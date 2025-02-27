Network Operator API reference v1alpha1

Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the mellanox.com v1alpha1 API group

Resource Types:

(Appears on: HostDeviceNetworkStatus, NicClusterPolicyStatus)

AppliedState defines a finer-grained view of the observed state of NicClusterPolicy

Field Description name string Name of the deployed component this state refers to state State The state of the deployed component. (“ready”, “notReady”, “ignore”, “error”) message string Message is a human readable message indicating details about why the state is in this condition

(Appears on: OFEDDriverSpec)

ConfigMapNameReference references a config map in a specific namespace. The namespace must be specified at the point of use.

Field Description name string Name of the ConfigMap

(Appears on: DOCATelemetryServiceSpec)

DOCATelemetryServiceConfig contains configuration for the DOCATelemetryService.

Field Description fromConfigMap string (Optional) FromConfigMap sets the configMap the DOCATelemetryService gets its configuration from. The ConfigMap must be in the same namespace as the NICClusterPolicy.

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)

DOCATelemetryServiceSpec is the configuration for DOCA Telemetry Service.

Field Description ImageSpec ImageSpec Image information for DOCA Telemetry Service config DOCATelemetryServiceConfig (Optional) Config contains custom config for the DOCATelemetryService. If set no default config will be deployed.

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)

DevicePluginSpec describes configuration options for device plugin 1. Image information for device plugin 2. Device plugin configuration

Field Description ImageSpecWithConfig ImageSpecWithConfig Image information for the device plugin and optional configuration useCdi bool Enables use of container device interface (CDI) NOTE: NVIDIA Network Operator does not configure container runtime to enable CDI.

(Appears on: DriverUpgradePolicySpec)

DrainSpec describes configuration for node drain during automatic upgrade

Field Description enable bool (Optional) Enable indicates if node draining is allowed during upgrade force bool (Optional) Force indicates if force draining is allowed podSelector string (Optional) PodSelector specifies a label selector to filter pods on the node that need to be drained For more details on label selectors, see: https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/overview/working-with-objects/labels/#label-selectors timeoutSeconds int (Optional) TimeoutSecond specifies the length of time in seconds to wait before giving up drain, zero means infinite deleteEmptyDir bool (Optional) DeleteEmptyDir indicates if should continue even if there are pods using emptyDir (local data that will be deleted when the node is drained)

(Appears on: OFEDDriverSpec)

DriverUpgradePolicySpec describes policy configuration for automatic upgrades

Field Description autoUpgrade bool (Optional) AutoUpgrade is a global switch for automatic upgrade feature if set to false all other options are ignored maxParallelUpgrades int (Optional) MaxParallelUpgrades indicates how many nodes can be upgraded in parallel 0 means no limit, all nodes will be upgraded in parallel waitForCompletion WaitForCompletionSpec The configuration for waiting on pods completions drain DrainSpec The configuration for node drain during automatic upgrade safeLoad bool (Optional) SafeLoad turn on safe driver loading (cordon and drain the node before loading the driver)

HostDeviceNetwork is the Schema for the hostdevicenetworks API

Field Description metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.Object Meta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field. spec HostDeviceNetworkSpec Defines the desired state of HostDeviceNetwork status HostDeviceNetworkStatus Defines the observed state of HostDeviceNetwork

(Appears on: HostDeviceNetwork)

HostDeviceNetworkSpec defines the desired state of HostDeviceNetwork

Field Description networkNamespace string Namespace of the NetworkAttachmentDefinition custom resource resourceName string Host device resource pool name ipam string IPAM configuration to be used for this network

(Appears on: HostDeviceNetwork)

HostDeviceNetworkStatus defines the observed state of HostDeviceNetwork

Field Description state State Reflects the state of the HostDeviceNetwork hostDeviceNetworkAttachmentDef string Network attachment definition generated from HostDeviceNetworkSpec reason string Informative string in case the observed state is error appliedStates []AppliedState AppliedStates provide a finer view of the observed state

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)

IBKubernetesSpec describes configuration options for ib-kubernetes

Field Description ImageSpec ImageSpec Image information for ib-kubernetes periodicUpdateSeconds int (Optional) Interval of updates in seconds pKeyGUIDPoolRangeStart string The first guid in the pool pKeyGUIDPoolRangeEnd string The last guid in the pool ufmSecret string Secret containing credentials to UFM service

IPoIBNetwork is the Schema for the ipoibnetworks API

Field Description metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.Object Meta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field. spec IPoIBNetworkSpec Defines the desired state of IPoIBNetwork status IPoIBNetworkStatus Defines the observed state of IPoIBNetwork

(Appears on: IPoIBNetwork)

IPoIBNetworkSpec defines the desired state of IPoIBNetwork

Field Description networkNamespace string Namespace of the NetworkAttachmentDefinition custom resource master string Name of the host interface to enslave. Defaults to default route interface ipam string IPAM configuration to be used for this network.

