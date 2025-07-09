MLNX_OFED Installation

InfiniBand Cluster Bring-up Procedure
  1. Download the desired MLNX_OFED Linux driver from here.

    Note: If another version is required, go to the Archive tab.

    worddav80d584cacb74caa8494ac625ce0ad849-version-1-modificationdate-1752059051078-api-v2.png

  2. Log in to the installation machine as root.

  3. Mount the ISO image on your machine.

    host1# mount -o ro,loop MLNX_OFED_LINUX-<ver>-<OS label>-<CPU arch>.iso /mnt

  4. Run the installation script.

    /mnt/mlnxofedinstall
Logs dir: /tmp/MLNX_OFED_LINUX-x.x-x.logs
This program will install the MLNX_OFED_LINUX package on your machine.
Note that all other Mellanox, OEM, OFED, RDMA or Distribution IB packages will be removed.
Those packages are removed due to conflicts with MLNX_OFED_LINUX, do not reinstall them.
Starting MLNX_OFED_LINUX-x.x.x installation ...
........
........
Installation finished successfully.
Attempting to perform Firmware update...
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...

    For the installation instructions, refer to the User Manual.
