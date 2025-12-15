Document Conventions and Related Documents

MFT NVIDIA® Firmware tools

MST Software tools and it is the name of the script that starts/stops the driver used by MFT tools

mlx Extension of the text firmware file which contains all the firmware content

ini Extension of the firmware configuration file which is in INI format and contains card specific configurations.

bin Extension of the binary firmware file which is a combination of INI and mlx file

MFA Extension of the a firmware file that contains several binary files of firmware for different cards/boards

4th Generation ICs/ Group I of ICs Contains the following devices: ConnectX-3

ConnectX-3 Pro