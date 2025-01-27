Release Notes
Version
Description
|24.10.1
|
- CVE fix (CVE-2024-45338).
|24.10.0
|
- Added support for NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator deployment.
|24.7.0
|
- Added support for OpenShift Container Platform v4.16.
|24.4.1
|
- Fixed NVIDIA Network Operator images in OpenShift Container Platform bundle.
|24.4.0
|
- Added support for OpenShift Container Platform v4.15.
|24.1.0
|
- Added support for Ubuntu 22.04 with Upstream K8s on ARM platforms (NVIDIA IGX Orin) - Tech Preview.
|23.10.0
|
- Added support for OpenShift Container Platform v4.14.
|23.7.0
|
- Added support for OpenShift Container Platform 4.13.
|23.5.0
|
- Added support for NVIDIA IPAM Plugin deployment.
|23.4.0
|
- Added support for Kubernetes >= 1.21 and <=1.27.
|23.4.0
|
- Added a calendar versioning schema for Network Operator releases to better align with the NVIDIA GPU Operator.
- Added PKey configuration for IB networks with IB-Kubernetes.
|1.4.0
|
- Added support for Kubernetes >= 1.21 and <=1.25.
|1.3.0
|
- Added support for Kubernetes >= 1.17 and <=1.24.
|1.2.0
|
- Added support for OpenShift Container Platform 4.10.
|1.1.0
|
- Added support for OpenShift Container Platform 4.9.
|1.0.0
|
- Added Node Feature Discovery that can be used to mark nodes with NVIDIA SR-IOV NICs.
- Added Kubernetes cluster scale-up support.
Upgrade Notes
Version
Notes
|24.10.0
|
- Dropped Multus CNI support for versions older than v4.1.0.
|24.7.0
|
- Deploying NicClusterPolicy Custom Resource through helm is deprecated, support will be removed in Network Operator 24.10. It is advised to keep deployCR=false in your helm values and create/update NicClusterPolicy Custom Resource post helm install/update.
|23.10.0
|
- In NV-IPAM v0.1.1, the IP Pools configurations are read from IPPool CRs instead of using a ConfigMap. Existing ConfigMap configuration will be automatically migrated to IPPools CRs as part of the upgrade process.
|23.7.0
|
- Dropped MLNX_OFED support for versions older than 5.7-0.1.2.0.
|1.3.0
|
- The option of manual gradual upgrade is not supported when upgrading to Network Operator v1.3.0, since all pods are dropped/restarted in case components are deployed into the single namespace when the old namespace is deleted. This could lead to networking connectivity issues during the upgrade procedure.
|1.2.0
|
- Network Operator 1.2.0 deploys the NVIDIA MLNX_OFED 5.6 driver container by default. When deployed, depending on your system kernel and OS configuration, the network device name may change, as it no longer installs an udev rule to force network device naming scheme. Instead, the default setting uses the name already configured in the system by either systemd.network or any pre-existing udev rules (e.g enp3s0f0 netdev will change to enp3s0f0np0). If that is the case in your system, please make sure to update the following:
- When Network Operator 1.2.0 is installed via Helm, it no longer deploys both RDMA shared device plugin and SR-IOV network device plugin by default, as it may cause the same device to be registered to two different device plugins. This is an undesirable behavior. Instead, by default, only RDMA shared device plugin is deployed via Helm.
|1.1.0
|N/A
|1.0.0
|N/A
Bug Fixes
Version
Description
|1.4.0
|
- Fixed a cluster scale-up issue.
|1.3.0
|
- N/A
|1.2.0
|
- N/A
|1.1.0
|
- Fixed the Whereabouts IPAM plugin to work with Kubernetes v1.22.
Version
Description
|24.10.0
|
- There is a known limitation when using docker on RHEL 8 and 9. If you encounter this issue, it is recommended to use “the preferred, maintained, and supported container runtime of choice for Red Hat Enterprise Linux”.
- In NIC Configuration Operator template v0.1.14 BF2/BF3 DPUs (not SuperNICs) FW reset flow isn’t supported.
|24.7.0
|
- In case ENABLE_NFSRDMA is enabled for DOCA Driver container and NVMe modules are loaded in the host system, NVIDA DOCA Driver Container will fail to load.
|23.10.0
|
- IPoIB sub-interface creation does not work on RHEL 8.8 and RHEL 9.2 due to the kernel limitations in these distributions. This means that IPoIBNetwork cannot be used with these operating systems.
|23.4.0
|
- In case that the UNLOAD_STORAGE_MODULES parameter is enabled for MOFED container deployment, it is required to make sure that the relevant storage modules are not in use in the OS.
|23.1.0
|
- Only a single PKey can be configured per IPoIB workload pod.
|1.4.0
|
- The operator upgrade procedure does not reflect configuration changes. The RDMA Shared Device Plugin or SR-IOV Device Plugin should be restarted manually in case of configuration changes.
|1.3.0
|
- MOFED container is not a supported configuration on the DGX platform.
|1.2.0
|
- N/A
|1.1.0
|
- NicClusterPolicy update is not supported at the moment.
|1.0.0
|
- Network Operator is only compatible with NVIDIA GPU Operator v1.5.2 and above.