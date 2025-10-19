On This Page
- Prerequisites
- Installation guide
- 0. Required variables
- 1. DPF Operator installation
- 2. DPF system installation
- 3. DPU Provisioning and Interface Plumbing
- Uninstall
DPU Passthrough in DPF Zero Trust
This configuration provides instructions for deploying the NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) on high-performance, bare-metal infrastructure in Zero Trust mode, utilizing DPU BMC and Redfish. It focuses on provisioning NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs using DPF and enabling them to act as passthrough devices.
The system is set up as described in the prerequisites.
Software prerequisites
The following tools must be installed on the machine where the commands contained in this guide run:
kubectl
helm
envsubst
0. Required variables
The following variables are required by this guide. A sensible default is provided where it makes sense, but many will be specific to the target infrastructure.
Commands in this guide are run in the same directory that contains this readme.
Environment variables file
## IP Address
for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
## This should never include a scheme or a port.
## e.g.
10.10.
10.10
export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST=
## Virtual IP used by the load balancer
for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not
## allocated by DHCP.
export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=
## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management
interface of the control plane
## node.
export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=
## IP address to the NFS server used as storage
for the BFB.
export NFS_SERVER_IP=
## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export REGISTRY=https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in
this guide.
export TAG=v25.
7.1
## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet.
export BFB_URL=
"https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu22.04/bf-bundle-3.1.0-76_25.07_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb"
## IP_RANGE_START and IP_RANGE_END
## These define the IP range
for DPU discovery via Redfish/BMC interfaces
## Example: If your DPUs have BMC IPs in range
192.168.
1.100-
110
## export IP_RANGE_START=
192.168.
1.100
## export IP_RANGE_END=
192.168.
1.110
export IP_RANGE_START=
export IP_RANGE_END=
# The password used
for DPU BMC root login, must be the same
for all DPUs
export BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD=
Modify the variables in
manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env to fit your environment, then source the file:
source manifests/
00-env-vars/envvars.env
1. DPF Operator installation
Create storage required by the DPF Operator
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
kubectl create ns dpf-operator-system
cat manifests/
01-dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This deploys the following objects:
PersistentVolume and PersistentVolumeClaim for the provisioning controller
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: PersistentVolume
metadata:
name: bfb-pv
spec:
capacity:
storage: 10Gi
volumeMode: Filesystem
accessModes:
- ReadWriteMany
nfs:
path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb
server: $NFS_SERVER_IP
persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: PersistentVolumeClaim
metadata:
name: bfb-pvc
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
accessModes:
- ReadWriteMany
resources:
requests:
storage: 10Gi
volumeMode: Filesystem
storageClassName:
""
Create DPU BMC shared password secret
In Zero Trust mode, provisioning DPUs requires authentication with Redfish. In order to do that, you must set the same root password to access the BMC for all DPUs DPF is going to manage.
For more information on how to set the BMC root password refer to BlueField DPU Administrator Quick Start Guide
The password is provided to DPF by creating the following secret:
kubectl create secret generic -n dpf-operator-system bmc-shared-password --from-literal=password=$BMC_ROOT_PASSWORD
Additional Dependencies
Before deploying the DPF Operator, ensure that Helm is properly configured according to the Helm prerequisites.
This is a critical prerequisite step that must be completed for the DPF Operator to function properly.
Deploy the DPF Operator
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
HTTP Registry (default)
If the $REGISTRY is an HTTP Registry (default value) use this command:
helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository ${REGISTRY}
helm repo update
helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=$TAG
OCI Registry
For development purposes, if the $REGISTRY is an OCI Registry use this command:
helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator $REGISTRY/dpf-operator --version=$TAG
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Verify the DPF Operator installation with:
## Ensure the DPF Operator deployment is available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager
## Ensure all pods in the DPF Operator system are ready.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system pods --all
2. DPF system installation
This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.
Deploy the DPF System components
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1
cat manifests/
02-dpf-system-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will create the following objects:
DPF Operator to install the DPF System components
---
apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPFOperatorConfig
metadata:
name: dpfoperatorconfig
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuDetector:
disable:
true
provisioningController:
bfbPVCName:
"bfb-pvc"
dmsTimeout:
900
installInterface:
installViaRedfish:
# Set
this to the IP of one of your control plane nodes +
8080 port
bfbRegistryAddress:
"$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST:8080"
kamajiClusterManager:
disable:
false
DPUCluster to serve as Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUCluster
metadata:
name: dpu-cplane-tenant1
namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1
spec:
type: kamaji
maxNodes:
10
clusterEndpoint:
# deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector.
keepalived:
#
interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob
interface of the control plane node.
interface: $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE
# Virtual IP reserved
for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP.
vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP
# virtualRouterID must be in range [
1,
255], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host
virtualRouterID:
126
nodeSelector:
node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane:
""
DPUDiscovery to discover DPUDevices or DPUNodes
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDiscovery
metadata:
name: dpu-discovery
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
ipRangeSpec:
ipRange:
startIP: $IP_RANGE_START
endIP: $IP_RANGE_END
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Verify the DPF System with:
## Ensure the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager
## Ensure all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are Available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system
## Ensure the DPUCluster is ready
for nodes to join.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all
3. DPU Provisioning and Interface Plumbing
In case more than 1 DPU exists per node, the relevant selector should be applied in the DPUSet to select the appropriate DPU. See DPUSet - DPU Selection to understand more about the selectors.
