On This Page
- DPF system components
- Provisioning components
- DPUService components
- DPUServiceChain components
- Provisioning user flows
- DPUService flow
- DPUServiceInterface flow
Component Description
DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) streamlines the provisioning and orchestration of NVIDIA BlueField DPUs in Kubernetes environments.
It implements a dual-cluster architecture:
Host Cluster: Provisions and managed DPUs and hosting DPU Cluster control plane components.
DPU Cluster: Manages the lifecycle of services deployed on DPUs.
Refer to the installation guide for setup details, dependencies, and prerequisites.
DPF is made up of the following sets of components:
DPF Operator to install and configure the DPF system.
Provisioning components to manage the lifecycle of the DPUs including OS installation, configuration and Kubernetes Node creation.
DPUService components to manage the full lifecycle of services running on DPUs.
DPUServiceChain components to manage the lifecycle of ServiceFunctionChains on DPUs.
This component set uses the Kamaji Cluster Manager - but other Cluster managers may be used.
In the host cluster control plane
Kamaji system components - including the DPF Kamaji Cluster manager
Manage the lifecycle of a Kamaji pod-based control plane
Manage the Kamaji cluster load balancer
Communicate with the host control plane and DPU control plane
BFB controller
Download the BFB from a remote server
Communicate with the host control plane and remote BFB server
DPUSet controller
Create DPU objects and manage their lifecycle
Select a Kubernetes control plane for DPU Cluster nodes to join
Communicate with the host control plane
DPU controller
Flash the BFB to the DPU
Communicate with the DOCA Management Service
On each node in the host cluster
Node feature discovery - including DPU Detector
Add information about DPUs to the Kubernetes Node representing the host node
Communicate with the host control plane and host node filesystem
Flash a BFB to DPU hardware
Communicate with the BlueField DPU and DPU Controller
Hostnetwork configuration
Configure up Virtual Functions, bridges and routes for Host to DPU communication
Communicate with the host node through CLI calls
In the host cluster control plane
DPUService controller
Manage the lifecycle of DPUServices created by users
Manage the lifecycle of ArgoCD Applications linked to DPUServices
Communicate with the host control plane
DPUDeployment controller
Manage the lifecycle of a group of DPUServices and DPUSets
Communicate with the host control plane
DPUServiceCredential controller
Manage authorization and authentication for communication between the host control plane and DPU control plane
Communicate with the host control plane and DPU control plane
ArgoCD system components
Manage lifecycle of helm charts on the DPU Cluster
Communicate with the host control plane and DPU control plane
In the host cluster control plane
DPUServiceInterface controller
Manage the lifecycle of DPUServiceInterfaces created by users
Communicate with the host control plane and DPU control plane
DPUServiceIPAM controller
Manage the lifecycle of the DPUServiceIPAM created by users
Communicate with the host control plane and DPU control plane
DPUServiceChain controller
Manage the lifecycle of the DPUServiceChain created by users
Communicate with the host control plane and DPU control plane
In the DPU cluster control plane
NVIDIA IPAM Plugin (NVIPAM)
Manage allocation of IPs in the DPU cluster
Communicate with the DPU control plane
ServiceChainSet controller
Manage the lifecycle of ServiceChainSets on the DPUCluster
Create ServiceChain objects for relevant DPU nodes
Communicate with the DPU control plane
ServiceInterfaceSet controller
Manage the lifecycle of ServiceInterfaceSets on the DPUCluster
Create ServiceInterface objects for relevant DPU nodes
Communicate with the DPU control plane
On each node in the DPU cluster
ServiceInterface controller
Creates ovs ports on DPU based on ServiceInterface objects
Communicate withe the DPU control plane and host OVS
ServiceChain controller
Create ovs flows on DPU based on ServiceChain objects
Communicate with the DPU control plane and DPU host OVS
ServiceFunctionChain CNI
Adds ovs network interfaces to pods
Communicate with Container Runtime Interface and host OVS
NVIDIA IPAM Plugin (NVIPAM)
Allocate IPs for pods on the DPU node
Communicate with the DPU control plane and host OS
Multus
Allocate network devices for pods on DPU nodes
Communicate with the DPU control plane, Container Runtime Ibnterface and host OS
SR-IOV Device Plugin
Manage the lifecycle of Virtual Functions on the DPU node
Communicate with the host OS and Kubelet
DPF provisioning has four principle user flows.
