Network Operator API reference v1alpha1
Packages:
Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the mellanox.com v1alpha1 API group
Resource Types:
AppliedState
(Appears on: HostDeviceNetworkStatus, NicClusterPolicyStatus)
AppliedState defines a finer-grained view of the observed state of NicClusterPolicy
Field
Description
|
name
string
|Name of the deployed component this state refers to
|
state
State
|The state of the deployed component. (“ready”, “notReady”, “ignore”, “error”)
|
message
string
|Message is a human readable message indicating details about why the state is in this condition
ConfigMapNameReference
(Appears on: OFEDDriverSpec)
ConfigMapNameReference references a config map in a specific namespace. The namespace must be specified at the point of use.
Field
Description
|
name
string
|Name of the ConfigMap
DOCATelemetryServiceConfig
(Appears on: DOCATelemetryServiceSpec)
DOCATelemetryServiceConfig contains configuration for the DOCATelemetryService.
Field
Description
|
fromConfigMap
string
|(Optional) FromConfigMap sets the configMap the DOCATelemetryService gets its configuration from. The ConfigMap must be in the same namespace as the NICClusterPolicy.
DOCATelemetryServiceSpec
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)
DOCATelemetryServiceSpec is the configuration for DOCA Telemetry Service.
Field
Description
|
ImageSpec
ImageSpec
|Image information for DOCA Telemetry Service
|
config
DOCATelemetryServiceConfig
|(Optional) Config contains custom config for the DOCATelemetryService. If set no default config will be deployed.
DevicePluginSpec
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)
DevicePluginSpec describes configuration options for device plugin 1. Image information for device plugin 2. Device plugin configuration
Field
Description
|
ImageSpecWithConfig
ImageSpecWithConfig
|Image information for the device plugin and optional configuration
|
useCdi
bool
|Enables use of container device interface (CDI) NOTE: NVIDIA Network Operator does not configure container runtime to enable CDI.
DrainSpec
(Appears on: DriverUpgradePolicySpec)
DrainSpec describes configuration for node drain during automatic upgrade
Field
Description
|
enable
bool
|(Optional) Enable indicates if node draining is allowed during upgrade
|
force
bool
|(Optional) Force indicates if force draining is allowed
|
podSelector
string
|(Optional) PodSelector specifies a label selector to filter pods on the node that need to be drained For more details on label selectors, see: https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/overview/working-with-objects/labels/#label-selectors
|
timeoutSeconds
int
|(Optional) TimeoutSecond specifies the length of time in seconds to wait before giving up drain, zero means infinite
|
deleteEmptyDir
bool
|(Optional) DeleteEmptyDir indicates if should continue even if there are pods using emptyDir (local data that will be deleted when the node is drained)
DriverUpgradePolicySpec
(Appears on: OFEDDriverSpec)
DriverUpgradePolicySpec describes policy configuration for automatic upgrades
Field
Description
|
autoUpgrade
bool
|(Optional) AutoUpgrade is a global switch for automatic upgrade feature if set to false all other options are ignored
|
maxParallelUpgrades
int
|(Optional) MaxParallelUpgrades indicates how many nodes can be upgraded in parallel 0 means no limit, all nodes will be upgraded in parallel
|
waitForCompletion
WaitForCompletionSpec
|The configuration for waiting on pods completions
|
drain
DrainSpec
|The configuration for node drain during automatic upgrade
|
safeLoad
bool
|(Optional) SafeLoad turn on safe driver loading (cordon and drain the node before loading the driver)
HostDeviceNetwork
HostDeviceNetwork is the Schema for the hostdevicenetworks API
Field
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.Object
Meta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
HostDeviceNetworkSpec
|Defines the desired state of HostDeviceNetwork
|
status
HostDeviceNetworkStatus
|Defines the observed state of HostDeviceNetwork
HostDeviceNetworkSpec
