Pin Descriptions
The device is is compliant with the Specification for OSFP (Octal Small Form Factor Pluggable) Modules for the head end (www.osfpmsa.org) and the SFF-8636 specification for the tails (www.snia.org/technology-communities/sff/specifications).
The pin assignment for the interface is shown below.
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
1
|
GND
|
Ground
|
31
|
GND
|
Ground
|
2
|
Tx2p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
32
|
Rx2p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
3
|
Tx2n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
33
|
Rx2n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
4
|
GND
|
Ground
|
34
|
GND
|
Grounds
|
5
|
Tx4p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
35
|
Rx4p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
6
|
Tx4n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
36
|
Rx4n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
7
|
GND
|
Ground
|
37
|
GND
|
Ground
|
8
|
Tx6p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
38
|
Rx6p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
9
|
Tx6n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
39
|
Rx6n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
10
|
GND
|
Ground
|
40
|
GND
|
Ground
|
11
|
Tx8p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
41
|
Rx8p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
12
|
Tx8n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
42
|
Rx8n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
13
|
GND
|
Ground
|
43
|
GND
|
Ground
|
14
|
SCL
|
2-wire serial interface clock
|
44
|
INT / RSTn
|
Module Interrupt / Module Reset
|
15
|
VCC
|
+3.3V Power
|
45
|
VCC
|
+3.3V Power
|
16
|
VCC
|
+3.3V Power
|
46
|
VCC
|
+3.3V Power
|
17
|
LPWn / PRSn
|
Low-Power Mode / Module Present
|
47
|
SDA
|
2-wire Serial interface data
|
18
|
GND
|
Ground
|
48
|
GND
|
Ground
|
19
|
Rx7n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
49
|
Tx7n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
20
|
Rx7p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
50
|
Tx7p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
21
|
GND
|
Ground
|
51
|
GND
|
Ground
|
22
|
Rx5n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
52
|
Tx5n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
23
|
Rx5p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
53
|
Tx5p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
24
|
GND
|
Ground
|
54
|
GND
|
Ground
|
25
|
Rx3n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
55
|
Tx3n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
26
|
Rx3p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
56
|
Tx3p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
27
|
GND
|
Ground
|
57
|
GND
|
Ground
|
28
|
Rx1n
|
Receiver Inverted Data Output
|
58
|
Tx1n
|
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
|
29
|
Rx1p
|
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
|
59
|
Tx1p
|
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
|
30
|
GND
|
Ground
|
60
|
GND
|
Ground
OSFP Module Pad Layout
The MCP7Y60 pin assignment is SFF-8679 compliant for the two 200G ‘tails’ with QSFP56 form factor:
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
Pin
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
1
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
20
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
2
|
Tx2n
|
Connected to lane Rx2
|
21
|
Rx2n
|
Connected to lane Tx2
|
3
|
Tx2p
|
Connected to lane Rx2
|
22
|
Rx2p
|
Connected to lane Tx2
|
4
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
23
|
Ground
|
Grounds
|
5
|
Not connected
|
Not connected
|
24
|
Not connected
|
Not connected
|
6
|
Not connected
|
Not connected
|
25
|
Not connected
|
Not connected
|
7
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
26
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
8
|
Mod-SelL
|
Cable Select
|
27
|
ModPrsL
|
Cable Present
|
9
|
ResetL
|
Cable Reset
|
28
|
IntL
|
Interrupt
|
10
|
Vcc Rx
|
+3.3V Power supply receiver
|
29
|
Vcc Tx
|
+3.3V Power supply transmitter
|
11
|
SCL
|
2-wire serial interface clock
|
30
|
Vcc1
|
+3.3V Power Supply
|
12
|
SDA
|
2-wire serial interface data
|
31
|
LPMode
|
Low Power Mode
|
13
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
32
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
14
|
Not connected
|
Not connected
|
33
|
Not connected
|
Not connected
|
15
|
Not connected
|
Not connected
|
34
|
Not connected
|
Not connected
|
16
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
35
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
17
|
Rx1p
|
Connected to lane Tx1
|
36
|
Tx1p
|
Connected to lane Rx1
|
18
|
Rx1n
|
Connected to lane Tx1
|
37
|
Tx1n
|
Connected to lane Rx1
|
19
|
Ground
|
Ground
|
38
|
Ground
|
Ground
QSFP56 Module Pad Layout