NVIDIA DOCA Driver Container

Before you begin, ensure that you have the following prerequisites:

Docker (Ubuntu) / Podman (RH) installed on your build system.

Web access to NVIDIA NIC drivers sources. Latest NIC drivers are published at NVIDIA DOCA Downloads, for example: https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/2.10.0/SOURCES/MLNX_OFED/MLNX_OFED_SRC-debian-25.01-0.6.0.0.tgz

NOTE: NVIDIA NIC driver sources are bundled as part of NVIDIA DOCA package. Both the DOCA package version and its corresponding NIC driver (DOCA Driver) version need to be specified to fetch the correct driver sources when building the driver container. For example, given a DOCA package version (e.g 2.10.0 ) you can find the corresponding MLNX_OFED version at the link: https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/2.10.0/SOURCES/MLNX_OFED/ which is 25.01-0.6.0.0’

Copy Copied! wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Mellanox/doca-driver-build/6f2fb2243dad12f4ff45ea18b9291dcee68056b7/RHEL_Dockerfile wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Mellanox/doca-driver-build/6f2fb2243dad12f4ff45ea18b9291dcee68056b7/Ubuntu_Dockerfile wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Mellanox/doca-driver-build/6f2fb2243dad12f4ff45ea18b9291dcee68056b7/SLES_Dockerfile wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Mellanox/doca-driver-build/6f2fb2243dad12f4ff45ea18b9291dcee68056b7/entrypoint.sh wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Mellanox/doca-driver-build/6f2fb2243dad12f4ff45ea18b9291dcee68056b7/dtk_nic_driver_build.sh chmod +x entrypoint.sh dtk_nic_driver_build.sh

To build the precompiled container, the Dockerfile is constructed in a multistage fashion. This approach is used to optimize the resulting container image size and reduce the number of dependencies included in the final image.

The Dockerfile consists of the following stages:

Base Image Update: The base image is updated and common requirements are installed. This stage sets up the basic environment for the subsequent stages. Download Driver Sources: This stage downloads the NVIDIA DOCA Driver sources to the specified path. It prepares the necessary files for the driver build process. Build Driver: The driver is built using the downloaded sources and installed on the container. This stage ensures that the driver is compiled and configured correctly for the target system. Install precompiled driver: Finally, the precompiled driver is installed on clean container. This stage sets up the environment to run the NVIDIA NIC drivers on the target system.

Before building the container, you need to provide following parameters as build-arg for container build:

D_OS : The Linux distribution (e.g., ubuntu22.04 / rhel9.2) D_ARCH : Compiled Architecture D_BASE_IMAGE : Base container image (e.g., ubuntu:22.04) D_KERNEL_VER : The target kernel version (e.g., 5.15.0-25-generic / 5.14.0-284.32.1.el9_2.x86_64) D_DOCA_VERSION : NVIDIA DOCA version (e.g., 2.9.1) D_OFED_VERSION : NVIDIA NIC drivers version (e.g., 24.10-1.1.4.0)

NOTE: Check desired NVIDIA NIC drivers sources availability for designated container OS, only versions available on download page can be utilized

NOTE: For proper Network Operator functionality container tag name must be in following pattern: driver_ver-container_ver-kernel_ver-os-arch. For example: 24.10-1.1.4.0-0-5.15.0-25-generic-ubuntu22.04-amd64

NOTE: Dockerfiles contain default build parameters, which may fail build proccess on your system if not overridden.

Warning Modification of D_OFED_SRC_DOWNLOAD_PATH must be tighdly coupled with corresponding update to entrypoint.sh script.

Install oc CLI tool.

Download OpenShift pull secret.

D_BASE_IMAGE : DriverToolKit container image NOTE: DTK (DriverToolKit) is tightly coupled with specific kernel version for an OpenShift release. In order to get the specific DTK container image for a specific OpenShift release, run:

Copy Copied! oc adm release info <OCP_VERSION> --image-for=driver-toolkit

For example, for OpenShift 4.16.0:

Copy Copied! oc adm release info 4.16.0 --image-for=driver-toolkit quay.io/openshift-release-dev/ocp-v4.0-art-dev@sha256:dde3cd6a75d865a476aa7e1cab6fa8d97742401e87e0d514f3042c3a881e301f

Then pull the DTK image locally using your pull-secret:

Copy Copied! podman pull --authfile=/path/to/pull-secret.txt docker://quay.io/openshift-release-dev/ocp-v4.0-art-dev@sha256:dde3cd6a75d865a476aa7e1cab6fa8d97742401e87e0d514f3042c3a881e301f

D_FINAL_BASE_IMAGE : Final container image, to install compiled driver D_ARCH : Target architecture: x86_64 or aarch64 . D_KERNEL_VER : CoreOS kernel versions for OpenShift are listed here.

Kernel version can also be found with the DTK image using the following command:

Copy Copied! podman run --rm -ti quay.io/openshift-release-dev/ocp-v4.0-art-dev@sha256:47ba8a10d5938c41f907ee7f70d74aecb9c2dfd7afae4cea2942fc8f47256612 cat /etc/driver-toolkit-release.json | jq -r '.KERNEL_VERSION' 5.14.0-427.22.1.el9_4.x86_64

Copy Copied! podman build \ --build-arg D_OS=rhcos4.16 \ --build-arg D_ARCH=x86_64 \ --build-arg D_KERNEL_VER=5.14.0-427.22.1.el9_4.x86_64 \ --build-arg D_DOCA_VERSION=2.9.1 \ --build-arg D_OFED_VERSION=24.10-1.1.4.0 \ --build-arg D_BASE_IMAGE="quay.io/openshift-release-dev/ocp-v4.0-art-dev@sha256:dde3cd6a75d865a476aa7e1cab6fa8d97742401e87e0d514f3042c3a881e301f" \ --build-arg D_FINAL_BASE_IMAGE=registry.access.redhat.com/ubi9/ubi:9.4 \ --tag 24.10-1.1.4.0-0-5.14.0-427.22.1.el9_4.x86_64-rhcos4.16-amd64 \ -f RHEL_Dockerfile \ --target precompiled .

Copy Copied! docker build \ --build-arg D_OS=ubuntu22.04 \ --build-arg D_ARCH=x86_64 \ --build-arg D_BASE_IMAGE=ubuntu:22.04 \ --build-arg D_KERNEL_VER=5.15.0-25-generic \ --build-arg D_DOCA_VERSION=2.9.1 \ --build-arg D_OFED_VERSION=24.10-1.1.4.0 \ --tag 24.10-1.1.4.0-0-5.15.0-25-generic-ubuntu22.04-amd64 \ -f Ubuntu_Dockerfile \ --target precompiled .

Active subscription. After registering, make sure to run zypper refresh && zypper update -y .