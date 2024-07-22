NVIDIA Network Operator v24.4.1
CRDs

NicClusterPolicy CRD

To change NicClusterPolicy CRD object manually without helm you need to change nic-cluster-policy CR like a regular Kubernetes resource. For more information on NicClusterPolicy custom resource, please refer to the Network-Operator Project Sources.

MacVlanNetwork CRD

For more information on MacVlanNetwork custom resource, please refer to the Network-Operator Project Sources.

HostDeviceNetwork CRD

For more information on HostDeviceNetwork custom resource, please refer to the Network-Operator Project Sources.

IPoIBNetwork CRD

For more information on IPoIBNetwork custom resource, please refer to the Network-Operator Project Sources.
