Helm Chart Customization Options

enabled: false certificates: secretNames: operator: "operator-webhook-cert" injector: "network-resources-injector-cert" certManager: # -- When enabled, makes use of certificates managed by cert-manager. enabled: true # -- When enabled, certificates are generated via cert-manager and then # name will match the name of the secrets defined above. generateSelfSigned: true # -- If not specified, no secret is created and secrets with the names # defined above are expected to exist in the cluster. In that case, # the ca.crt must be base64 encoded twice since it ends up being an env variable. custom: enabled: false # operator: # caCrt: | # -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- # MIIMIICLDCCAdKgAwIBAgIBADAKBggqhkjOPQQDAjB9MQswCQYDVQQGEwJCRTEPMA0G # ... # -----END CERTIFICATE----- # tlsCrt: | # -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- # MIIMIICLDCCAdKgAwIBAgIBADAKBggqhkjOPQQDAjB9MQswCQYDVQQGEwJCRTEPMA0G # ... # -----END CERTIFICATE----- # tlsKey: | # -----BEGIN EC PRIVATE KEY----- # MHcl4wOuDwKQa+upc8GftXE2C//4mKANBC6It01gUaTIpo= # ... # -----END EC PRIVATE KEY----- # injector: # caCrt: | # -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- # MIIMIICLDCCAdKgAwIBAgIBADAKBggqhkjOPQQDAjB9MQswCQYDVQQGEwJCRTEPMA0G # ... # -----END CERTIFICATE----- # tlsCrt: | # -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- # MIIMIICLDCCAdKgAwIBAgIBADAKBggqhkjOPQQDAjB9MQswCQYDVQQGEwJCRTEPMA0G # ... # -----END CERTIFICATE----- # tlsKey: | # -----BEGIN EC PRIVATE KEY----- # MHcl4wOuDwKQa+upc8GftXE2C//4mKANBC6It01gUaTIpo= # ... # -----END EC PRIVATE KEY-----