Official DTS documentation explains configuration options.

General note: In the official documentation, all options should be specified in the dts_config.ini file using the key=value format. In DPF the same options should be set via DPUService.yaml as key: value in yaml format.

To start the DTS service, you need to create a DPUService resource.

This resource will define the service configuration and deployment details.

Configuration file:

DPUService



Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUService metadata: name: doca-telemetry-service namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: helmChart: source: repoURL: https: version: 1.0 . 7 chart: doca-telemetry values: configMapData: providers: "sysfs,ethtool" # aggregator_providers: "fluent_aggr,prometheus_aggr" general: update: 1000 sync-time-limit: 10000 event-buffer-size: 65536 counter-buffer-size: 65536 fluent: forward: enable: 0 port: 24224 host: "127.0.0.1" tag: "doca_telemetry" kafka: enable: 0 brokers: "127.0.0.1:9092" topics: "telemetry" format: "json" influxdb: enable: 0 host: "127.0.0.1" port: 8086 tag: "dts_measurement" elasticsearch: enable: 0 host: "127.0.0.1" port: 9200 index: "dts" serviceDaemonSet: updateStrategy: type: RollingUpdate rollingUpdate: maxUnavailable: 2 labels: dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: doca-telemetry-service annotations: dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: doca-telemetry-service

Copy Copied! kubectl apply -f DPUService.yaml

The default configuration is set to collect sysfs and ethtool counters and expose them via Prometheus endpoint.

User configuration is organized into the following groups:

providers

aggregator_providers

general

fluent

All user options should be set in DPUService under:

Copy Copied! spec: helmChart: values: configMapData:

The following subsections explain each user option groups

Available data providers are listed here: DTS providers.

Note: some of the providers are supported only on host and not on DPU.

To enable data providers in DTS service:

1. Set data providers csv-line under spec.helmChart.values.configMapData.providers . E.g.:

Copy Copied! spec: helmChart: values: configMapData: providers: "sysfs,ethtool"

2. Optionally, set aggregator providers csv-line under spec.helmChart.values.configMapData.aggregator_providers .

Except provider names, official documentation explains various options of dts_config.ini file in format of key=value pairs.

To set the these options in DPUService.yaml specify them in key: value pairs under spec.helmChart.configMapData.general .

For instance, DPU service exposes essential general options:

Sampling interval options:

update: 1000 to set the sample interval in milliseconds.

sync-time-limit: 10000 buffer rotation time limit in seconds.

Additionally Fluent Bit export files can be set via spec.helmChart.configMapData.fluent.DESTINATION . Available fluent export destinations are:

forward

kafka

influxdb

elasticsearch

Default values are exposed for each case in DPUService.yaml. See more details regarding each destination in official documentation.