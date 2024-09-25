Pin Descriptions

The product complies with the CMIS 4.0 specifications for the management interfaces. These interfaces provide Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM) functions including warning and alarms:

Rx receive optical power monitor

Tx transmit optical power monitor

Tx bias current monitor

Module supply voltage monitor

Module case temperature monitor

The AOC provides the following features and interrupt indications

Tx & Rx LOS

Tx & Rx LoL

Tx fault

Tx & Rx disable