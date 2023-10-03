Document Revision History

MCP7H50-H0xxRyy 200Gb/s QSFP56 to 2x100Gb/s 2xQSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications
Version

Date

Description of Change

1.5

Oct. 2023

  • Added 200GbE mentions

  • Updated descriptions in ordering information table

1.4

Aug. 2022

Reformatted and rebranded; migrated to HTML.

1.3

Sep. 2019

Added a note under Figure 6: Mechanical Dimensions.

Minor text edits.

1.2

Jun. 2019

Removed 2.5m and 3m OPNs from Table 9: Cable Mechanical Specifications 200/100G Sides and Table 13: Ordering Part Number and Description.

1.1

Apr. 2019

Updated diameter and bend radius in Table 9: Cable Mechanical Specifications 200/100G Sides.

1.0

Jan. 2019

First release; preliminary and subject to change.
