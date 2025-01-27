NicClusterPolicy Custom Resource Example
The following NIC Cluster Policy example contains all the sub-components that NVIDA Network Operator can deploy. This example should serve as a reference, it is not recommended to apply it as is to your cluster.
NOTE: Edit the example to contain only the required components for the target environment.
apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
ofedDriver:
image: doca-driver
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
version: 24.10-0.7.0.0-0
upgradePolicy:
autoUpgrade: true
drain:
deleteEmptyDir: true
enable: true
force: true
timeoutSeconds: 300
maxParallelUpgrades: 1
startupProbe:
initialDelaySeconds: 10
periodSeconds: 10
livenessProbe:
initialDelaySeconds: 30
periodSeconds: 30
readinessProbe:
initialDelaySeconds: 10
periodSeconds: 30
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin:
image: k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin
repository: ghcr.io/mellanox
version: v1.5.2
# The config below directly propagates to k8s-rdma-shared-device-plugin configuration.
# Replace 'devices' with your (RDMA capable) netdevice name.
config: |
{
"configList": [
{
"resourceName": "rdma_shared_device_a",
"rdmaHcaMax": 63,
"selectors": {
"vendors": ["15b3"],
"deviceIDs": ["101b"]
}
}
]
}
sriovDevicePlugin:
image: sriov-network-device-plugin
repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
version: v3.8.0
config: |
{
"resourceList": [
{
"resourcePrefix": "nvidia.com",
"resourceName": "hostdev",
"selectors": {
"vendors": ["15b3"],
"isRdma": true
}
}
]
}
secondaryNetwork:
cniPlugins:
image: plugins
repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
version: v1.5.0
ipoib:
image: ipoib-cni
repository: ghcr.io/mellanox
version: v1.2.0
multus:
image: multus-cni
repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
version: v4.1.0
config: ''
ipamPlugin:
image: whereabouts
repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
version: v0.7.0
nvIpam:
image: nvidia-k8s-ipam
repository: ghcr.io/mellanox
version: v0.2.0
enableWebhook: false
ibKubernetes:
image: ib-kubernetes
repository: ghcr.io/mellanox/ib-kubernetes
version: v1.1.0
pKeyGUIDPoolRangeStart: "02:00:00:00:00:00:00:00"
pKeyGUIDPoolRangeEnd: "02:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF"
ufmSecret: ufm-secret
nicFeatureDiscovery:
image: nic-feature-discovery
repository: ghcr.io/mellanox
version: v0.0.1
docaTelemetryService:
image: doca_telemetry
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/doca
version: 1.16.5-doca2.6.0-host