(Appears on: HostDeviceNetwork)
HostDeviceNetworkSpec defines the desired state of HostDeviceNetwork
Field
Description
|
networkNamespace
string
|Namespace of the NetworkAttachmentDefinition custom resource
|
resourceName
string
|Host device resource pool name
|
ipam
string
|IPAM configuration to be used for this network
HostDeviceNetworkStatus
(Appears on: HostDeviceNetwork)
HostDeviceNetworkStatus defines the observed state of HostDeviceNetwork
Field
Description
|
state
State
|Reflects the state of the HostDeviceNetwork
|
hostDeviceNetworkAttachmentDef
string
|Network attachment definition generated from HostDeviceNetworkSpec
|
reason
string
|Informative string in case the observed state is error
|
appliedStates
[]AppliedState
|AppliedStates provide a finer view of the observed state
IBKubernetesSpec
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)
IBKubernetesSpec describes configuration options for ib-kubernetes
Field
Description
|
ImageSpec
ImageSpec
|Image information for ib-kubernetes
|
periodicUpdateSeconds
int
|(Optional) Interval of updates in seconds
|
pKeyGUIDPoolRangeStart
string
|The first guid in the pool
|
pKeyGUIDPoolRangeEnd
string
|The last guid in the pool
|
ufmSecret
string
|Secret containing credentials to UFM service
IPoIBNetwork
IPoIBNetwork is the Schema for the ipoibnetworks API
Field
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.Object
Meta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
IPoIBNetworkSpec
|Defines the desired state of IPoIBNetwork
|
status
IPoIBNetworkStatus
|Defines the observed state of IPoIBNetwork
IPoIBNetworkSpec
(Appears on: IPoIBNetwork)
IPoIBNetworkSpec defines the desired state of IPoIBNetwork
Field
Description
|
networkNamespace
string
|Namespace of the NetworkAttachmentDefinition custom resource
|
master
string
|Name of the host interface to enslave. Defaults to default route interface
|
ipam
string
|IPAM configuration to be used for this network.
IPoIBNetworkStatus
(Appears on: IPoIBNetwork)
IPoIBNetworkStatus defines the observed state of IPoIBNetwork
Field
Description
|
state
State
|Reflects the state of the IPoIBNetwork
|
ipoibNetworkAttachmentDef
string
|Network attachment definition generated from IPoIBNetworkSpec
|
reason
string
|Informative string in case the observed state is error
ImageSpec
(Appears on: DOCATelemetryServiceSpec, IBKubernetesSpec, ImageSpecWithConfig, NICFeatureDiscoverySpec, NVIPAMSpec, OFEDDriverSpec, SecondaryNetworkSpec)
ImageSpec Contains container image specifications
Field
Description
|
image
string
|Name of the image
|
repository
string
|Address of the registry that stores the image
|
version
string
|Version of the image to use
|
imagePullSecrets
[]string
|(Optional) ImagePullSecrets is an optional list of references to secrets in the same namespace to use for pulling the image
|
containerResources
[]ResourceRequirements
|ResourceRequirements describes the compute resource requirements
ImageSpecWithConfig
(Appears on: DevicePluginSpec, MultusSpec)
ImageSpecWithConfig Contains ImageSpec and optional configuration
Field
Description
|
ImageSpec
ImageSpec
|Image information for the component
|
config
string
|Configuration for the component as a string
MacvlanNetwork
MacvlanNetwork is the Schema for the macvlannetworks API
Field
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.Object
Meta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
MacvlanNetworkSpec
|Defines the desired state of MacvlanNetworkSpec
|
status
MacvlanNetworkStatus
|Defines the observed state of MacvlanNetwork
MacvlanNetworkSpec
(Appears on: MacvlanNetwork)
MacvlanNetworkSpec defines the desired state of MacvlanNetwork
Field
Description
|
networkNamespace
string
|Namespace of the NetworkAttachmentDefinition custom resource
|
master
string
|Name of the host interface to enslave. Defaults to default route interface
|
mode
string
|Mode of interface one of “bridge”, “private”, “vepa”, “passthru”
|
mtu
int
|MTU of interface to the specified value. 0 for master’s MTU
|
ipam
string
|IPAM configuration to be used for this network.
