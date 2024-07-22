NVIDIA Network Operator v24.4.1
Platform Support

Prerequisites

Component

Version

Notes
Kubernetes >=1.27 and <=1.29
Helm v3.5+ For information and methods of Helm installation, please refer to the official Helm Website.

Network Operator Component Matrix

The following component versions are deployed by the Network Operator:

Component

Version

Notes
Node Feature Discovery v0.13.2 Optionally deployed. May already be present in the cluster with proper configuration.
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED driver container 24.04-0.6.6.0-0
k8s-rdma-shared-device-plugin 1.4.0
sriov-network-device-plugin e6ead1e8f76a407783430ee2666b403db2d76f64
containernetworking CNI plugins v1.3.0
whereabouts CNI v0.7.0
multus CNI v3.9.3
IPoIB CNI 428715a57c0b633e48ec7620f6e3af6863149ccf
IB Kubernetes v1.0.2
NV IPAM Plugin v0.1.2

System Requirements

  • NVIDIA RDMA-capable network adapters:
    • NVIDIA ConnectX NICs

      • ConnectX-5 or newer

    • NVIDIA BlueField Network Platforms

      • BlueField-2 DPU (NIC mode)

      • BlueField-3 DPU (NIC mode)

      • BlueField-3 SuperNIC (NIC mode)

  • NVIDIA GPU Operator Version 24.3.x or newer (required for the workloads using NVIDIA GPUs and GPUDirect RDMA technology)

Tested Network Adapters

The following network adapters have been tested with the Network Operator:

  • ConnectX-6 Dx

  • ConnectX-7

  • BlueField-2 NIC Mode

  • BlueField-3 NIC Mode

Supported ARM Based Platforms

The following ARM based systems has been tested with Network Operator:

System

Network Adapters

OS

Notes
NVIDIA IGX Orin ConnectX-7 Ubuntu 22.04 (ARM64) GA (RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA)
NVIDIA Grace ARM Server ConnectX-7 Ubuntu 22.04 (ARM64) Tech Preview

Supported Operating Systems and Kubernetes Platforms

NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated in the following scenarios:

Operating System

Kubernetes

Red Hat OpenShift

Notes
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS 1.27-1.29
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 1.27-1.29 RT kernels support
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS 1.27-1.29
Red Hat Core OS 4.12-4.15 RT kernels support
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.0 1.27-1.29
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.6 1.27-1.29 RT kernels support

Supported Container Runtimes

NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated in the following scenarios:

Operating System

Containerd

CRI-O

Notes
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Yes No
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Yes No
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Yes No
Red Hat Core OS No Yes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Yes Yes For containerd support DOCA/MOFED drivers must be pre-installed on host
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Yes Yes For containerd support DOCA/MOFED drivers must be pre-installed on host
