Helm Chart Customization Options
There are various customizations you can do to tailor the deployment of the Network Operator to your cluster needs. You can find those below.
Name
Type
Default
Description
|imagePullSecrets
|list
|[]
|An optional list of references to secrets to use for pulling any of the Network Operator images.
|nfd.deployNodeFeatureRules
|bool
|true
|Deploy Node Feature Rules to label the nodes with the discovered features.
|nfd.enabled
|bool
|true
|Deploy Node Feature Discovery operator.
|nicConfigurationOperator.enabled
|bool
|false
|Deploy NIC Configuration Operator.
|operator.admissionController.enabled
|bool
|false
|Deploy with admission controller.
|operator.admissionController.useCertManager
|bool
|true
|Use cert-manager for generating self-signed certificate.
|operator.affinity.nodeAffinity
|yaml
|
|Configure node affinity settings for the operator.
|operator.cniBinDirectory
|string
|“/opt/cni/bin”
|Directory, where CNI binaries will be deployed on the nodes. Setting for the sriov-network-operator is set with
sriov-network-operator.cniBinPath parameter. Note that the CNI bin directory should be aligned with the CNI bin directory in the container runtime.
|operator.fullnameOverride
|string
|“”
|Name to be used to replace generated names.
|operator.image
|string
|“network-operator”
|Network Operator image name
|operator.nameOverride
|string
|“”
|Name to be used as part of objects name generation.
|operator.nodeSelector
|object
|{}
|Configure node selector settings for the operator.
|operator.ofedDriver.initContainer.enable
|bool
|true
|Deploy init container.
|operator.ofedDriver.initContainer.image
|string
|“network-operator-init-container”
|Init container image name.
|operator.ofedDriver.initContainer.repository
|string
|“ghcr.io/mellanox”
|Init container image repository.
|operator.ofedDriver.initContainer.version
|string
|“v0.0.2”
|Init container image version.
|operator.repository
|string
|“nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native”
|Network Operator image repository.
|operator.resources
|yaml
|
|Optional resource requests and limits for the operator.
|operator.tolerations
|yaml
|
|Set additional tolerations for various Daemonsets deployed by the operator.
|operator.useDTK
|bool
|true
|Enable the use of Driver ToolKit to compile OFED drivers (OpenShift only).
|sriovNetworkOperator.enabled
|bool
|false
|Deploy SR-IOV Network Operator.
|upgradeCRDs
|bool
|true
|Enable CRDs upgrade with helm pre-install and pre-upgrade hooks.
ImagePullSecrets customization
To provide imagePullSecrets` object references, you need to specify them using a following structure:
imagePullSecrets:
- image-pull-secret1
- image-pull-secret2
The NFD labels required by the Network Operator and GPU Operator:
Label
Location
|feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present
|Nodes containing NVIDIA Networking hardware
|feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-10de.present
|Nodes containing NVIDIA GPU hardware
Node Feature Discovery Helm chart customization options can be found here. Following is a list of overriden values by NVIDIA Operator Helm Chart:
Name
Type
Default in NVIDIA Network Operator
Notes
|node-feature-discovery.enableNodeFeatureApi
|bool
|true
|The Node Feature API enable communication between nfd master and worker through NodeFeature CRs. Otherwise communication is through gRPC.
|node-feature-discovery.featureGates.NodeFeatureAPI
|bool
|true
|node-feature-discovery.gc.enable
|bool
|true
|Specifies whether the NFD Garbage Collector should be created
|node-feature-discovery.gc.replicaCount
|int
|1
|Specifies the number of replicas for the NFD Garbage Collector
|node-feature-discovery.gc.serviceAccount.create
|bool
|false
|disable creation to avoid duplicate serviceaccount creation by master spec above.
|node-feature-discovery.gc.serviceAccount.name
|string
|“node-feature-discovery”
|The name of the service account for garbage collector to use. If not set and create is true, a name is generated using the fullname template and -gc suffix.
|node-feature-discovery.master
|yaml
|
|NFD master deployment configuration.
|node-feature-discovery.worker
|yaml
|
|NFD worker daemonset configuration.
SR-IOV Network Operator Helm chart customization options can be found here. Following is a list of overriden values by NVIDIA Operator Helm Chart:
Name
Type
Default in NVIDIA Network Operator
Notes
|sriov-network-operator.images.ibSriovCni
|string
|“ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/ib-sriov-cni:v1.1.1”
|sriov-network-operator.images.operator
|string
|“nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox/sriov-network-operator:network-operator-24.10.0”
|sriov-network-operator.images.ovsCni
|string
|“ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/ovs-cni-plugin:v0.34.0”
|sriov-network-operator.images.resourcesInjector
|string
|“ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/network-resources-injector:8810e6a127366cc1eb829d3f7cb3f866d096946e”
|sriov-network-operator.images.sriovCni
|string
|“ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-cni:v2.8.1”
|sriov-network-operator.images.sriovConfigDaemon
|string
|“nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox/sriov-network-operator-config-daemon:network-operator-24.10.0”
|sriov-network-operator.images.sriovDevicePlugin
|string
|“ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-network-device-plugin:v3.8.0”
|sriov-network-operator.images.webhook
|string
|“nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox/sriov-network-operator-webhook:network-operator-24.10.0”
|sriov-network-operator.operator.admissionControllers
|yaml
|
|Enable admission controller.
|sriov-network-operator.operator.admissionControllers.certificates.certManager.enabled
|bool
|true
|When enabled, makes use of certificates managed by cert-manager.
|sriov-network-operator.operator.admissionControllers.certificates.certManager.generateSelfSigned
|bool
|true
|When enabled, certificates are generated via cert-manager and then name will match the name of the secrets defined above.
|sriov-network-operator.operator.admissionControllers.certificates.custom
|object
|{“enabled”:false}
|If not specified, no secret is created and secrets with the names defined above are expected to exist in the cluster. In that case, the ca.crt must be base64 encoded twice since it ends up being an env variable.
|sriov-network-operator.operator.resourcePrefix
|string
|“nvidia.com”
|Prefix to be used for resources names.
|sriov-network-operator.sriovOperatorConfig.configDaemonNodeSelector
|yaml
|
|Selects the nodes to be configured
|sriov-network-operator.sriovOperatorConfig.deploy
|bool
|true
|Deploy
SriovOperatorConfig custom resource
NIC Configuration Operator Helm chart customization options can be found here. Following is a list of overriden values by NVIDIA Operator Helm Chart:
Name
Type
Default in NVIDIA Network Operator
Notes
|nic-configuration-operator-chart.configDaemon.image.name
|string
|“nic-configuration-operator-daemon”
|nic-configuration-operator-chart.configDaemon.image.repository
|string
|“ghcr.io/mellanox”
|nic-configuration-operator-chart.configDaemon.image.tag
|string
|“v0.1.14”
|nic-configuration-operator-chart.operator.image.name
|string
|“nic-configuration-operator”
|nic-configuration-operator-chart.operator.image.repository
|string
|“ghcr.io/mellanox”
|nic-configuration-operator-chart.operator.image.tag
|string
|“v0.1.14”
It is recommended to use a configuration file. While it is possible to override the parameters via CLI, we recommend to avoid the use of CLI arguments in favor of a configuration file.
$ helm install -f ./values.yaml -n nvidia-network-operator --create-namespace --wait nvidia/network-operator network-operator