MacvlanNetworkStatus
(Appears on: MacvlanNetwork)
MacvlanNetworkStatus defines the observed state of MacvlanNetwork
Field
Description
|
state
State
|Reflects the state of the MacvlanNetwork
|
macvlanNetworkAttachmentDef
string
|Network attachment definition generated from MacvlanNetworkSpec
|
reason
string
|Informative string in case the observed state is error
MultusSpec
(Appears on: SecondaryNetworkSpec)
MultusSpec describes configuration options for Multus CNI 1. Image information for Multus CNI 2. Multus CNI config if config is missing or empty then multus config will be automatically generated from the CNI configuration file of the master plugin (the first file in lexicographical order in cni-conf-dir)
Field
Description
|
ImageSpecWithConfig
ImageSpecWithConfig
|Image information for Multus and optional configuration
NICFeatureDiscoverySpec
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)
NICFeatureDiscoverySpec describes configuration options for nic-feature-discovery
Field
Description
|
ImageSpec
ImageSpec
|Image information for nic-feature-discovery
NVIPAMSpec
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)
NVIPAMSpec describes configuration options for nv-ipam 1. Image information for nv-ipam 2. Configuration for nv-ipam
Field
Description
|
enableWebhook
bool
|Enable deployment of the validation webhook
|
ImageSpec
ImageSpec
|Image information for nv-ipam
NicClusterPolicy
NicClusterPolicy is the Schema for the nicclusterpolicies API
Field
Description
|
metadata
Kubernetes
meta/v1.Object
Meta
|Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|
spec
NicClusterPolicySpec
|Defines the desired state of NicClusterPolicy
|
status
NicClusterPolicyStatus
|Defines the observed state of NicClusterPolicy
NicClusterPolicySpec
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicy)
NicClusterPolicySpec defines the desired state of NicClusterPolicy
Field
Description
|
ofedDriver
OFEDDriverSpec
|OFEDDriver is a specialized driver for NVIDIA NICs which can replace the inbox driver that comes with an OS. See https://network.nvidia.com/support/mlnx-ofed-matrix/
|
rdmaSharedDevicePlugin
DevicePluginSpec
|RdmaSharedDevicePlugin manages support IB and RoCE HCAs through the Kubernetes device plugin framework. The config field is a json representation of the RDMA shared device plugin configuration. See https://github.com/Mellanox/k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin
|
sriovDevicePlugin
DevicePluginSpec
|SriovDevicePlugin manages SRIOV through the Kubernetes device plugin framework. The config field is a json representation of the RDMA shared device plugin configuration. See https://github.com/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-network-device-plugin
|
ibKubernetes
IBKubernetesSpec
|IBKubernetes provides a daemon that works in conjunction with the SR-IOV Network Device Plugin. It acts on Kubernetes pod object changes and reads the pod’s network annotation. From there it fetches the corresponding network CRD and reads the PKey. This is done in order to add the newly generated GUID or the predefined GUID in the GUID field of the CRD. This is then passed in cni-args to that PKey for pods with mellanox.infiniband.app annotation. See: https://github.com/Mellanox/ib-kubernetes
|
secondaryNetwork
SecondaryNetworkSpec
|SecondaryNetwork Specifies components to deploy in order to facilitate a secondary network in Kubernetes. It consists of the following optionally deployed components: - Multus-CNI: Delegate CNI plugin to support secondary networks in Kubernetes - CNI plugins: Currently only containernetworking-plugins is supported - IPAM CNI: Currently only Whereabout IPAM CNI is supported as a part of the secondaryNetwork section. - IPoIB CNI: Allows the user to create IPoIB child link and move it to the pod
|
nvIpam
NVIPAMSpec
|NvIpam is an IPAM provider that dynamically assigns IP addresses with speed and performance in mind. Note: NvIPam requires certificate management e.g. cert-manager or OpenShift cert management. See https://github.com/Mellanox/nvidia-k8s-ipam
|
nicFeatureDiscovery
NICFeatureDiscoverySpec
|NicFeatureDiscovery works with NodeFeatureDiscovery to expose information about NVIDIA NICs. https://github.com/Mellanox/nic-feature-discovery
|
docaTelemetryService
DOCATelemetryServiceSpec