(Appears on: IPoIBNetwork)

IPoIBNetworkStatus defines the observed state of IPoIBNetwork

Field Description state State Reflects the state of the IPoIBNetwork ipoibNetworkAttachmentDef string Network attachment definition generated from IPoIBNetworkSpec reason string Informative string in case the observed state is error

(Appears on: DOCATelemetryServiceSpec, IBKubernetesSpec, ImageSpecWithConfig, NICFeatureDiscoverySpec, NVIPAMSpec, OFEDDriverSpec, SecondaryNetworkSpec)

ImageSpec Contains container image specifications

Field Description image string Name of the image repository string Address of the registry that stores the image version string Version of the image to use imagePullSecrets []string (Optional) ImagePullSecrets is an optional list of references to secrets in the same namespace to use for pulling the image containerResources []ResourceRequirements ResourceRequirements describes the compute resource requirements

(Appears on: DevicePluginSpec, MultusSpec)

ImageSpecWithConfig Contains ImageSpec and optional configuration

Field Description ImageSpec ImageSpec Image information for the component config string Configuration for the component as a string

MacvlanNetwork is the Schema for the macvlannetworks API

Field Description metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.Object Meta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field. spec MacvlanNetworkSpec Defines the desired state of MacvlanNetworkSpec status MacvlanNetworkStatus Defines the observed state of MacvlanNetwork

(Appears on: MacvlanNetwork)

MacvlanNetworkSpec defines the desired state of MacvlanNetwork

Field Description networkNamespace string Namespace of the NetworkAttachmentDefinition custom resource master string Name of the host interface to enslave. Defaults to default route interface mode string Mode of interface one of “bridge”, “private”, “vepa”, “passthru” mtu int MTU of interface to the specified value. 0 for master’s MTU ipam string IPAM configuration to be used for this network.

(Appears on: MacvlanNetwork)

MacvlanNetworkStatus defines the observed state of MacvlanNetwork

Field Description state State Reflects the state of the MacvlanNetwork macvlanNetworkAttachmentDef string Network attachment definition generated from MacvlanNetworkSpec reason string Informative string in case the observed state is error

(Appears on: SecondaryNetworkSpec)

MultusSpec describes configuration options for Multus CNI 1. Image information for Multus CNI 2. Multus CNI config if config is missing or empty then multus config will be automatically generated from the CNI configuration file of the master plugin (the first file in lexicographical order in cni-conf-dir)

Field Description ImageSpecWithConfig ImageSpecWithConfig Image information for Multus and optional configuration

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)

NICFeatureDiscoverySpec describes configuration options for nic-feature-discovery

Field Description ImageSpec ImageSpec Image information for nic-feature-discovery

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)

NVIPAMSpec describes configuration options for nv-ipam 1. Image information for nv-ipam 2. Configuration for nv-ipam

Field Description enableWebhook bool Enable deployment of the validation webhook ImageSpec ImageSpec Image information for nv-ipam

NicClusterPolicy is the Schema for the nicclusterpolicies API

Field Description metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.Object Meta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field. spec NicClusterPolicySpec Defines the desired state of NicClusterPolicy status NicClusterPolicyStatus Defines the observed state of NicClusterPolicy

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicy)