In this step we provision our DPUs and we do the nessecary interface plumbing to enable the DPU to act as a passthrough device.
The user is expected to create a DPUSet object to provision the DPUs and a DPUServiceChain to enable the nessecary connectivity between the host and DPU interfaces.
Check the DPUSet documentation and DPUServiceChain documentation for more information about these objects.
Create the BFB, DPUSet and DPUServiceChain
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
cat manifests/
03-dpf-object-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will deploy the following objects:
BFB to download the BFB to a shared volume
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: BFB
metadata:
name: bf-bundle
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
url: $BFB_URL
DPUFlavor used for provisioning the DPUs
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUFlavor
metadata:
name: passthrough
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuMode: zero-trust
grub:
kernelParameters:
- console=hvc0
- console=ttyAMA0
- earlycon=pl011,
0x13010000
- fixrttc
- net.ifnames=
0
- biosdevname=
0
- iommu.passthrough=
1
- cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls
- hugepagesz=2048kB
- hugepages=
3072
nvconfig:
- device:
"*"
parameters:
- PF_BAR2_ENABLE=
0
- PER_PF_NUM_SF=
1
- PF_TOTAL_SF=
20
- PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=
10
- NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
0
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=
1
- PF_NUM_PF_MSIX=
228
- INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=
1
- INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=
0
- SRIOV_EN=
1
- NUM_OF_VFS=
46
- LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=
1
ovs:
rawConfigScript: |
_ovs-vsctl() {
ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout
15
"$@"
}
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=
50000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle=
true
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=
20000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator=
5000
_ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:ctl-pipe-size=
1024
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr1
_ovs-vsctl --
if-exists del-br ovsbr2
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev
_ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure
_ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk
_ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request=
9216
_ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
bfcfgParameters:
- UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes
- UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes
- WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes
configFiles:
- path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf
operation: override
raw: |
ALLOW_SHARED_RQ=
"no"
IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD=
"no"
ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT=
"yes"
permissions:
"0644"
- path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf
operation: override
raw: |
CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES=
"no"
OVS_DOCA=
"yes"
permissions:
"0644"
- path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf
operation: override
raw:
""
permissions:
"0644"
DPUSet to provision DPUs on worker nodes
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUSet
metadata:
name: passthrough
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuNodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
dpuTemplate:
spec:
dpuFlavor: passthrough
bfb:
name:
"bf-bundle"
nodeEffect:
noEffect:
true
DPUServiceInterfaces used by the DPUServiceChain
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: p0
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
interface:
"p0"
spec:
interfaceType: physical
physical:
interfaceName: p0
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: p1
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
interface:
"p1"
spec:
interfaceType: physical
physical:
interfaceName: p1
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: pf0hpf
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
interface:
"pf0hpf"
spec:
interfaceType: pf
pf:
pfID:
0
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: pf1hpf
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
interface:
"pf1hpf"
spec:
interfaceType: pf
pf:
pfID:
1
DPUServiceChain to make the device act as passthrough device
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceChain
metadata:
name: passthrough
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
spec:
switches:
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
interface: p0
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
interface: pf0hpf
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
interface: p1
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
interface: pf1hpf
Verification
The following verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
## Ensure the DPUServiceChain is ready
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain passthrough
## Ensure the DPUServiceInterfaces are ready
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface p0 p1 pf0hpf pf1hpf
## Ensure the BFB is ready
kubectl wait --
for=
"jsonpath={.status.phase}=Ready" --namespace dpf-operator-system bfb bf-bundle
## Ensure the DPUs have the condition Initialized (
this may take time)
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Initialized --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all
or with
dpfctl:
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpusets
NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 24m
├─DPUServiceChains
│ └─DPUServiceChain/passthrough dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 7s
├─DPUServiceInterfaces
│ └─
4 DPUServiceInterfaces... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 78m See p0, p1, pf0hpf, pf1hpf
└─DPUSets
└─DPUSet/passthrough dpf-operator-system
├─BFB/bf-bundle dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 78m File: bf-bundle-
3.1.
0-53_25.07_ubuntu-
22.04_prod.bfb, DOCA:
3.1.
