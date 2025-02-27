On This Page
Platform Support
Component
Version
Notes
|Kubernetes
|>=1.27 and <=1.31.4
|Helm
|v3.5+
|For information and methods of Helm installation, please refer to the official Helm Website.
|Node Feature Discovery
|>=0.15.6 and <=0.17.0
|When deploying the Network Operator and GPU Operator on the same cluster, ensure only one instance of Node Feature Discovery (NFD) is installed. We recommend using the version included with the GPU Operator.
The following component versions are deployed by the Network Operator:
Component
Container Image
Notes
|Node Feature Discovery
|registry.k8s.io/nfd/node-feature-discovery:v0.15.6
|Optionally deployed. May already be present in the cluster with proper configuration.
|NVIDIA DOCA Driver container
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox/doca-driver:25.01-0.6.0.0-0
|LTS version: 24.10-0.7.0.0-0
|k8s-rdma-shared-device-plugin
|ghcr.io/mellanox/k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin:v1.5.2
|sriov-network-device-plugin
|ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-network-device-plugin:v3.9.0
|containernetworking CNI plugins
|ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/plugins:v1.5.0
|whereabouts CNI
|ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/whereabouts:v0.7.0
|multus CNI
|ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg/multus-cni:v4.1.0
|IPoIB CNI
|ghcr.io/mellanox/ipoib-cni:v1.2.1
|IB Kubernetes
|ghcr.io/mellanox/ib-kubernetes:v1.1.0
|NV IPAM Plugin
|ghcr.io/mellanox/nvidia-k8s-ipam:v0.2.0
|NIC Feature Discovery
|ghcr.io/mellanox/nic-feature-discovery:v0.0.1
|DOCA Telemetry
|nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_telemetry:1.16.5-doca2.6.0-host
- NVIDIA RDMA-capable network adapters:
- NVIDIA ConnectX NICs
ConnectX-5 or newer
-
- NVIDIA BlueField Network Platforms
BlueField-2 DPU (NIC mode)
BlueField-3 DPU (NIC mode)
BlueField-3 SuperNIC (NIC mode)
-
-
NVIDIA GPU Operator Version 24.3.x or newer (required for the workloads using NVIDIA GPUs and GPUDirect RDMA technology)
The following network adapters have been tested with the Network Operator:
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-7
BlueField-2 NIC Mode
BlueField-3 NIC Mode
The following ARM based systems has been tested with Network Operator:
System
Network Adapters
OS
Notes
|NVIDIA IGX Orin
|ConnectX-7
|Ubuntu 22.04 (ARM64)
|GA (RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA)
|NVIDIA Grace ARM Server
|BlueField-3 NIC Mode
|Ubuntu 22.04 (ARM64) / OCP 4.17 / SLES 15.6
|GA (RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA)
NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated in the following scenarios:
Operating System
Kubernetes
Red Hat OpenShift
Notes
|Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|1.27-1.31.4
|Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
|1.27-1.31.4
|RT kernels support
|Red Hat Core OS
|4.14, 4.16, 4.17
|RT kernels support
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5, 9.4, 9.2
|1.27-1.31.4
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10, 8.8
|1.27-1.31.4
|RT kernels support
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP6
|1.27-1.31.4
|Kubernetes and Rancher
NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated in the following scenarios:
Operating System
Containerd
CRI-O
Notes
|Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|Yes
|No
|Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
|Yes
|No
|Red Hat Core OS
|No
|Yes
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9
|Yes
|Yes
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
|Yes
|Yes
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP6
|Yes
|No
Overview
To save startup time and operational effort, precompiled DOCA driver container images are available for common OS/flavor/kernel/architecture variants.
The container image tag pattern used for common variants is: driver_ver-container_ver-kernel_ver-flavor-os-arch. For example:
24.07-0.6.1.0-0-6.8.0-49-generic-ubuntu24.04-amd64
NOTE: For the
generic flavor of Ubuntu, the default Kernel version is used for precompiling (e.g. 6.8.0-31 for Ubuntu 24.04). Whereas for all other flavors, their latest (at time of DOCA packaging/release) Kernel version is used.
Supported Operating Systems
Currently precompiled DOCA driver container images are provided for the following operating systems:
Ubuntu 24.04 (amd64/arm64)
Ubuntu 22.04 (amd64/arm64)
Limitations
NVIDIA supports precompiled driver containers for the most recently released DOCA GA drivers.
NVIDIA builds precompiled driver containers for
generic,
nvidia,
aws,
azure, and
oraclekernel flavors.
Precompiled driver containers are currently unsigned.
If your hosts use a different kernel variant, you can create a custom precompiled driver container and host it in your own container registry. Please refer to Precompiled Container Build Instructions for NVIDIA DOCA Driver Container section.
Only
generickernel variant is tested and supported as a GA.
nvidia,
aws,
azure, and
oraclekernel variants are supported as a Tech Preview and have limited testing.