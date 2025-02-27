NVIDIA Network Operator v25.1.0
Platform Support

Prerequisites

Component

Version

Notes

Kubernetes >=1.27 and <=1.31.4
Helm v3.5+ For information and methods of Helm installation, please refer to the official Helm Website.
Node Feature Discovery >=0.15.6 and <=0.17.0 When deploying the Network Operator and GPU Operator on the same cluster, ensure only one instance of Node Feature Discovery (NFD) is installed. We recommend using the version included with the GPU Operator.

Network Operator Component Matrix

The following component versions are deployed by the Network Operator:

Component

Container Image

Notes

Node Feature Discovery registry.k8s.io/nfd/node-feature-discovery:v0.15.6 Optionally deployed. May already be present in the cluster with proper configuration.
NVIDIA DOCA Driver container nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox/doca-driver:25.01-0.6.0.0-0 LTS version: 24.10-0.7.0.0-0
k8s-rdma-shared-device-plugin ghcr.io/mellanox/k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin:v1.5.2
sriov-network-device-plugin ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-network-device-plugin:v3.9.0
containernetworking CNI plugins ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/plugins:v1.5.0
whereabouts CNI ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/whereabouts:v0.7.0
multus CNI ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/multus-cni:v4.1.0
IPoIB CNI ghcr.io/mellanox/ipoib-cni:v1.2.1
IB Kubernetes ghcr.io/mellanox/ib-kubernetes:v1.1.0
NV IPAM Plugin ghcr.io/mellanox/nvidia-k8s-ipam:v0.2.0
NIC Feature Discovery ghcr.io/mellanox/nic-feature-discovery:v0.0.1
DOCA Telemetry nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_telemetry:1.16.5-doca2.6.0-host

System Requirements

  • NVIDIA RDMA-capable network adapters:
    • NVIDIA ConnectX NICs

      • ConnectX-5 or newer

    • NVIDIA BlueField Network Platforms

      • BlueField-2 DPU (NIC mode)

      • BlueField-3 DPU (NIC mode)

      • BlueField-3 SuperNIC (NIC mode)

  • NVIDIA GPU Operator Version 24.3.x or newer (required for the workloads using NVIDIA GPUs and GPUDirect RDMA technology)

Tested Network Adapters

The following network adapters have been tested with the Network Operator:

  • ConnectX-6 Dx

  • ConnectX-7

  • BlueField-2 NIC Mode

  • BlueField-3 NIC Mode

Supported ARM Based Platforms

The following ARM based systems has been tested with Network Operator:

System

Network Adapters

OS

Notes

NVIDIA IGX Orin ConnectX-7 Ubuntu 22.04 (ARM64) GA (RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA)
NVIDIA Grace ARM Server BlueField-3 NIC Mode Ubuntu 22.04 (ARM64) / OCP 4.17 / SLES 15.6 GA (RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA)

Supported Operating Systems and Kubernetes Platforms

NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated in the following scenarios:

Operating System

Kubernetes

Red Hat OpenShift

Notes

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS 1.27-1.31.4
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 1.27-1.31.4 RT kernels support
Red Hat Core OS 4.14, 4.16, 4.17 RT kernels support
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5, 9.4, 9.2 1.27-1.31.4
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10, 8.8 1.27-1.31.4 RT kernels support
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP6 1.27-1.31.4 Kubernetes and Rancher

Supported Container Runtimes

NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated in the following scenarios:

Operating System

Containerd

CRI-O

Notes

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Yes No
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Yes No
Red Hat Core OS No Yes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Yes Yes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Yes Yes
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP6 Yes No

Supported Precompiled Container Images for DOCA Drivers

Overview

To save startup time and operational effort, precompiled DOCA driver container images are available for common OS/flavor/kernel/architecture variants.

The container image tag pattern used for common variants is: driver_ver-container_ver-kernel_ver-flavor-os-arch. For example: 24.07-0.6.1.0-0-6.8.0-49-generic-ubuntu24.04-amd64

NOTE: For the generic flavor of Ubuntu, the default Kernel version is used for precompiling (e.g. 6.8.0-31 for Ubuntu 24.04). Whereas for all other flavors, their latest (at time of DOCA packaging/release) Kernel version is used.

Supported Operating Systems

Currently precompiled DOCA driver container images are provided for the following operating systems:

  • Ubuntu 24.04 (amd64/arm64)

  • Ubuntu 22.04 (amd64/arm64)

Limitations

  • NVIDIA supports precompiled driver containers for the most recently released DOCA GA drivers.

  • NVIDIA builds precompiled driver containers for generic, nvidia, aws, azure, and oracle kernel flavors.

  • Precompiled driver containers are currently unsigned.

  • If your hosts use a different kernel variant, you can create a custom precompiled driver container and host it in your own container registry. Please refer to Precompiled Container Build Instructions for NVIDIA DOCA Driver Container section.

Warning

  • Only generic kernel variant is tested and supported as a GA.

  • nvidia, aws, azure, and oracle kernel variants are supported as a Tech Preview and have limited testing.
