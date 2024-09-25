MCP7Y40-Nxxx 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP to 4x200Gbps QSFP112 DAC Splitter Cable
Ordering Information

Ordering PN

Description

MCP7Y40-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1m

MCP7Y40-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1.5m

MCP7Y40-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2m

MCP7Y40-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2.5m

MCP7Y40-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 3m
