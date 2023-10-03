MCP7H50-H0xxRyy 200Gb/s QSFP56 to 2x100Gb/s 2xQSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  MCP7H50-H0xxRyy 200Gb/s QSFP56 to 2x100Gb/s 2xQSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications  References

References

  1. QSFP Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable – Concept: SFF-8665:
    https://www.snia.org/technology-communities/sff/specifications

  2. QSFP Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable – Management: SFF-8636:
    https://www.snia.org/technology-communities/sff/specifications

  3. QSFP Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable – Mechanical, electrical: SFF-8679:
    https://www.snia.org/technology-communities/sff/specifications

  4. IEEE Ethernet Working Group – list of specifications:
    https://www.ieee802.org/3/index.html

  5. Environmental and Regulatory compliance statements:
    https://www.mellanox.com/company/quality/regulatory-compliance/environmental

  6. NVIDIA Networking Cable Configurator:
    https://www.mellanox.com/products/interconnect/cables-configurator

  7. NVIDIA_Cable_Management_Guidelines_and_FAQs_Application_Note (MLNX-15-3603):
    https://docs.mellanox.com/display/CABLEMANAGFAQ
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 3, 2023
content here