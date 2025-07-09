NVIDIA Cable Validation tool is a platform for connectivity validation.

Cable validation is the process of validating the actual cable deployment, against the expected topology (from the planning).

This process can be done in parallel / in between the deployment of portions of the cluster, to validate that the current deployed equipment is valid as expected.

The tool is not dependent on a working SM, or any working IB communication at all, but utilizes the management interfaces of all the connected network devices.

This allows to bring up the cluster gradually / incrementally, and to validate the deployment in smaller pieces, rather than all at once.

NOTE: the tool is dependent on connectivity of the host it works on (the UFM host), to the management network of the network devices. i.e., the network devices should be reachable from the host through the management network.

NOTE: the validation can utilize managed switches only

Main flow of how the tool works