NicClusterPolicySpec defines the desired state of NicClusterPolicy

Field Description ofedDriver OFEDDriverSpec OFEDDriver is a specialized driver for NVIDIA NICs which can replace the inbox driver that comes with an OS. See https://network.nvidia.com/support/mlnx-ofed-matrix/ rdmaSharedDevicePlugin DevicePluginSpec RdmaSharedDevicePlugin manages support IB and RoCE HCAs through the Kubernetes device plugin framework. The config field is a json representation of the RDMA shared device plugin configuration. See https://github.com/Mellanox/k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin sriovDevicePlugin DevicePluginSpec SriovDevicePlugin manages SRIOV through the Kubernetes device plugin framework. The config field is a json representation of the RDMA shared device plugin configuration. See https://github.com/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-network-device-plugin ibKubernetes IBKubernetesSpec IBKubernetes provides a daemon that works in conjunction with the SR-IOV Network Device Plugin. It acts on Kubernetes pod object changes and reads the pod’s network annotation. From there it fetches the corresponding network CRD and reads the PKey. This is done in order to add the newly generated GUID or the predefined GUID in the GUID field of the CRD. This is then passed in cni-args to that PKey for pods with mellanox.infiniband.app annotation. See: https://github.com/Mellanox/ib-kubernetes secondaryNetwork SecondaryNetworkSpec SecondaryNetwork Specifies components to deploy in order to facilitate a secondary network in Kubernetes. It consists of the following optionally deployed components: - Multus-CNI: Delegate CNI plugin to support secondary networks in Kubernetes - CNI plugins: Currently only containernetworking-plugins is supported - IPAM CNI: Currently only Whereabout IPAM CNI is supported as a part of the secondaryNetwork section. - IPoIB CNI: Allows the user to create IPoIB child link and move it to the pod nvIpam NVIPAMSpec NvIpam is an IPAM provider that dynamically assigns IP addresses with speed and performance in mind. Note: NvIPam requires certificate management e.g. cert-manager or OpenShift cert management. See https://github.com/Mellanox/nvidia-k8s-ipam nicFeatureDiscovery NICFeatureDiscoverySpec NicFeatureDiscovery works with NodeFeatureDiscovery to expose information about NVIDIA NICs. https://github.com/Mellanox/nic-feature-discovery docaTelemetryService DOCATelemetryServiceSpec DOCATelemetryService exposes telemetry from NVIDIA networking components to prometheus. See: https://docs.nvidia.com/doca/sdk/nvidia+doca+telemetry+service+guide/index.html nodeAffinity Kubernetes core/v1.NodeAffinity NodeAffinity rules to inject to the DaemonSets objects that are managed by the operator tolerations []Kubernetes core/v1.Toleration Tolerations to inject to the DaemonSets objects that are managed by the operator

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicy)

NicClusterPolicyStatus defines the observed state of NicClusterPolicy

Field Description state State Reflects the current state of the cluster policy reason string Informative string in case the observed state is error appliedStates []AppliedState AppliedStates provide a finer view of the observed state

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)

OFEDDriverSpec describes configuration options for DOCA Driver Container

Field Description ImageSpec ImageSpec Image information for DOCA driver container startupProbe PodProbeSpec Pod startup probe settings livenessProbe PodProbeSpec Pod liveness probe settings readinessProbe PodProbeSpec Pod readiness probe settings env []Kubernetes core/v1.EnvVar List of environment variables to set in the DOCA driver container. upgradePolicy DriverUpgradePolicySpec DOCA driver auto-upgrade settings certConfig ConfigMapNameReference Optional: Custom TLS certificates configuration for DOCA driver container repoConfig ConfigMapNameReference Optional: Custom package repository configuration for DOCA driver container terminationGracePeriodSeconds int64 (Optional) TerminationGracePeriodSeconds specifies the length of time in seconds to wait before killing the DOCA driver container pod on termination forcePrecompiled bool (Optional) ForcePrecompiled specifies if only DOCA driver precompiled images are allowed If set to false and precompiled image does not exists, DOCA driver will be compiled on Nodes If set to true and precompiled image does not exists, OFED state will be Error.

(Appears on: OFEDDriverSpec)

PodProbeSpec describes a pod probe.

Field Description initialDelaySeconds int Number of seconds after the container has started before the probe is initiated periodSeconds int How often (in seconds) to perform the probe

(Appears on: ImageSpec)

ResourceRequirements describes the compute resource requirements.

Field Description name string Name of the container the requirements are set for limits Kubernetes core/v1.ResourceList (Optional) Limits describes the maximum amount of compute resources allowed. More info: https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/configuration/manage-resources-containers/ requests Kubernetes core/v1.ResourceList (Optional) Requests describes the minimum amount of compute resources required. If Requests is omitted for a container, it defaults to Limits if that is explicitly specified, otherwise to an implementation-defined value. Requests cannot exceed Limits. More info: https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/configuration/manage-resources-containers/

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)

SecondaryNetworkSpec describes configuration options for secondary network

Field Description multus MultusSpec Image and configuration information for multus cniPlugins ImageSpec Image information for CNI plugins ipoib ImageSpec Image information for IPoIB CNI ipamPlugin ImageSpec Image information for IPAM plugin

(Appears on: AppliedState, HostDeviceNetworkStatus, IPoIBNetworkStatus, MacvlanNetworkStatus, NicClusterPolicyStatus)

State represents reconcile state of the system.

(Appears on: DriverUpgradePolicySpec)

WaitForCompletionSpec describes the configuration for waiting on pods completions