|DOCATelemetryService exposes telemetry from NVIDIA networking components to prometheus. See: https://docs.nvidia.com/doca/sdk/nvidia+doca+telemetry+service+guide/index.html
|
nodeAffinity
Kubernetes core/v1.NodeAffinity
|NodeAffinity rules to inject to the DaemonSets objects that are managed by the operator
|
tolerations
[]Kubernetes core/v1.Toleration
|Tolerations to inject to the DaemonSets objects that are managed by the operator
NicClusterPolicyStatus
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicy)
NicClusterPolicyStatus defines the observed state of NicClusterPolicy
Field
Description
|
state
State
|Reflects the current state of the cluster policy
|
reason
string
|Informative string in case the observed state is error
|
appliedStates
[]AppliedState
|AppliedStates provide a finer view of the observed state
OFEDDriverSpec
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)
OFEDDriverSpec describes configuration options for DOCA Driver Container
Field
Description
|
ImageSpec
ImageSpec
|Image information for DOCA driver container
|
startupProbe
PodProbeSpec
|Pod startup probe settings
|
livenessProbe
PodProbeSpec
|Pod liveness probe settings
|
readinessProbe
PodProbeSpec
|Pod readiness probe settings
|
env
[]Kubernetes core/v1.EnvVar
|List of environment variables to set in the DOCA driver container.
|
upgradePolicy
DriverUpgradePolicySpec
|DOCA driver auto-upgrade settings
|
certConfig
ConfigMapNameReference
|Optional: Custom TLS certificates configuration for DOCA driver container
|
repoConfig
ConfigMapNameReference
|Optional: Custom package repository configuration for DOCA driver container
|
terminationGracePeriodSeconds
int64
|(Optional) TerminationGracePeriodSeconds specifies the length of time in seconds to wait before killing the DOCA driver container pod on termination
|
forcePrecompiled
bool
|(Optional) ForcePrecompiled specifies if only DOCA driver precompiled images are allowed If set to false and precompiled image does not exists, DOCA driver will be compiled on Nodes If set to true and precompiled image does not exists, OFED state will be Error.
PodProbeSpec
(Appears on: OFEDDriverSpec)
PodProbeSpec describes a pod probe.
Field
Description
|
initialDelaySeconds
int
|Number of seconds after the container has started before the probe is initiated
|
periodSeconds
int
|How often (in seconds) to perform the probe
ResourceRequirements
(Appears on: ImageSpec)
ResourceRequirements describes the compute resource requirements.
Field
Description
|
name
string
|Name of the container the requirements are set for
|
limits
Kubernetes core/v1.ResourceList
|(Optional) Limits describes the maximum amount of compute resources allowed. More info: https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/configuration/manage-resources-containers/
|
requests
Kubernetes core/v1.ResourceList
|(Optional) Requests describes the minimum amount of compute resources required. If Requests is omitted for a container, it defaults to Limits if that is explicitly specified, otherwise to an implementation-defined value. Requests cannot exceed Limits. More info: https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/configuration/manage-resources-containers/
SecondaryNetworkSpec
(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)
SecondaryNetworkSpec describes configuration options for secondary network
Field
Description
|
multus
MultusSpec
|Image and configuration information for multus
|
cniPlugins
ImageSpec
|Image information for CNI plugins
|
ipoib
ImageSpec
|Image information for IPoIB CNI
|
ipamPlugin
ImageSpec
|Image information for IPAM plugin
State (
string
alias)
(Appears on: AppliedState, HostDeviceNetworkStatus, IPoIBNetworkStatus, MacvlanNetworkStatus, NicClusterPolicyStatus)
State represents reconcile state of the system.
WaitForCompletionSpec
(Appears on: DriverUpgradePolicySpec)
WaitForCompletionSpec describes the configuration for waiting on pods completions
Field
Description
|
podSelector
string
|(Optional) PodSelector specifies a label selector for the pods to wait for completion For more details on label selectors, see: https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/overview/working-with-objects/labels/#label-selectors
|
timeoutSeconds
int
|(Optional) TimeoutSecond specifies the length of time in seconds to wait before giving up on pod termination, zero means infinite