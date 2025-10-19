On This Page
Getting Started
Welcome to the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF)! This guide will help you get up and running with DPF quickly and efficiently.
Introduction
The DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) is a comprehensive platform for managing Data Processing Units (DPUs) and deploying distributed services across DPU-enabled infrastructure. DPF enables unified DPU management, service orchestration, network virtualization, and storage services with built-in security features.
Choose Your Deployment Path
DPF supports different deployment modes depending on your infrastructure and security requirements:
🔒 Zero Trust Mode
Recommended for environments requiring maximum security with BMC access and secure boot capabilities.
🏠 Host Trusted Mode
Suitable for controlled environments with host trusted infrastructure.
Next Steps
Once you've completed the initial setup using one of the deployment guides above, explore these areas:
Learn More
- Architecture Overview - Understand DPF's system design
- API Reference - Explore the complete API documentation
Configure Services
- DPU Services - Available services and configuration options
User Guides and Support
- User Guides - Step-by-step guides for using DPF for specific use cases
- Troubleshooting - Common issues and solutions
Getting Help
- Check the Troubleshooting section for common issues
- Review Release Notes for known issues and updates
- Visit the GitHub repository for community support