0
└─DPUs
├─DPU/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f6v-mt2402xz0f6v dpf-operator-system
│ └─Ready False OS Installing 1s
└─DPU/dpu-node-mt2404xz0c98-mt2404xz0c98 dpf-operator-system
└─Ready False OS Installing 1s
Making the DPUs Ready
In order to make the DPUs ready, we will need to manually power cycle the host. This operation should be done in the most graceful manner by gracefully shutting down the Host and DPU, powering off the server and then powering it on to avoid corruption. This should happen when the object gives us the signal. The described flow can be automated by the admin depending on the infrastructure.
The following verification command may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
## Ensure the DPUs have the condition WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot (
this may take time)
kubectl wait --
for=condition=WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all
or with
dpfctl:
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpusets
NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system
│ ├─Ready False Pending 36m The following conditions are not ready:
│ │ * SystemComponentsReady
│ └─SystemComponentsReady False Error 35m System components must be ready
for DPF Operator to
continue:
│ * nvidia-k8s-ipam: DPUService dpf-operator-system/nvidia-k8s-ipam is not ready
├─DPUServiceChains
│ └─DPUServiceChain/passthrough dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 34m
├─DPUServiceInterfaces
│ └─
4 DPUServiceInterfaces... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 34m See p0, p1, pf0hpf, pf1hpf
└─DPUSets
└─DPUSet/passthrough dpf-operator-system
├─BFB/bf-bundle dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 34m File: bf-bundle-
3.1.
0-53_25.07_ubuntu-
22.04_prod.bfb, DOCA:
3.1.
0
└─DPUs
├─DPU/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f6v-mt2402xz0f6v dpf-operator-system
│ ├─Rebooted False WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot 12m
│ └─Ready False Rebooting 12m
└─DPU/dpu-node-mt2404xz0c98-mt2404xz0c98 dpf-operator-system
├─Rebooted False WaitingForManualPowerCycleOrReboot 10m
└─Ready False Rebooting 10m
At this point, we have to power cycle the hosts. Once all the hosts are back online, we have to remove an annotation from the DPUNodes. The user can choose to remove this annotation node by node but to make it simpler in this guide, we do that all at once.
kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system --all provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-
After this is done, we should expect that all DPUs become Ready:
kubectl wait --
for=
"jsonpath={.status.phase}=Ready" --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all
or with dpfctl:
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpusets
NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 42s
├─DPUServiceChains
│ └─DPUServiceChain/passthrough dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 54m
├─DPUServiceInterfaces
│ └─
4 DPUServiceInterfaces... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 54m See p0, p1, pf0hpf, pf1hpf
└─DPUSets
└─DPUSet/passthrough dpf-operator-system
├─BFB/bf-bundle dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 54m File: bf-bundle-
3.1.
0-53_25.07_ubuntu-
22.04_prod.bfb, DOCA:
3.1.
0
└─DPUs
└─
2 DPUs... dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 2m33s See dpu-node-mt2402xz0f6v-mt2402xz0f6v, dpu-node-mt2404xz0c98-mt2404xz0c98
Test Traffic
After the DPUs are provisioned and the rest of the objects are Ready, we can test traffic by assigning an IP on one of the PFs on the host for each DPU, and run a simple ping. This assumes that the high speed ports of the DPUs are connected and the DPUs can reach each other. Assuming the pf is named
ens5f0np0 then:
Host 1:
ip link set dev ens5f0np0 up
ip addr add
192.168.
1.1/
24 dev ens5f0np0
Host 2:
ip link set dev ens5f0np0 up
ip addr add
192.168.
1.2/
24 dev ens5f0np0
From Host 1:
$ ping
192.168.
1.2 -c3
PING
192.168.
1.2 (
192.168.
1.2)
56(
84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from
192.168.
1.2: icmp_seq=
1 ttl=
64 time=
0.387 ms
64 bytes from
192.168.
1.2: icmp_seq=
2 ttl=
64 time=
0.344 ms
64 bytes from
192.168.
1.2: icmp_seq=
3 ttl=
64 time=
0.396 ms
---
192.168.
1.2 ping statistics ---
3 packets transmitted,
3 received,
0% packet loss, time 2053ms
rtt min/avg/max/mdev =
0.344/
0.375/
0.396/
0.022 ms
This section covers only the DPF related components and not the prerequisites as these must be managed by the admin.
Delete the DPF Operator system and DPF Operator
kubectl delete -n dpf-operator-system dpfoperatorconfig dpfoperatorconfig --wait
helm uninstall -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator --wait
Delete DPF Operator PVC
kubectl -n dpf-operator-system delete pvc bfb-pvc
kubectl delete pv bfb-pv
Note: there can be a race condition with deleting the underlying Kamaji cluster which runs the DPU cluster control plane in this guide. If that happens it may be necessary to remove finalizers manually from
DPUCluster and
Datastore objects.