Platform Support
Component
Version
Notes
|Kubernetes
|>=1.27 and <=1.29
|Helm
|v3.5+
|For information and methods of Helm installation, please refer to the official Helm Website.
The following component versions are deployed by the Network Operator:
Component
Version
Notes
|Node Feature Discovery
|v0.13.2
|Optionally deployed. May already be present in the cluster with proper configuration.
|NVIDIA MLNX_OFED driver container
|24.04-0.6.6.0-0
|k8s-rdma-shared-device-plugin
|1.4.0
|sriov-network-device-plugin
|e6ead1e8f76a407783430ee2666b403db2d76f64
|containernetworking CNI plugins
|v1.3.0
|whereabouts CNI
|v0.7.0
|multus CNI
|v3.9.3
|IPoIB CNI
|428715a57c0b633e48ec7620f6e3af6863149ccf
|IB Kubernetes
|v1.0.2
|NV IPAM Plugin
|v0.1.2
- NVIDIA RDMA-capable network adapters:
- NVIDIA ConnectX NICs
ConnectX-5 or newer
- NVIDIA BlueField Network Platforms
BlueField-2 DPU (NIC mode)
BlueField-3 DPU (NIC mode)
BlueField-3 SuperNIC (NIC mode)
NVIDIA GPU Operator Version 24.3.x or newer (required for the workloads using NVIDIA GPUs and GPUDirect RDMA technology)
The following network adapters have been tested with the Network Operator:
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-7
BlueField-2 NIC Mode
BlueField-3 NIC Mode
The following ARM based systems has been tested with Network Operator:
System
Network Adapters
OS
Notes
|NVIDIA IGX Orin
|ConnectX-7
|Ubuntu 22.04 (ARM64)
|GA (RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA)
|NVIDIA Grace ARM Server
|ConnectX-7
|Ubuntu 22.04 (ARM64)
|Tech Preview
NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated in the following scenarios:
Operating System
Kubernetes
Red Hat OpenShift
Notes
|Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|1.27-1.29
|Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
|1.27-1.29
|RT kernels support
|Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
|1.27-1.29
|Red Hat Core OS
|4.12-4.15
|RT kernels support
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, 9.0
|1.27-1.29
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, 8.6
|1.27-1.29
|RT kernels support
Operating System
Containerd
CRI-O
Notes
|Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|Yes
|No
|Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
|Yes
|No
|Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
|Yes
|No
|Red Hat Core OS
|No
|Yes
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9
|Yes
|Yes
|For containerd support DOCA/MOFED drivers must be pre-installed on host
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
|Yes
|Yes
|For containerd support DOCA/MOFED drivers must be pre-installed on host