Create a DPU Cluster
This is a prerequisite to provision a DPU with DPF. This flow is based on the Kamaji Cluster Manager - but other Cluster managers may be used.
The user creates a DPUCluster object.
The DPUCluster manager creates an underlying Kamaji TenantControlPlane.
The Kamaji controllers create the cluster control plane pods.
The DPUCluster manager creates a load balancer for the Kamaji control plane.
The DPUCluster manager updates the DPUCluster with a kubeconfig for the Kamaji control plane.
Provision a DPU
Node Feature Discovery labels Kubernetes nodes with DPU information.
The user creates a BFB object.
The BFB controller downloads the BFB from a URL.
The user creates a DPUFlavor object if not using a default.
The user creates a DPUSet object which references both the BFB and the DPUFlavor.
The DPUSet controller creates a DPU object based on host node labels.
The DPU controller deploys DMS pod to a target node.
The DPU controller instructs DMS to install and configure the BFB on a target DPU.
The DPU controller instructs DMS to reboot the DPU node.
The DPU controller instructs DMS to reboot the Host node based on reboot policy.
The DPU controller deploys the Host Network Configuration pod on a target node.
The Host Network Configuration daemon ensures VFs are created on the host for the BlueField.
The Host Network Configuration daemon creates a bridge for network communication to the target DPU.
Kubeadm initializes a Kubernetes Node on the DPU and joins the DPUCluster.
Update a DPU
User updates the DPUSet altering its the BFB or DPUFlavor.
DPUSet controller deletes the target DPU object based on update policy rules.
DPU controller deletes the DPU Kubernetes node following
Delete a DPU.
DPUSet controller creates a new DPU object for the target DPU.
The process in
Provision a DPUis followed to create a new DPU node with the updated DPU system.
Delete a DPU
User deletes the DPUSet or alters the selector to reduce the number of DPU objects.
DPUSet controller deletes target DPU.
DPU controller deletes the DMS and Host Network Configuration static pods.
DPU controller deletes the DPU Kubernetes node.
DPUService orchestration has four principle user flows.
Create a DPUServiceCredentialRequest
This is a prerequisite for DPUServices that are deployed in the host control plane but communicate with the DPU control plane and vice versa. Users must modify their DPUService to use the secret created by the DPUServiceCredentialRequest.
User creates a DPUServiceCredentialRequest
DPUServiceCredentialRequest controller creates a service account in the target cluster.
DPUServiceCredentialRequest controller creates a secret with either a kubeconfig or token for the service account.
Create DPUService
User creates a DPUService object referencing a helm chart in a repository.
DPUService controller creates associated imagePullSecrets and namespaces in the DPUCluster.
DPUService controller creates an ArgoCD application with the DPUService helm chart and values.
ArgoCD system reconciles the ArgoCD application and installs the helm chart to the DPU cluster.
Update DPUService
User updates the DPUService object.
DPUService controller updates the ArgoCD application.
ArgoCD system components sync the updated application to the DPU cluster.
Delete DPUServices
User deletes the DPUService object.
DPUService controller deletes the ArgoCD application.
ArgoCD controller deletes the DPUService helm chart in the DPU cluster.
TODO: DPUDeployment flow
User creates the DPUServiceInterface object on the host cluster.
DPUServiceInterface controller creates the ServiceInterfaceSet object and syncs it to the DPU cluster.
ServiceInterfaceSet controller creates the ServiceInterface object for individual nodes based on the nodeSelector.
User refers to the DPUServiceInterface in DPUService to make actual use of it.